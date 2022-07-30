ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

FOX 61

Connecticut police departments host National Night Out events

CONNECTICUT, USA — Tuesday, August 2, is National Night Out, which is an evening of neighborhood block parties and community events hosted by police departments across the country. The annual event is geared toward enhancing relationships between community members and police. Several events were held in cities across Connecticut,...
NewsTimes

Playing year-round a recipe for Milford Little League Softball success

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It’s pretty safe to call Milford the hotbed for little league softball in the summer of 2022. The Little League softball team in town won the New England Regional last week — on a no-hitter, no less — to advance to the Little League World Series for the first time next week in Greenville, North Carolina.
MILFORD, CT
point2homes.com

56 Bouton Street West, Stamford, Fairfield County, CT, 06907

Listed by Michael Carriero with Keller Williams Prestige Prop. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 56 Bouton Street West Español?. Charming cape in the most sought after Springdale neighborhood. Favorable floor plan on the main level that offers perfect flow. The kitchen opens to both the living room and den and has been updated with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The main level also features a working fireplace, full bath, bedroom and versatile room that can be used as an office/ playroom/4th bedroom. Upstairs consists of two generous size bedrooms and an updated full bath. Sliders from both the kitchen and den lead to a large deck, ideal for enjoying outdoor living and entertaining. Deck steps down to a fully fenced level landscaped yard. Full, unfinished basement offers plenty of storage as well as can be easily finished for additional livable space. Don't miss out on this true gem.
STAMFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

AKA Sorors Inaugurate Spearman

A banquet hall became a sea of pink and green as AKAs inducted a new 35th North Atlantic Regional director. That happened Saturday, as hundreds of members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) sorority gathered on Quinnipiac University’s York Hill campus to celebrate the inauguration of Hamden native Elicia Pegues Spearman as the 35th North Atlantic Regional director.
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Cities with the most expensive homes in Connecticut

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Connecticut using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical […]
WTNH

2 arrested for attacking police outside Milford bar

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people face charges for allegedly attacking two police officers outside a bar in Milford early Sunday morning. Police said Dinsdale Brown, a 25-year-old man from Ansonia, and Taylor Healey, a 24-year-old woman from Derby, were kicked out of Stonebridge Restaurant on Daniel Street around 1 a.m. They were trying to […]
MILFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Editorial: Alex Jones mocking proceedings in Sandy Hook case

Thumbs down to “Infowars” host Alex Jones’ behavior during court proceedings that could cost him millions of dollars for claiming the Sandy Hook massacre was staged. Though Jones has acknowledged he was wrong, he has continued to mock the proceedings by wearing tape over his mouth bearing a flip message, playing to the crowd and cameras and complaining on his show that he is the victim of a witch hunt. What he has not done is show empathy for the families who lost loved ones on that horrible day.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Man sells Newtown home without homeowners' knowledge: PD

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has been arrested after being accused of selling a home in Newtown without the homeowner’s knowledge, according to police. Newtown police said on July 27, the Newtown Police Department arrested Edwin Lewis at his home in Willington after a lengthy investigation into a fraudulent home sale. Police said the […]
NEWTOWN, CT
NewsTimes

Danbury teen sentenced on charge from last summer's Danbury Fair mall shooting

DANBURY — One of the teens charged in connection with last summer’s shooting at the Danbury Fair mall was sentenced last week. Derek Sotelo, 19, was sentenced Thursday to five years in jail, execution suspended, plus five years probation with special conditions after pleading guilty to attempt to commit second-degree assault.
NBC Connecticut

4 Shot on Main Street in Hartford: Police

Four people were shot in Hartford Sunday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the area of 1994 Main Street around 6:45 p.m. and found a woman in her twenties suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in critical, but stable condition,...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Milford police: Man hit person with car after basketball game fight

MILFORD — A Middletown man was charged Monday with hitting a man with his car after a basketball game, according to police. Brian Kessler, 33, of Middletown, turned himself in on an arrest warrant stemming from an incident on June 28, the Milford Police Department said in a news release.
MILFORD, CT

