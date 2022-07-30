ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

There will be rivalry: English-German families get ready for Euros showdown

By Andrew Quinn
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J3sWW_0gys1wjj00

English-German families are facing “divided loyalties” as England gear up to face Germany in the Euro 2022 final.

The teams go head to head at Wembley on Sunday evening at 5pm, with the hosts aiming for their first major trophy, while Germany seek a ninth European Championship title.

The game will be watched by millions, including English-German families up and down the country who are preparing for a tense showdown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XjgYY_0gys1wjj00

Darren Smeed, 56, is hoping the Lionesses will come out on top, while his German wife, Tiffany , has said Sunday’s final will be a “win-win situation”.

The couple, who have been married for 20 years, plan to watch the match at Mr Smeed’s parents’ house in Suffolk.

Mrs Smeed, 46, told the PA news agency: “I was hoping that either Germany or England would make it to the finals and now that they both have, it’s a win-win situation for me.

“I feel like I am half English anyway but when I saw that Germany had made it to the final I was very, very happy.

“I hope that Germany will win tomorrow but if England plays a better game then I’ll be pleased with that.”

Despite supporting opposing teams, the Smeeds said they will be celebrating the popularity of the Euros 2022 regardless of the outcome.

With the old rivalry between Germany and England, I know Sunday will be a well-publicised game.

“There will be friendly rivalry but with English football we never know whether we’re going to win or lose or what’s going to happen,” Mr Smeed told PA.

“With the old rivalry between Germany and England, I know Sunday will be a well-publicised game.

“Hopefully the match will do a lot to stimulate and inspire the younger generation.

“At the end of the day, that’s what we will be celebrating regardless of the result.”

Austin Elliot, a 60-year-old university lecturer from Manchester, is married to his wife Anita, who is from Bavaria in Germany.

And while his wife and 14-year-old son “are completely indifferent to football”, Mr Elliot will watch the game with his 18-year-old daughter, Sophie, who he says will have “divided loyalties”.

“She will have slightly divided loyalties because she plays for a team in Britain and knows who the players are,” Mr Elliot told PA.

“But at the same time, she’s got a German shirt sent to her by her German family.

“Sophie and I have watched all the games. She has played football since she was eight or nine and she’s become more serious about it in the last couple of years, training twice a week.

“She says it’s a win-win and that she’s not going to be bothered about who wins, whereas I will be disappointed if England lose.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xbh3C_0gys1wjj00

Ben Stebbings, 32, from Herefordshire, and his wife Sarah Stebbings, 33, who grew up in Bavaria to English parents, live in Winchester and will be watching the match together.

Despite growing up in Germany – and her mother teaching several Bayern Munich players including Thomas Muller – Sarah is likely to be supporting England.

Mr Stebbings said: “She’s happy either way, she supports both usually. Normally England don’t do to well at major events so she ends up supporting because they fare much better.

“If Germany score, I don’t think she’ll be too upset. Deep down I think she wants England to win. I don’t think there will be too much falling out.”

Meanwhile, Katja, 45, from Munich, and her Scottish-English husband Neil, 63, plan to watch the match together in their Worcestershire home.

Katja, a writer and office assistant, said: “Last year, when the men’s teams were playing, I watched it upstairs in the bedroom and he watched it in the lounge.

“When England beat Germany, I cried for 15 minutes afterwards. He tried to cheer me up. I know it wasn’t his fault but I slightly blamed it on him.

“He is very peaceful about it and he even claims that he supports Germany for me, but I’m not sure if that’s true. He’ll say ‘come on Germany’ but I think he wouldn’t mind if England win.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Erik ten Hag says it is ‘unacceptable’ for Manchester United players to leave early

Erik ten Hag has said it is "unacceptable" for Manchester United players to leave a game early after Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit from last weekend's friendly with Rayo Vallecano.Ronaldo and Diogo Dalot were among those to leave Old Trafford early before the end of the 1-1 draw in United's final outing of pre-season.Ronaldo was substituted at half time, while Dalot did not play against Rayo after starting the 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid a day earlier.In an interview with Dutch broadcaster Viaplay, Ten Hag has insisted that United players should stay until the end of games.“I certainly don’t condone this," he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

As it happened: A look back at London 2012’s Super Saturday, 10 years on

Super Saturday at London 2012 remains on of the UK’s greatest sporting achievements after six home Olympic golds were won on August 4, 2012.Here, 10 years on, the PA news agency looks at the timeline of the day and medals.11.36am: Men’s four win rowing goldAlex Gregory, Tom James, Pete Reed, Andrew Triggs-Hodge kicked off a day to remember when they stormed to gold on the water at Eton Dorney. They won in six minutes 03.97 seconds, beating Australia and the United States into second and third respectively.11.57am: Hosking and Copeland win lightweight double scullsJust 15 minutes after one title on...
SPORTS
The Independent

Premier League players to no longer take the knee before every match

Top flight players in England will no longer take the knee before every fixture in the competition, the Premier League have confirmed.However, the anti-racism gesture will still be on show across the opening weekend of the 2022/23 season, which begins on Friday night, and ahead of specific other fixtures. A statement from the league read:“Premier League club captains have reaffirmed their commitment to fighting racism and all forms of discrimination.“The players have decided to use specific moments during the upcoming campaign to take the knee, to amplify the message that racism has no place in football or society. The Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Germany#England#Wembley#European Championship
The Independent

One in five UK nightclubs have closed since the start of the pandemic

One in five UK nightclubs have shut down since the Covid-19 pandemic.The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), a trade body which represents the industry, has released new figures which show the lowest ever number of nightclubs. In March 2020, the total number of nightclubs was recorded at 1,418. The number has now dropped to 1,130.This means that 20 per cent of UK nightclubs have shut down since the start of the pandemic. The number is even worse in some regions, with the Midlands seeing a closure of 30 per cent of clubs.Nightclub numbers in England, Wales and Scotland peaked...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ashley Cain begins first of five runs in aid of childhood cancer charity

Ex-footballer Ashley Cain has started the first of five planned charity marathon runs in aid of a foundation in honour of his late daughter that will span across five major cities in Ireland and the UK over the next five days.The runs are to mark the second birthday on August 10 of his daughter Azaylia, who died of leukaemia last April aged eight months.Cain’s route through Dublin begins at Fitzwilliam Square, passes Stephen’s Green and goes through the Phoenix Park, Crumlin, Terenure and Ballsbridge before finishing back in the city centre at around 4.30pm. ...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

AIG Women’s Open: Muirfield escapes from archaic past to finally host women’s major

After the euphoria of the Women’s Euro 2022 final, another example of sport’s evolution arrives at Muirfield in the AIG Women’s Open. If England’s Lionesses provide hope that a page has been turned to a new chapter in women’s football, then women’s golf has been galvanised by the opportunity to finally shine in this East Lothian corner of Scotland.Restricted to men-only until 2017, it took Muirfield being deprived of the opportunity to host future Men’s Open Championships to belatedly see sense and catch up to reality. After allowing women members following a second ballot, Muirfield is back on the men’s...
GOLF
The Independent

Is there be a hosepipe ban in my area?

UK utility companies are beginning to introduce hosepipe bans to conserve water after England recorded its driest July since 1935.South East Water have announced prohibitions for Kent and Sussex coming into effect from Friday 12 August and running until further notice in response to an arid summer that saw southeastern England experience just 8 per cent of its expected rainfall for the month.It means that residents of those counties will no longer be allowed to use hosepipes or sprinklers to water their gardens or allotments, clean their cars or fill up swimming or paddling pools and risk a maximum fine...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Phil Foden ‘agrees new Man City deal’ as Chelsea ‘chase Saints star’

What the papers sayPhil Foden and Manchester City have reportedly agreed terms on a new contract for the 22-year-old midfielder. The Daily Mail says the two parties have negotiated a deal worth around £225,000 a week – more than seven times his current salary. The contract is rumoured to be for six years, with an official announcement expected in the coming days.Staying with City, The Times reports club bosses have opened talks with Belgian side Anderlecht over defender Sergio Gomez. The 21-year-old is viewed as a potential backup option if City fail to land their primary target, Brighton’s Marc Cucurella.According...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Drug-related deaths in England and Wales rise to record high

Drug-related deaths in England and Wales have reached a record high, driven primarily by opiates, figures show.There were 4,859 deaths related to drug poisoning registered in 2021 – a rate of 84.4 deaths per million people, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.This is the ninth consecutive annual rise, up 6.2% from the previous year, and the highest number since records began more than a quarter of a century ago in 1993.Our latest release shows there were 4,859 deaths related to drug poisoning were registered in England and Wales in 2021 https://t.co/5yYo0lRy1fEquivalent to a rate of 84.4 deaths per million...
HEALTH
UPI News

Endangered giraffe born in U.K.'s Belfast Zoo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- An endangered giraffe calf was recently born in the U.K.'s Belfast Zoo, the largest zoo in Northern Ireland. Ballyhenry, a male Rothschild's giraffe, was born this past Sunday, according to a statement from the Belfast Zoo. He is named after a town in a town Northern...
ANIMALS
The Independent

These destinations have scrapped all travel restrictions

On 1 August, France removed all of its remaining Covid restrictions, including the requirement to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result at the border.Now international visitors may enter with the usual, pre-pandemic passport and visa rules (although Britons should watch out for the post-Brexit rules around passport validity).Now most of the UK’s favourite holiday destinations are friction-free to visit, with the notable exception of Spain, which still requires proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test result from anyone aged 12 and over.But if you’re looking for the simplest and least stressful holiday out there, these destinations...
TRAVEL
The Independent

The Independent

773K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy