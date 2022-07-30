18-year-old squeegee worker killed in Baltimore Saturday

A teenager was killed in a double shooting in East Baltimore that left one other person injured. In West Baltimore, a squeegee worker was also killed.

Around 12:31 a.m., officers arrived to the 1700 block of East Oliver Street to respond to a Shot Spotter alert.

When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old and 21-year-old male both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the 19-year-old was taken to the hospital where he would later succumb to his injuries.

Later that day, around 11:11 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway for another Shot Spotter alert.

When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.

A community member speaks on the squeegee worker killed

Police confirmed the victim is a squeegee worker, but added:

"At this time we do not have information to believe this incident is related to him squeegeeing or any interaction with a motorist."

According to officers, they provided medical assistance and took the victim to the hospital where he would later die from his injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.