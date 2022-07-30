Camden County, NJ, Man Driving a Fire Truck Charged in Crash That Killed Two

wfpg.com
Related
FireRescue1
N.J. fire truck driver charged in crash that killed 2
MAGNOLIA, N.J. — The driver of a fire truck that ran a red light and slammed into a car, killing two people inside, at a New Jersey intersection is facing charges months later, prosecutors say. John Gibson, 29, of Lawnside was charged on July 28 with causing their deaths...
63-year-old Pedestrian Injured in Hit-and-run Crash in Franklin Twp., NJ
Authorities in Gloucester County say a woman was seriously injured when she was hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross a busy highway over the weekend. The Franklin Township Police Department says the accident happened around 8:20 Sunday evening in the 300 block of Delsea Drive. That's where 63-year-old Mary Mayo of Newfield was struck by a vehicle that fled from the scene.
Three Juveniles Arrested in Stolen Vehicle After Crashing on the Black Horse Pike
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – A joyride for three Camden teens in a stolen vehicle ended...
South Jersey Man Dismembered, Burnt Woman's Body: Prosecutor
A Cumberland County man has been found guilty of killing a woman before dismembering and burning her body, authorities said. Dennis Parrish of Vineland was found guilty of murder and desecration of human remains on Monday Aug. 1 after a jury trial, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. Evidence...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Prison Van Crashes In South Jersey, Multiple Injuries (DEVELOPING)
A prison van crashed in South Jersey, resulting in multiple injuries, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 at Hedding Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road in Westampton, initial reports said. At least one corrections officer and several inmates were taken to...
Pedestrian Critically Hurt In South Jersey Crash (DEVELOPING)
A pedestrian was struck and reported to be unconscious, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1 on Route 130 northbound near Tanby Chase Drive in Delran, initial reports said. Injuries were critical, an unconfirmed report said. The driver stopped and...
Driver seriously hurt in 2-car crash on Garden State Parkway
A driver was hospitalized in serious condition on Sunday after he was thrown from his vehicle in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County, authorities said. The two-car crash occurred about 1:05 p.m. in the northbound lanes near mile marker 96.3 in Wall Township, according to New Jersey State Police.
Vineland man charged in fatal shooting
A Vineland man is accused of fatally shooting a driver who then crashed into a home, authorities said. George Gonzalez, 27, was found shot behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed into a home in the 1100 block of East Elmer Road at about 11:43 p.m., Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae announced.
State police: Driver killed in Friday crash on Garden State Parkway
State police say a crash on the Garden State Parkway left one person dead in Lacey Township.
Brigantine, NJ, Man Killed in Six-vehicle Crash on I-476 in PA
Published reports say a man from Brigantine was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 476 in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania Friday evening. According to WBRE-TV, the crash happened around 6 PM on the Northeast Extension just north of the Lehigh Valley Tunnel between Exit 74 for Mahoning Valley/Jim Thorpe and Exit 95 for Interstate 80.
N.J. man charged in killing of girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter
A New Jersey man has been charged in the killing of his girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said. Matthew Chiles, 29, of Perth Amboy was arrested Monday, along with the mother of the child, Monique Durham, 27, of Edison, in connection with the death of the toddler who had been missing since 2019, Ciccone.
Vineland man convicted of woman’s murder, desecrating body
A Vineland man was found guilty of murdering a woman and desecrating her remains this week. “I tortured her,” Dennis Parrish allegedly told investigators, according to the affidavit. Tonya Cook, 32, died of blunt-force trauma inside Parrish’s home, jurors were told. He then drove the remains to a farm...
Trentonian
Woman charged in Maple Shade for impersonating a public servant
Maple Shade Chief Christopher Fletcher has announced that charges have been filed for impersonating a public servant for an incident that occurred July 21 on Sunflower Path. Love Hodge, 29, of Palmyra has been charged with Impersonating a Public Servant and Burglary with additional charges pending. On July 23, Maple...
Roadway Closed After Large Truck Crashes, Brings Down Poles And Wires In Upper Bucks County
ROCKVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A large truck crashed and knocked down poles and wires in Upper Bucks County Monday afternoon. Chopper 3 was over the scene at Dublin Pike and Mountain View Drive in East Rockville Township. PP&L is on the scene to make repairs. The roadway is currently closed and if you are traveling in that direction you will need to detour.
987thecoast.com
Lower Township Police Searching for Runaway Teen
Lower Township Police are searching for a 15 year old runaway. Tyias Corliss departed his home in the Villas late Monday evening and is known to frequent both Wildwood and Cape May. He was wearing all black clothing at the time of his disappearance. If you have details about his location, you are asked to contact Lower Township Police.
WDEL 1150AM
Brief chase in Dover ends with arrest
Dover Police are charging an 18-year-old man after a brief car chase. Police were called to the area of Lexington Place and Nicholas Drive shortly after midnight Monday morning for several people being loud. While officers were breaking things up, they say Jemeire Perry tried to drive off - nearly...
Miguel A. Barea Arrested In Connection With Fatal Shooting In Vineland, Cumberland County
VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — Police arrested a suspect they say shot and killed a 27-year-old man in Vineland, Cumberland County on Saturday night. Miguel A. Barea, 26, was charged with murder and weapons offenses for the alleged killing of George Gonzalez of Vineland. The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s office says officers responded to a report of a vehicle striking a residence in the 1100 block of E. Elmer Road on Saturday around 11:45 p.m. Once police arrived, they found Gonzalez and pronounced him dead at the scene. Police say they arrested Barea without incident. He’s currently being held at the Cumberland County Jail. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Vineland Police Department or the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
Wanted: Folcroft Police Issue Active Arrest Warrant
FOLCROFT, PA — The Folcroft Police Department is currently on the hunt for 39-year-old James J. Foreman. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, and he is wanted on charges of Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person. If you have any information about his whereabouts,...
NBC Philadelphia
Police Search for 3rd Suspect Wanted in Del. Deadly Beating
Delaware state police are searching for a man they say beat a 56-year-old man to death with two other people along a busy stretch of road in Claymont. Police identified the suspect as Tyler Simpson, 22, of Wilmington. He is wanted on a first-degree murder charge, as well as assault, kidnapping and conspiracy charges, DSP said.
Sunday crash involving multiple vehicles on Garden State Parkway closes lanes, slows traffic
A crash Sunday afternoon on the Garden State Parkway that included multiple vehicles caused lane closures on the northbound side in Wall Township.
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Northfield NJ
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
Comments / 4