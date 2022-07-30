Stone absorbing all he can from veteran leaders

247sports.com
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Nate Adkins' presence benefits the Gamecocks and his father
South Carolina tight end Nate Adkins is going to help his new team in multiple ways. He’ll catch, he’ll block, he’ll lead, and his presence will also be uplifting to his father. Gamecocks offensive line coach Greg Adkins, the father of Nate Adkins, had a bit of...
Cubelic dissects Gamecocks offense
Preseason practice begins for South Carolina on Friday with the start of the 2022 season being just over a month away. Offensively, the Gamecocks in the offseason looked to the NCAA Transfer Portal and added a number of guys who will have a chance to make an instant impact. In addition to the players added from the portal, South Carolina will also return multiple starters on offense.
The Post and Courier
No more Sir Big Spur? Controversy over Gamecocks' live mascot ruffles feathers
COLUMBIA — You’ve seen him, petted him, perhaps held him. Ever since Mary Snelling got the idea to start bringing a live rooster to University of South Carolina athletic events, Sir Big Spur has been a sideline staple and a photo favorite. He’ll still be there for this...
abccolumbia.com
HBCU National Champion SC State Bulldogs report to camp
ORANGEBURG, SC (SC State) – The South Carolina State University football team reported to preseason camp Tuesday (Aug. 2nd) in preparation for the 2022 season. Buddy Pough, is entering his 21st season at the helm of the South Carolina State program, will conduct the team’s first practice on Wednesday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Pough the winningest coach in school history with a record of 143-80 overall and has led the Bulldogs to eight Mid-Eastern Athletic Championships during his tenure.
WYFF4.com
Markee Anderson, 4-star offensive lineman from Dorman, announces commitment
ROEBUCK, S.C. — Dorman offensive lineman Markee Anderson, a 4-star offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class, announced his commitment to South Carolina on Sunday afternoon. Anderson is the No. 2 overall recruit from the state. He chose the Gamecocks over Clemson, North Carolina and LSU. Anderson said South...
Team Scoop - Five fall practice storylines
The latest South Carolina football team scoop, including five storylines I will be following closely during fall practice this month.
abccolumbia.com
Brandon Wallace named Gray Collegiate girls basketball coach
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former Gamecock Brandon Wallace landed a head coaching position at Gray Collegiate Academy for the girls’ basketball team. The former South Carolina player secured his first head coaching position after serving as the assistant coach on the Gray Collegiate boys team the past two seasons, as well as the interim coach for the girls team over the summer before being hired for a more permanent position.
In-state cornerback enjoyed South Carolina camp
This in-state cornerback is the younger player of a current South Carolina player and is someone secondary coach Torrian Gray has his eye on. Find out more in this VIP update.
Report: Controversy Growing With Live College Football Mascot
Since 2006, South Carolina's football team has had a live mascot. The program's live bird is known as Sir Big Spur. Well, the future of Sir Big Spur is up in the air due to a dispute over its appearance. According to The Post and Courier, the old owners of...
WLTX.com
Upshaw decommits from the Gamecocks
South Carolina lost one of its 2023 commitments on Sunday morning. Safety Cameron Upshaw announced on Twitter that he would be backing off of his commitment to the Gamecocks. Upshaw committed to South Carolina on June 12 while he was in town for his official visit. With his decommitment, South Carolina now has two safety commits in its class in three-stars Jalon Kilgore and Zahbari Sandy.
Gamecocks shoot up 2023 recruiting rankings with big weekend
The South Carolina Gamecocks have undeniably had an impressive two months on the recruiting trail. And their hard work is being reflected in the recruiting rankings. The Gamecocks jumped six spots to no. 26 in the nation for their 2023 recruiting class on Friday. This is in spite of the team seeing three-star safety Cameron […] The post Gamecocks shoot up 2023 recruiting rankings with big weekend appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anderson commits to Carolina
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Four-star offensive lineman Markee Anderson committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday afternoon at Kingdom Builders Baptist Church. Clemson, LSU and North Carolina were among the other schools considered by Anderson, who attends Dorman High School in Roebuck, S.C. According to the 247Sports Composite, he’s the No. 5-ranked interior offensive lineman in the class of 2023. Among all prospects from the Palmetto State, he’s listed No. 2 overall.
WLTX.com
Monteque Rhames commits to South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks have landed added another big name to their 2023 recruiting class. Sumter High Edge Rusher Monteque Rhames announced his commitment to South Carolina Saturday. Rhames chose the Gamecocks over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, and NC State, among others. A four-star prospect, Rhames...
WLTX.com
Two Midlands high school volleyball stars earned Gold medals this summer
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two high school volleyball stars in the Midlands can now call themselves gold medalists. In the 2022 Cazova Volleyball Championships, Cardinal Newman volleyball player Anna Gillens and Blythewood High School volleyball player Jala Dixon each won two gold medals, as members of the US Virgin Island under 21 Junior team and the under 19 youth team.
Sumter High School alum receives first ever Class of 1982 Legacy Scholarship
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter High School alumna and recent college graduate is the first ever recipient of the Sumter High School Class of 1982 Legacy Scholarship. Her name is Tatianna Davis. "I figured that if I can get through 10 surgeries or 100+ broken bones, I can get...
Joe Cunningham taps Columbia attorney as running mate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 52-year-old attorney from Greenville, Tally Parham Casey, is gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham’s pick for his running mate. The potential new Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina was also the state’s first female fighter pilot. Casey served in the Iraq War as a combat pilot and logged over 100 hours fighting. In addition […]
School starts Aug. 1 in some South Carolina districts; what parents need to know
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It may be hard to believe that summer is drawing to a close. On Monday, Aug. 1, students in South Carolina begin returning to school in three local districts and many more will head to class two weeks later. The News19 team reached out to local...
Newberry County nursing graduates receive pins
Graduates of Piedmont Technical College’s associate degree nursing program from Newberry County were recognized in a spring pinning ceremony at the Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood. The students are, from left: Alyssa Flynn; Catherine Davis; LaQuesha Morris; and Mary Elizabeth Hunter.
coladaily.com
The Flying Biscuit Café holds grand opening in Five Points
Foodies across the Midlands can now head down to Five Points for biscuits with apple butter as The Flying Biscuit Café officially held its grand opening Monday morning. Leaders from the Five Points Association hosted the grand opening with assistance from the City of Columbia’s Economic Development Office and Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann made welcoming remarks during the ceremony.
