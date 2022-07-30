ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Stone absorbing all he can from veteran leaders

By John Whittle
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago
247sports.com

247Sports

Cubelic dissects Gamecocks offense

Preseason practice begins for South Carolina on Friday with the start of the 2022 season being just over a month away. Offensively, the Gamecocks in the offseason looked to the NCAA Transfer Portal and added a number of guys who will have a chance to make an instant impact. In addition to the players added from the portal, South Carolina will also return multiple starters on offense.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

HBCU National Champion SC State Bulldogs report to camp

ORANGEBURG, SC (SC State) – The South Carolina State University football team reported to preseason camp Tuesday (Aug. 2nd) in preparation for the 2022 season. Buddy Pough, is entering his 21st season at the helm of the South Carolina State program, will conduct the team’s first practice on Wednesday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Pough the winningest coach in school history with a record of 143-80 overall and has led the Bulldogs to eight Mid-Eastern Athletic Championships during his tenure.
ORANGEBURG, SC
Columbia, SC
Football
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Sports
State
South Carolina State
WYFF4.com

Markee Anderson, 4-star offensive lineman from Dorman, announces commitment

ROEBUCK, S.C. — Dorman offensive lineman Markee Anderson, a 4-star offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class, announced his commitment to South Carolina on Sunday afternoon. Anderson is the No. 2 overall recruit from the state. He chose the Gamecocks over Clemson, North Carolina and LSU. Anderson said South...
ROEBUCK, SC
abccolumbia.com

Brandon Wallace named Gray Collegiate girls basketball coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former Gamecock Brandon Wallace landed a head coaching position at Gray Collegiate Academy for the girls’ basketball team. The former South Carolina player secured his first head coaching position after serving as the assistant coach on the Gray Collegiate boys team the past two seasons, as well as the interim coach for the girls team over the summer before being hired for a more permanent position.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Markee Anderson commits to USC Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks continue to add powerful names to their 2023 recruiting Class. Dorman four-star offensive lineman Markee Anderson announced his commtiment to South Carolina on Sunday during a ceremony at Kingdom Builders Baptist Church in Spartanburg. He plans to enroll in January. A...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Upshaw decommits from the Gamecocks

South Carolina lost one of its 2023 commitments on Sunday morning. Safety Cameron Upshaw announced on Twitter that he would be backing off of his commitment to the Gamecocks. Upshaw committed to South Carolina on June 12 while he was in town for his official visit. With his decommitment, South Carolina now has two safety commits in its class in three-stars Jalon Kilgore and Zahbari Sandy.
COLUMBIA, SC
ClutchPoints

Gamecocks shoot up 2023 recruiting rankings with big weekend

The South Carolina Gamecocks have undeniably had an impressive two months on the recruiting trail. And their hard work is being reflected in the recruiting rankings. The Gamecocks jumped six spots to no. 26 in the nation for their 2023 recruiting class on Friday. This is in spite of the team seeing three-star safety Cameron […] The post Gamecocks shoot up 2023 recruiting rankings with big weekend appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Anderson commits to Carolina

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Four-star offensive lineman Markee Anderson committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday afternoon at Kingdom Builders Baptist Church. Clemson, LSU and North Carolina were among the other schools considered by Anderson, who attends Dorman High School in Roebuck, S.C. According to the 247Sports Composite, he’s the No. 5-ranked interior offensive lineman in the class of 2023. Among all prospects from the Palmetto State, he’s listed No. 2 overall.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Monteque Rhames commits to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks have landed added another big name to their 2023 recruiting class. Sumter High Edge Rusher Monteque Rhames announced his commitment to South Carolina Saturday. Rhames chose the Gamecocks over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, and NC State, among others. A four-star prospect, Rhames...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Two Midlands high school volleyball stars earned Gold medals this summer

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two high school volleyball stars in the Midlands can now call themselves gold medalists. In the 2022 Cazova Volleyball Championships, Cardinal Newman volleyball player Anna Gillens and Blythewood High School volleyball player Jala Dixon each won two gold medals, as members of the US Virgin Island under 21 Junior team and the under 19 youth team.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Joe Cunningham taps Columbia attorney as running mate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 52-year-old attorney from Greenville, Tally Parham Casey, is gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham’s pick for his running mate. The potential new Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina was also the state’s first female fighter pilot. Casey served in the Iraq War as a combat pilot and logged over 100 hours fighting. In addition […]
GREENVILLE, SC
coladaily.com

The Flying Biscuit Café holds grand opening in Five Points

Foodies across the Midlands can now head down to Five Points for biscuits with apple butter as The Flying Biscuit Café officially held its grand opening Monday morning. Leaders from the Five Points Association hosted the grand opening with assistance from the City of Columbia’s Economic Development Office and Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann made welcoming remarks during the ceremony.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

247Sports

