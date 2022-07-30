Cincinnati Reds trade All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo to the Seattle Mariners

ATLANTA (AP) — Spencer Strider doesn’t relish striking out as many batters as possible. His goal is simply to pitch six or seven innings and give the Atlanta Braves a chance to win. “That’s been my focus, my actual narrowed-down goal — the only thing I’m trying to do is deep into the game,” Strider said. “Just get quick outs.” Strider struck out a career-high 13 in six-plus innings, Eddie Rosario tied a career high with five RBIs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 13-1 Tuesday night for their fourth straight win. The defending World Series champions are 40-14 since June 1, the best record in the majors over that span. They moved within 2½ games of the NL East-leading New York Mets.

