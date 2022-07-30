ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea are closing in on agreement to send Kepa Arrizabalaga out on loan to Serie A side Napoli... in a deal which the Blues would still have to pay 75 PER CENT of his salary

By Alvise Cagnazzo, Simon Jones for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Chelsea are closing on agreement with Napoli over a season-long loan deal for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga - but would still have to pay 75 per cent of his salary.

The 24-year-old Spaniard, who cost a record £71.6million fee for a keeper in 2018, played for Chelsea on Friday in their 3-1 friendly win over Udinese.

Chelsea will ask Napoli to pay a £1.25million loan fee but they still would have to pay 75 per cent of his salary, with the Spaniard currently earning £150,000-per-week at Stamford Bridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13HJtT_0gys6pNb00
Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is closing in on a season-long loan move to Napoli
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rzj3f_0gys6pNb00
The Spaniard is hoping to get a move in order to improve his World Cup chances this year

The goalkeeper is eager to play regularly and push his claims for a World Cup place.

Kepa has been sidelined by the form of Edouard Mendy and has found it difficult to displace the trusted Senegal international.

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti wants a goalkeeper who is skilled with his feet, and the Italian club's owner has decided to appease his manager - who guided the club to a third place finish in Serie A last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jMKWs_0gys6pNb00
Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti wants a keeper who is able to play with his feet

Lazio were also interested in Kepa, despite manager Maurizio Sarri's spat with the keeper when he was Chelsea manager.

The Spaniard refused to come off during the 2019 Carabao Cup final when Sarri was manager, before they lost on penalties to Manchester City.

With the arrival of Kepa, the future of current Napoli keeper Alex Meret would be uncertain as he would no longer have the certainty of a starting position and could refuse to sign the renewal of his contract which has been planned for several weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aPVbP_0gys6pNb00
Kepa lost his place at Chelsea following the signing of team-mate Edouard Mendy

According to Sky Sports, there is already a draft agreement that will be made official in the next few hours.

Kepa has already accepted the destination and will be in Napoli on loan for 12 months with the possibility of immediately inheriting the role of goalkeeper after the departure of former number one David Ospina.

The two clubs are discussing bonuses, and Kepa is only waiting for the green light to become a Napoli player.

Comments / 0

