New York City, NY

NYPD: Man strikes woman in head in unprovoked attack on Upper East Side

 3 days ago
CBS New York

Caught on video: Woman attacked with bottle walking dog in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A woman was attacked with a bottle while walking her dog last month in Brooklyn, and police are searching for the suspect, who was caught on camera. It happened at around 9:30 a.m. on July 12 near the corner of Bushwick Avenue and Troutman Street in Bushwick. Surveillance video shows the 32-year-old victim and her dog about to enter a building when the suspect walks up and blocks her from going inside. The suspect then pulls out a bottle and hits the woman on the arm.Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Off-duty NYPD detective fatally shoots himself in Queens home

An off-duty NYPD detective has died after shooting himself in his Queens home, police said Tuesday. Detective Brendan Mcveigh was found shot in the head by his fiancée in his Rockaway apartment about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, police said. Responding officers found his gun near his body. Medics rushed him to Kings County Hospital, but he could not be saved. “Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss ...
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

14-Year-Old Boy Found Face-Down Dead in NYC Driveway

Authorities are investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy who was found dead, face-down, in a Queens driveway early Tuesday, police say. Cops responded to a 7:15 a.m. call at a home on Beach 67th Street in the Arverne neighborhood of the Rockaways, after the woman who lives at the home found the teenager on the ground as she pulled into her driveway. Then the officers discovered a gunshot wound to his lower back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD commissioner, union fume after officers attacked with bottles

NEW YORK -- There is outrage from NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and the police union after videos circulated of officers having bottles thrown at them while trying to make an arrest. It happened in on Sunday after the Bronx Dominican Day Parade, CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Tuesday. A crowd is seen yelling at officers as a man is walked away in handcuffs at around 7:30 p.m. at East 168th Street and Sheridan Avenue. The NYPD says officers were responding to a large group gathered there drinking, playing loud music, blocking the sidewalk, and being disorderly. Seconds later, it appears...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Neighborhood on alert as NYPD searches for attempted rape suspect

NEW YORK - Police continue to search for a man who allegedly tried to rape a woman walking her dog over the weekend in Brooklyn.Wanted fliers adorn parts of the Bushwick neighborhood where the innocent 30-year-old was attacked on Saturday morning and neighbors are on high alert, CBS2's John Dias reported Monday. "Horrible. It's terrifying for me to go to work now," said Joan Duhaney. Video shows the woman was walking her small dog on Woodbine Street near Ridgewood Place when a man suddenly comes up behind her, places her in a chokehold and forces her to the ground. According to the NYPD, the man...
BROOKLYN, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

New York police seek suspect accused of trying to rape woman in broad daylight

NEW YORK — Police in New York are searching for a suspect accused of attempting to rape a 30-year-old woman in broad daylight, authorities said. According to WABC-TV and WPIX-TV, the incident occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. Saturday as the woman walked her dog near the intersection of Ridgewood Place and Woodbine Street in Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood. The New York Police Department said an unknown man walked behind the woman, grabbed her around the neck and pushed her onto the ground, the news outlets reported. Authorities said the man kept trying to choke the woman and sexually assaulted her before fleeing, WABC reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckersdental.com

Former New York dentist gets jail time for attempting to forcibly touch patient

A former New York dentist was sentenced to 45 days in jail for attempting to forcibly touch a patient. Tiberiu Sfintescu, DDS, 75, pleaded guilty in May to attempting to forcibly touch the intimate parts of a female patient during an appointment at his dental office in Tonawanda, N.Y., in May 2020, according to an Aug. 1 news release.
TONAWANDA, NY

