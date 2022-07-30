Hungarian GP: Max Verstappen says Red Bull qualifying glitch is not a 'big issue'

www.skysports.com
Related
The Surprising Reason Lewis Hamilton Sold His $29 Million Private Jet
Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton sold his jet when he decided to embrace a greener, more sustainable lifestyle.
F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Admits He Could Have Won If It Wasn’t For Qualifying Issues
Lewis Hamilton has taken home yet another second place as he and Mercedes teammate George Russell get a double podium at the Hungarian Grand Prix. Russel began the race on pole position but didn’t quite have the pace to bring back the win. Instead, Max Verstappen had a brilliant run from P10, making this one hell of a way to end before the Summer break.
F1 News: Max Verstappen Calls Out Fans After Merchandise Burned At Hungarian Grand Prix – “Disgusting!”
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has outwardly called out fans that were burning Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton merchandise during the Hungarian Grand Prix, calling the incidents “disgusting”. A video of fans dressed in orange went viral after being posted to Twitter, attracting almost 2,500 retweets and almost 4,000 likes.
F1 News: Max Verstappen Shocked By Hungarian GP Win
Max Verstappen put in an incredible performance for Red Bull in the Hungarian Grand Prix. After starting in tenth position following engine issues in qualifying, Verstappen powered through the field to go ahead and take the victory. P10 ⇢ P1 🏆 Comeback complete ✅ #HungarianGP 🇭🇺 https://t.co/8aeoCIorHl...
RELATED PEOPLE
Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton broke an Indy 500 record
In the Hungarian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton broke a Formula 1 record that goes back to the days when the Indy 500 was a part of the world championship. Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton haven’t found themselves at the front too often during the 2022 Formula 1 season, with the W13 seemingly the third strongest car behind the challengers of Red Bull and Ferrari.
Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars
These five celebrities have done something in the past that Ferrari did not like. As a result, they cannot buy them anymore. The post Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Cyclist Flies Over Barrier and Into Crowd During U.K. Race
The U.K.’s Commonwealth Games canceled cycling for the morning after a massive crash that sent one competitor over the barrier into the crowd and two more to the hospital with him. The Daily Mail reports that several spectators were also injured in the Sunday morning pileup at the Lee Valley velodrome. England’s Matt Walls was trying to avoid cyclists who had crashed and scattered across the banking when he catapulted into the front row, where a family with small children was sitting. Matt Bostock was taken off on a stretcher and Canada’s Derek Gee landed hard and was also brought to the hospital.
SkySports
Fernando Alonso to Aston Martin: Ted Kravitz reacts to bombshell F1 move as Alpine lose world champion
Why is Alonso, at the age of 41, leaving a team for one that is five places and 79 points worse off in the championship? What's in it for Aston Martin? And what are the ramifications for Alpine?. While F1 is now on its summer break, Ted Kravitz - the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
racer.com
Binotto blames car, not strategy, for Leclerc result
Ferrari’s strategy was not the reason Charles Leclerc was unable to win the Hungarian Grand Prix, according to team principal Mattia Binotto. Leclerc started third and had overtaken George Russell to lead by the halfway stage, using medium tires for each of the first two stints. The expected strategy was for Leclerc to run long enough to fit the soft tires for the end of the race – as teammate Carlos Sainz did – but Ferrari responded to a pit stop from Max Verstappen and opted for hard tires, leaving Leclerc struggling on the unfancied compound and dropping to six after an extra stop while Verstappen won.
Ferrari chokes away Hungarian Grand Prix: Best memes and tweets
Formula 1 fans had a little too much fun at the expense of Ferrari, whose team strategy arguably cost them a chance at the Hungarian Grand Prix. While Max Verstappen was able to take advantage, it was team Ferrari which was the storyline from Hungary. Some curious strategy choices cost their drivers a chance at victory.
Only 5 Mercedes-Benz AMG Hammer Coupes Are Believed to Exist. Now One Is Up for Grabs.
Click here to read the full article. Back in the days of Miami Vice-era excess, life occasionally imitated art. Consider the case of one enthusiast who tracked down a Mercedes-Benz AMG Hammer Coupe he just had to have. After acquiring the rare-as-hen’s-teeth two-door from Andy Cohen of Beverly Hills Motoring, he embarked on a road trip to Las Vegas and promptly got stopped for speeding—no surprise, given the coupe’s autobahn-burning 6.0-liter V-8. In any other decade, a speeding violation might have been the end of the story. But in the spirit of the sordid ‘80s, illicit substances were discovered during...
topgear.com
Ferrari Daytona SP3 review: the most powerful engine Ferrari’s ever put in a road car
This is the new Ferrari Daytona SP3 - the third Icona model (the first two being the beautiful but largely pointless Monza SP1 and SP2 from 2018, yep the ones without windscreens) and Ferrari’s homage to its impossibly glamorous sports prototype racecars from the 60s. Ferrari says you won’t...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MotorTrend Magazine
The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 R's Engine Is Bigger, More Powerful, and Tilted (Really)
Just in time to race in the 2023 season, as well as the new FIA World Endurance Championship GT3 class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans beginning in 2024, the brand-new 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 R customer racecar has been unveiled. Porsche lifted the sheet on the new 911 GT3 R one month ahead of its streetgoing counterpart, the recently-teased 911 GT3 RS road car. It ain't cheap, though, with a starting price at over half a million dollars.
SkySports
Prix Maurice de Gheest: Softer ground required in Brad The Brief's French Group One bid for Hugo Palmer
Hugo Palmer is keen to unleash Brad The Brief in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville on Sunday - providing the ground is not too quick. The Chasemore Farm-owned five-year-old won six of 17 starts for Tom Dascombe before Palmer took the reins at Michael Owen's Manor House Stables.
SkySports
Chelsea hoping to hijack Man Utd's Frenkie de Jong deal with Barcelona - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Chelsea are reportedly hoping to "hijack" Manchester United's move for Frenkie de Jong and will attempt to send two players to Barcelona in part-exchange. The Blues could possibly offer current defensive duo Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta. Manchester United...
SkySports
Timo Werner: RB Leipzig increasingly confident of re-signing Chelsea striker
RB Leipzig are growing increasingly confident they can agree a deal to re-sign Timo Werner from Chelsea, according to Sky in Germany. Talks between the two clubs are running 'at full speed' and the Bundesliga club are exploring all possibilities, whether it be a loan or permanent deal. Chelsea signed...
SkySports
Cesc Fabregas: Como midfielder wants to manage in Premier League one day
Cesc Fabregas wants to manage in the Premier League when he finally hangs up his playing boots. Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News, the 35-year-old former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder explained how he has set himself the target of managing in the Premier League. "When I become a coach, as...
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: Dame Laura Kenny wins Team England gold in velodrome in scratch race
Kenny showed her experience and physical power to attack the race late and surge away to victory inside the Lee Valley VeloPark on Monday. The 30-year-old also displayed considerable composure during the race, as it was paused midway through following a crash involving two riders. Upon the restart, Kenny remained focused and executed her own race strategy to perfection.
SkySports
Marc Cucurella: Chelsea in advanced talks to sign Brighton left-back for £50m with Man City unwilling to meet asking price
Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella and are willing to pay the £50m asking price for the Manchester City target. The Spaniard handed in a transfer request on Friday in a bid to push through a move to City but the Premier League champions will not pay Brighton's asking price, with Chelsea now in pole position to sign the 24-year-old.
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United forward returns for first pre-season match amid transfer speculation
Cristiano Ronaldo made his first pre-season appearance for Manchester United in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano after a summer of speculation about his future. Pictures of Ronaldo leaving Old Trafford prior to the final whistle emerged on social media, but United have clarified he was one of a number of players to do so, and it is not an issue for the club.
Comments / 1