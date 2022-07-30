ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hungarian GP: Max Verstappen says Red Bull qualifying glitch is not a 'big issue'

 3 days ago
F1 News: Max Verstappen Shocked By Hungarian GP Win

Max Verstappen put in an incredible performance for Red Bull in the Hungarian Grand Prix. After starting in tenth position following engine issues in qualifying, Verstappen powered through the field to go ahead and take the victory. P10 ⇢ P1 🏆 Comeback complete ✅ #HungarianGP 🇭🇺 https://t.co/8aeoCIorHl...
Charles Leclerc
Kevin Magnussen
Max Verstappen
Sergio Perez
Christian Horner
Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton broke an Indy 500 record

In the Hungarian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton broke a Formula 1 record that goes back to the days when the Indy 500 was a part of the world championship. Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton haven’t found themselves at the front too often during the 2022 Formula 1 season, with the W13 seemingly the third strongest car behind the challengers of Red Bull and Ferrari.
Cyclist Flies Over Barrier and Into Crowd During U.K. Race

The U.K.’s Commonwealth Games canceled cycling for the morning after a massive crash that sent one competitor over the barrier into the crowd and two more to the hospital with him. The Daily Mail reports that several spectators were also injured in the Sunday morning pileup at the Lee Valley velodrome. England’s Matt Walls was trying to avoid cyclists who had crashed and scattered across the banking when he catapulted into the front row, where a family with small children was sitting. Matt Bostock was taken off on a stretcher and Canada’s Derek Gee landed hard and was also brought to the hospital.
Binotto blames car, not strategy, for Leclerc result

Ferrari’s strategy was not the reason Charles Leclerc was unable to win the Hungarian Grand Prix, according to team principal Mattia Binotto. Leclerc started third and had overtaken George Russell to lead by the halfway stage, using medium tires for each of the first two stints. The expected strategy was for Leclerc to run long enough to fit the soft tires for the end of the race – as teammate Carlos Sainz did – but Ferrari responded to a pit stop from Max Verstappen and opted for hard tires, leaving Leclerc struggling on the unfancied compound and dropping to six after an extra stop while Verstappen won.
Ferrari chokes away Hungarian Grand Prix: Best memes and tweets

Formula 1 fans had a little too much fun at the expense of Ferrari, whose team strategy arguably cost them a chance at the Hungarian Grand Prix. While Max Verstappen was able to take advantage, it was team Ferrari which was the storyline from Hungary. Some curious strategy choices cost their drivers a chance at victory.
Only 5 Mercedes-Benz AMG Hammer Coupes Are Believed to Exist. Now One Is Up for Grabs.

Click here to read the full article. Back in the days of Miami Vice-era excess, life occasionally imitated art. Consider the case of one enthusiast who tracked down a Mercedes-Benz AMG Hammer Coupe he just had to have. After acquiring the rare-as-hen’s-teeth two-door from Andy Cohen of Beverly Hills Motoring, he embarked on a road trip to Las Vegas and promptly got stopped for speeding—no surprise, given the coupe’s autobahn-burning 6.0-liter V-8. In any other decade, a speeding violation might have been the end of the story. But in the spirit of the sordid ‘80s, illicit substances were discovered during...
The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 R's Engine Is Bigger, More Powerful, and Tilted (Really)

Just in time to race in the 2023 season, as well as the new FIA World Endurance Championship GT3 class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans beginning in 2024, the brand-new 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 R customer racecar has been unveiled. Porsche lifted the sheet on the new 911 GT3 R one month ahead of its streetgoing counterpart, the recently-teased 911 GT3 RS road car. It ain't cheap, though, with a starting price at over half a million dollars.
Commonwealth Games: Dame Laura Kenny wins Team England gold in velodrome in scratch race

Kenny showed her experience and physical power to attack the race late and surge away to victory inside the Lee Valley VeloPark on Monday. The 30-year-old also displayed considerable composure during the race, as it was paused midway through following a crash involving two riders. Upon the restart, Kenny remained focused and executed her own race strategy to perfection.
Marc Cucurella: Chelsea in advanced talks to sign Brighton left-back for £50m with Man City unwilling to meet asking price

Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella and are willing to pay the £50m asking price for the Manchester City target. The Spaniard handed in a transfer request on Friday in a bid to push through a move to City but the Premier League champions will not pay Brighton's asking price, with Chelsea now in pole position to sign the 24-year-old.
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United forward returns for first pre-season match amid transfer speculation

Cristiano Ronaldo made his first pre-season appearance for Manchester United in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano after a summer of speculation about his future. Pictures of Ronaldo leaving Old Trafford prior to the final whistle emerged on social media, but United have clarified he was one of a number of players to do so, and it is not an issue for the club.
