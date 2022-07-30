NYPD: Man strikes woman in head in unprovoked attack on Upper East Side

nypressnews.com
Off-duty NYPD officer, 2 others, robbed of watches at knifepoint in Brooklyn
An off-duty NYPD officer and two friends were robbed of their watches at knifepoint early Tuesday morning in Brooklyn, authorities said.
Caught on video: Woman attacked with bottle walking dog in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A woman was attacked with a bottle while walking her dog last month in Brooklyn, and police are searching for the suspect, who was caught on camera. It happened at around 9:30 a.m. on July 12 near the corner of Bushwick Avenue and Troutman Street in Bushwick. Surveillance video shows the 32-year-old victim and her dog about to enter a building when the suspect walks up and blocks her from going inside. The suspect then pulls out a bottle and hits the woman on the arm.Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Off-duty NYPD detective fatally shoots himself in Queens home
An off-duty NYPD detective has died after shooting himself in his Queens home, police said Tuesday. Detective Brendan Mcveigh was found shot in the head by his fiancée in his Rockaway apartment about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, police said. Responding officers found his gun near his body. Medics rushed him to Kings County Hospital, but he could not be saved. “Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss ...
NBC New York
14-Year-Old Boy Found Face-Down Dead in NYC Driveway
Authorities are investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy who was found dead, face-down, in a Queens driveway early Tuesday, police say. Cops responded to a 7:15 a.m. call at a home on Beach 67th Street in the Arverne neighborhood of the Rockaways, after the woman who lives at the home found the teenager on the ground as she pulled into her driveway. Then the officers discovered a gunshot wound to his lower back.
VIDEO: Bronx pet shop employee punched during robbery, suspect sought
The NYPD released footage of a suspect they said punched a Bronx pet shop employee during a robbery last month, authorities said.
NYPD commissioner, union fume after officers attacked with bottles
NEW YORK -- There is outrage from NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and the police union after videos circulated of officers having bottles thrown at them while trying to make an arrest. It happened in on Sunday after the Bronx Dominican Day Parade, CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Tuesday. A crowd is seen yelling at officers as a man is walked away in handcuffs at around 7:30 p.m. at East 168th Street and Sheridan Avenue. The NYPD says officers were responding to a large group gathered there drinking, playing loud music, blocking the sidewalk, and being disorderly. Seconds later, it appears...
Neighborhood on alert as NYPD searches for attempted rape suspect
NEW YORK - Police continue to search for a man who allegedly tried to rape a woman walking her dog over the weekend in Brooklyn.Wanted fliers adorn parts of the Bushwick neighborhood where the innocent 30-year-old was attacked on Saturday morning and neighbors are on high alert, CBS2's John Dias reported Monday. "Horrible. It's terrifying for me to go to work now," said Joan Duhaney. Video shows the woman was walking her small dog on Woodbine Street near Ridgewood Place when a man suddenly comes up behind her, places her in a chokehold and forces her to the ground. According to the NYPD, the man...
Man Stabbed In Westchester Walks Into Police Station For Help
A person who had been stabbed in the chest entered a Westchester Police Station to report the crime.The incident took place in the village of Mamaroneck around 6:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 1.Police say an 18-year-old male victim entered the village of Mamaroneck Police Department lobby with a stab wound…
14-year-old Brooklyn girl reported missing
Police and community members are working together to find 14-year-old Aunisty Elliott, who has been missing since last Wednesday morning.
Exclusive: Man tracks his stolen motorcycle in Brooklyn, then gets in fight with suspected thieves
NEW YORK — Police are looking for the suspects who stole a motorcycle in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn. They also allegedly beat up its owner once he found the men and his bike a few blocks away in Bushwick. CBS2’s Alice Gainer spoke exclusively with the victim. Stephen Herbert...
Man shot along Bronx Dominican Day Parade route, suspect in custody
A a suspect was taken into custody after one person was shot along the Dominican Parade route in the Bronx Sunday evening, according to authorities.
Alert Center: Man recovering after getting stabbed in shoulder in the Bronx, NYPD says
Police have someone in custody after a man was stabbed overnight in Riverdale.
Cops seek tips in home-invasion robbery in Rosebank
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD is seeking the public’s help via social media to locate two men sought for questioning in connection with a home-invasion robbery reported in Rosebank. The incident reportedly occurred last Thursday around 1:30 a.m. in the vicinity of St. Mary’s Avenue and Anderson Street,...
30-Year-Old Shot in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York are searching for a suspect who approached...
New York police seek suspect accused of trying to rape woman in broad daylight
NEW YORK — Police in New York are searching for a suspect accused of attempting to rape a 30-year-old woman in broad daylight, authorities said. According to WABC-TV and WPIX-TV, the incident occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. Saturday as the woman walked her dog near the intersection of Ridgewood Place and Woodbine Street in Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood. The New York Police Department said an unknown man walked behind the woman, grabbed her around the neck and pushed her onto the ground, the news outlets reported. Authorities said the man kept trying to choke the woman and sexually assaulted her before fleeing, WABC reported.
National Night Out Against Crime happens Tuesday; Check events in your neighborhood
NEW YORK – The annual National Night Out Against Crime is happening Tuesday. Local communities will be holding family-friendly gatherings to help foster relationships with police. The 113th precinct will host an event in South Jamaica, Queens. Mayor Eric Adams will visit several events, including one in the 44th...
NY1
NYPD: McDonald’s employee shot outside restaurant after dispute over food
BROOKLYN — Gun fire erupted outside a McDonald’s in Brooklyn Monday night after a dispute inside the fast food chain spilled into the street, leaving one man in critical condition, according to police. Authorities say the argument between a 23-year-old male McDonald’s worker and a woman began inside...
39-year-old woman found shot to death in Long Island home
The victim's body was found during a wellness check around 11:15 a.m. Saturday in a house on Old Country Road in Mineola. Her identity has not yet been released.
Man in custody after barricading with weapon inside trailer at Staten Island hospital
A man is in custody after he barricaded himself with a weapon inside a trailer at a hospital in Staten Island, according to authorities.
beckersdental.com
Former New York dentist gets jail time for attempting to forcibly touch patient
A former New York dentist was sentenced to 45 days in jail for attempting to forcibly touch a patient. Tiberiu Sfintescu, DDS, 75, pleaded guilty in May to attempting to forcibly touch the intimate parts of a female patient during an appointment at his dental office in Tonawanda, N.Y., in May 2020, according to an Aug. 1 news release.
