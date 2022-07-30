www.limaohio.com
Sidney Daily News
Fields to celebrate 105th birthday
SIDNEY — Virginia Fields, of Sidney, will celebrate her 105th birthday on Aug. 5, 2022, with her family at Ohio Living Dorothy Love. Born Aug. 5, 1917, Virginia has lived her entire life in the small, midwest towns of Anna and Sidney. She has written a book, “The Way We Were, Recollections of My Life in Anna, Ohio”, which tells of her everyday life from her early childhood through her married life to Chalmer Fields, a soldier during WWII. Virginia recalls the simple joys of childhood, the demanding chores of a household without furnace or running water, the daunting yet everyday tasks of raising and preserving food, laundry and home remedies. Her book tells of self-made entertainment and visits from an occasional Medicine Show. In addition to writing the book, Virginia illustrated it in an effort to take readers back to a simpler time.
Lima News
St. Anthony Parish Festival returns
COLUMBUS GROVE — The St. Anthony Parish Summer Festival will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday and close at 11 p.m. It will resume Sunday at 11 a.m. and end at 10 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Columbus Grove. Saturday’s events include a 5K run, BBQ rib and...
Lima News
Dedication ceremony honors nun undergoing cancer treatment
DELPHOS — After Sunday morning Mass at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Landeck, an unincorporated village on the outskirts of Delphos, parishioners walked across the street to the closed Landeck Elementary School for a baseball field dedication and naming of Sister Immacolata Field, honoring parish manager, Sister Immacolata Scarogni, who has been battling thyroid cancer.
Deputy Yates’ mother, Sheriff Burchett speak during visitation
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Lisa Yates stayed strong as she talked about her son, Deputy Matthew Yates. She lost her baby last Sunday, but now she is remembering what an amazing man he was. “I’m so proud of Matthew and everything that he has done, and all the love that the community have gave him […]
‘We have it from here’: Family, friends remember life of Deputy Yates during funeral service
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The life of Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates was honored during a funeral service at First Christian Church in Springfield Monday. Family and friends packed the church to say their final goodbyes. The service opened with Pastor Darryl May, and songs by Par Tolliver and Doug Toles Jr. Pastor Bruce […]
Lima News
Primary results in … again
LIMA — The 78th District has elected Susan Manchester as the new State Representative for Ohio. She will run unopposed in the November general election. Manchester is replacing House of Representatives Speaker Bob Cupp who is retiring. Bob Cupp assumed the position in January of 2015. Manchester was the...
Lima News
Reminisce: Answering the bell: Tracing the history of the Lima Fire Department
LIMA — Beginning in early 1916 horsepower began replacing horses at the Lima Fire Department. “If the present plans of Safety Director (Albert) Gale are carried the motorized apparatus from the Central, West and South stations will be installed within the next two weeks,” the Lima Times-Democrat reported Jan. 10, 1916. “No more supplies for the horses will be purchased unless absolutely necessary,” the newspaper added.
Sidney Daily News
Troy man listed as missing/endangered
TROY – Friends and family of a missing Troy man are hoping the public can help find him. According to the Troy Police Department, concerned family members reported 50-year old Ruben Gonzales missing on Aug. 1 around 9:45 a.m. Family members say he has actually been missing since 7...
Lima News
Jammin’ at the Bluffton Library begins Aug. 8
BLUFFTON — Jammin’ at the Library starts at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at the Bluffton Public Library, 145 S. Main St., Bluffton. This is a relaxed, song-circle-style jam session where anyone is welcome to join with their instrument or voice, or just to listen.
Lima News
Primrose to offer card-making class
LIMA — Primrose will host a card crafting class at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 at Primrose Retirement Community, 3500 W. Elm St., Lima. Tina Hamp will demonstrate and assist in a beginner-level class for creating hand-made cards. Register by Tuesday, Aug. 23 by calling Cortney at 419-233-3338.
Lima News
Free wellness expo open Saturday in Harrod
HARROD — The Discover Wellness Expo will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Harrod Event Center, 9520 Harrod Road, Harrod. The event is free and open to the public.
Lima News
Lima region celebrates National Night Out
LIMA — The annual National Night Out returned to the Lima region Tuesday as several area communities hosted events geared toward strengthening relationships with law enforcement and promoting public safety. Town Square in downtown Lima was blocked off to traffic for the event, and guests were able to enjoy...
Lima News
Chris Rowlands to perform at the amphitheater
LIMA — The Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District will host Chris Rowlands for a live performance of family nature entertainment starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 in the amphitheater at 2632 Ada Road, Lima. Singer and songwriter Rowlands will feature songs about the natural world and his life...
Sidney Daily News
Steer sells for $14,400
SIDNEY — Day two of the Shelby County Junior Fair Livestock Sale saw steers, poultry, goats and lambs going on the auction block. Hayden Huleskamp sold his Grand Champion Steer for $14,100, which set a new sale record. The buyers were A G Boogher & Son Inc, Alvetro Orthodontics, Anna Young Farmers, Ashley Furniture Homestore, Austin Regula Farms & Trucking, Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Jackson, Barga Show Cattle, Barhorst Farms, Barker Insurance Agency & Show Cattle, Bohman Trucking, Botkins Family & Jackson Center Dental, Buckeye Ford, Donald A. Sommer Inc., Egbert Livestock Botkins & St Henry, Fennig Homan Agri Business, First National Bank of New Bremen, Rob and Barbara Frische, Matt Huelskamp From The Ground Up Ag Services, Fultz Flooring, Goffena Furniture Inc., Aaron and Sarah Heilers, Hemmelgarn Services Inc., Huelskamp County Line Farms LLC, Inn Between Restaurant, Lochard Inc., Sidney Municipal Court Judge Gary J. Carter, Plastipak Packaging Inc., Provico Farm & Show Supply, Roger Schulze Trucking LLC, Garrett and Megan Serr, Shelby County Republican Party/Kerg, Sidney Body Carstar, Sidney Electric Company, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Tammy Barhorst/Wagner Realty, US Bank, Vondenhuevel Auction Service, Wiessinger, Ron and Marcia, Zimpfer Farms, Sidney Auto Tech, Schnippel Construction Inc., Huelskamp Welding, LLC, SLD Trucking, LLC, Germain of Sidney, Edward Jones Investments-Christman, Salm-McGill & Tangeman Funeral Home, JR Cattle, Matt Huffman for Ohio, May PT and Performance LLC, Henschen Family, Billing Chiropractic, SS Auto Detailing, LLC, Jeremy and Nikki Resor, Ellis Construction, A & B Service Center, Elmer’s Towing and Recovery, Carter & Caileigh Huelskamp and Pohlkat Inc.
Lima News
Real Life Mama: Joys of the neighborhood
I don’t know, maybe it is that I am just getting older and more grateful for the things around me, but I cannot even begin to explain how much my neighborhood means to me. It’s just that there’s something pretty amazing about a tribe around you that you can flip-flip favors, kids, stories and carpooling with.
Lima News
Bands perform at Spartan Thunder
LIMA — Spartan Thunder, the Drum Corps International competition rang loud in Spartan Stadium on Tuesday night. Teams from as far away as San Diego, California and as close as Cincinnati performed intricate marching routines for those in attendance. Michael Ley, when he took over the leadership of the...
Lima News
Area schools receive money for safety upgrades
COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that $47 million in grants would be awarded to schools across the state to fund safety-related expenses, including several schools in Allen, Auglaize and Putnam counties. DeWine said 1,183 schools in 81 counties will receive up to $50,000 each in grant funding...
wyso.org
WYSO Evening News Update: funeral held for Clark County deputy
(WYSO) Friends and family said their final goodbyes to Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates earlier today. His funeral service was held at the First Christian Church in Springfield, and members of the community came out in droves to pay their respects. Yates died last month while on duty. Quarterback Deshaun...
Lima News
Police calls
900 block of North Cable Road, Lima — Officers responded to an accident causing property damage Monday. 200 block of South Kenilworth Avenue, Lima — Officers responded to a fight in progress Monday. 500 block of Michael Avenue, Lima — A report of breaking and entering was investigated...
sent-trib.com
Health department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department spent much of the second week of the month in the northern part of the county. The following inspections were done July 11. Courtyard Café, 9789 Clark Drive, Rossford, had three critical and three non-critical violations. Critical were food not properly protected from contamination...
