NewsTimes
Newtown 11-year-old wins auto racing championship, other community highlights
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Movie theater to screen filmmaker’s senior thesis film ‘Thumbtale’. Bethel filmmaker Justin Fargiano is having his film, “Thumbtale,” shown at the Greenwood Features movie theater in Bethel this weekend. The movie will be shown at...
Connecticut police departments host National Night Out events
CONNECTICUT, USA — Tuesday, August 2, is National Night Out, which is an evening of neighborhood block parties and community events hosted by police departments across the country. The annual event is geared toward enhancing relationships between community members and police. Several events were held in cities across Connecticut,...
NewsTimes
Hal Smith spent decades as a forensic psychologist. Now he’s leading The Marvin in Norwalk.
NORWALK — With experience as a forensic psychologist and a degree in criminology, Hal Smith brings a different perspective as the new executive director of the city’s older adult assisted living community and early child education center. Smith, 72, is a forensic psychologist who earned his degree in...
The Falling of Hartford’s Historic Charter Oak Tree Took Place 166 Years Ago
Way back in August of 1856, a storm with a lot of wind and rain took out a very historic Connecticut landmark in Hartford. A very old oak tree that, according to The Connecticut Historical Society, from local legend, earned the nickname "The Charter Oak." It had a hollow space that was said to keep safe from prying eyes, the colony's charter.
NewsTimes
Playing year-round a recipe for Milford Little League Softball success
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It’s pretty safe to call Milford the hotbed for little league softball in the summer of 2022. The Little League softball team in town won the New England Regional last week — on a no-hitter, no less — to advance to the Little League World Series for the first time next week in Greenville, North Carolina.
NewsTimes
Monroe house built by Freemasons and nicknamed 'The Castle' listed for $1.595M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On a street in Monroe, surrounded by more than 6 acres of land with large trees and sprawling grounds is a three-level stone castle. With its battlement-like roof and Juliet balconies, it looks like something from the pages of...
point2homes.com
56 Bouton Street West, Stamford, Fairfield County, CT, 06907
Listed by Michael Carriero with Keller Williams Prestige Prop. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 56 Bouton Street West Español?. Charming cape in the most sought after Springdale neighborhood. Favorable floor plan on the main level that offers perfect flow. The kitchen opens to both the living room and den and has been updated with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The main level also features a working fireplace, full bath, bedroom and versatile room that can be used as an office/ playroom/4th bedroom. Upstairs consists of two generous size bedrooms and an updated full bath. Sliders from both the kitchen and den lead to a large deck, ideal for enjoying outdoor living and entertaining. Deck steps down to a fully fenced level landscaped yard. Full, unfinished basement offers plenty of storage as well as can be easily finished for additional livable space. Don't miss out on this true gem.
NBC Connecticut
Over 2 Dozen Police Departments Across Conn. Gear Up for National Night Out
Over two dozen police departments across Connecticut are gearing up for National Night Out on Tuesday. The annual event brings the community and police together to make neighborhoods a safer and more caring place to live. In the midst of violence plaguing communities across the country, countless communities are continuing...
AKA Sorors Inaugurate Spearman
A banquet hall became a sea of pink and green as AKAs inducted a new 35th North Atlantic Regional director. That happened Saturday, as hundreds of members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) sorority gathered on Quinnipiac University’s York Hill campus to celebrate the inauguration of Hamden native Elicia Pegues Spearman as the 35th North Atlantic Regional director.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Connecticut
(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Connecticut using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical […]
Cicada Killer Wasps Dig In & Take Up Residence in New Fairfield Front Yard
Cicada killer wasps moved into my neighborhood for the third summer in a row, specifically along my walkway in New Fairfield. These giant scary-looking wasps average two inches in length and can be intimidating. But, I can walk down our walkway without getting stung as they fly around me. Look at my photo gallery for the story behind these cicada killers.
NewsTimes
Incumbent Republican Rep. Buckbee, Democrat Thomas vie for CT’s 67th District seat
NEW MILFORD — The choice for the Connecticut Representative in the 67th District on Nov. 8 comes down to two New Milford natives who graduated from New Milford High and have local and state political experience. Republican incumbent Bill. B. uckbee seeks a fourth term and hopes for a...
2 arrested for attacking police outside Milford bar
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people face charges for allegedly attacking two police officers outside a bar in Milford early Sunday morning. Police said Dinsdale Brown, a 25-year-old man from Ansonia, and Taylor Healey, a 24-year-old woman from Derby, were kicked out of Stonebridge Restaurant on Daniel Street around 1 a.m. They were trying to […]
NewsTimes
Editorial: Alex Jones mocking proceedings in Sandy Hook case
Thumbs down to “Infowars” host Alex Jones’ behavior during court proceedings that could cost him millions of dollars for claiming the Sandy Hook massacre was staged. Though Jones has acknowledged he was wrong, he has continued to mock the proceedings by wearing tape over his mouth bearing a flip message, playing to the crowd and cameras and complaining on his show that he is the victim of a witch hunt. What he has not done is show empathy for the families who lost loved ones on that horrible day.
Man sells Newtown home without homeowners’ knowledge: PD
NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has been arrested after being accused of selling a home in Newtown without the homeowner’s knowledge, according to police. Newtown police said on July 27, the Newtown Police Department arrested Edwin Lewis at his home in Willington after a lengthy investigation into a fraudulent home sale. Police said the […]
NewsTimes
Danbury teen sentenced on charge from last summer’s Danbury Fair mall shooting
DANBURY — One of the teens charged in connection with last summer’s shooting at the Danbury Fair mall was sentenced last week. Derek Sotelo, 19, was sentenced Thursday to five years in jail, execution suspended, plus five years probation with special conditions after pleading guilty to attempt to commit second-degree assault.
Car lands on vehicles in CT parking lot
Emergency crews responded to a strange crash in Connecticut Monday afternoon.
ctexaminer.com
Connecticut Has 900,000 Utility Poles and is Aiming to Force Companies to Maintain them
STAMFORD — People walking their dogs sometimes stopped to take note of the utility pole leaning over Bon Air Avenue. The rotting pole – which was considerably thinner at the top, where the equipment was attached – angled sharply toward the street. It will break during the...
NBC Connecticut
4 Shot on Main Street in Hartford: Police
Four people were shot in Hartford Sunday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the area of 1994 Main Street around 6:45 p.m. and found a woman in her twenties suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in critical, but stable condition,...
Register Citizen
Milford police: Man hit person with car after basketball game fight
MILFORD — A Middletown man was charged Monday with hitting a man with his car after a basketball game, according to police. Brian Kessler, 33, of Middletown, turned himself in on an arrest warrant stemming from an incident on June 28, the Milford Police Department said in a news release.
