Coast Guard Responds To Oil Discharge From Tanker on Mississippi

gcaptain.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans, the city that never sleeps.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Fisherman catches large nearly 6-foot shark on Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans
Lake Pontchartrain is known for having sharks because they swim in from the Gulf of Mexico, but last night a fisherman caught a large bull shark and wants to bring awareness to the dangers that exist on Lake Pontchartrain.
WLOX
Process to bring passenger rail service back to the Coast takes another step forward
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - On Monday, Bay St. Louis became the first city on the Mississippi Coast to begin construction on a set of projects needed before Amtrak can begin running trains from New Orleans to Mobile with four stops in South Mississippi. “I think this is the...
NOLA.com
Spanish company to build $35 million plant in New Orleans East, its first location in U.S.
A Spanish cement company said it will build a $35 million manufacturing plant in New Orleans East that will create 70 jobs. The jobs at the Calucem plant will have an average salary of $51,700, plus benefits, according to Louisiana Economic Development. Another 158 indirect jobs would be created in metro New Orleans, and construction will create 150 jobs at its peak.
Don’t Speed on I-10; New Law Goes Into Effect Today in Louisiana
There Is a New Law That Has Gone Into Effect Today That You Need to Know About. This new law takes effect on August 1st. Governor John Bel Edwards signed the bill, SB 435 law this bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. This bill will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. Yes, you're officially being timed on how long it takes you to get from one point of the bridge to the other.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abandoned naval base catches fire again
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department is reporting that the abandoned naval base in the Bywater neighborhood caught fire once again Sunday. The NOFD says the one-alarm fire is still being secured. As of now, there have been no injuries reported from the fire. The base has...
fox8live.com
Abandoned house in Gentilly rattles neighbors with partial collapse Sunday
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Residents of a Gentilly neighborhood were startled Sunday morning (July 31) when one side of a house in the 3700 block of Bruxelles Street suddenly collapsed. The house had been abandoned for about a year, and New Orleans Fire Department officials said no one was inside...
‘Amtrak expects to be able to run the train’: Mississippi city to reactivate train station for Gulf Coast
The coastal Mississippi city of Bay St. Louis is hosting a groundbreaking on Monday to celebrate the “reactivation” of the city’s Amtrak train station that has been mothballed since Hurricane Katrina ravaged the Gulf Coast nearly 17 years ago. U.S. Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary Polly Trottenberg...
Ben Franklin grad dead after falling 50 feet at abandoned power plant
NEW ORLEANS — The Ben Franklin High School community is “shocked and devastated” by the death of 18-year-old Anthony Clawson. Friday night, the recently-graduated honor student was inside the old Market Street power plant, just upriver from the New Orleans Morial Convention Center. According to police, Clawson fell 50 feet. He died from his injuries on Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC Action News
New Orleans revisits its three strikes rule
New Orleans is sometimes referred to as the city that care forgot. Its meaning has faced much debate: Is it the sweltering heat? The care-free feeling you get in the city, or the lack of a livable wage?. Those words hit home for Maurice Lewis. Thanks to the Orleans district...
Suspect on bike accused of firing at pedestrians in Louisiana
The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of firing a gun at someone on North Lopez Street in Bayou St. John.
Mailed checks are being stolen and bank accounts emptied
NEW ORLEANS — Outdoor post office boxes are being ransacked across Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes, hurting people who are simply paying their bills. Criminals continue to steal mail from outside post office mailboxes, then alter the checks to steal cash for themselves. People are buying a master key on the dark web to open those boxes. They've even stolen one from a Baton Rouge postal worker.
WDSU
New Orleans Fire Department reports 'secured' abandon naval base caught on fire once again
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department has reported that the abandoned naval base on 4400 Dauphine Street was on fire on Sunday morning. The fire was a 1-alarm fire, and NOFD is on the scene securing the fire. The naval base in the Bywater is supposed to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
Former First NBC Bank executive pleads guilty, will cooperate with government
A former First NBC Bank executive pleaded guilty Tuesday to a bank-fraud conspiracy charge, admitting he falsified loan documents in a bid to conceal the shaky financial status of a prolific borrower before the bank imploded. Robert Calloway, 62, of Metairie was among five defendants, including former First NBC founder...
WDSU
One critically injured and one dead in accident on Paris Road
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a fatal accident that involved a dump truck and Toyota Camry that happened on 2600 Paris Road on Monday afternoon. According to NOPD, the driver of the Toyota Camry was headed northbound on Paris Road, and the driver of the dump truck was headed southbound.
NOLA.com
Two bystanders wounded in Holy Cross area shootout, police say
Two bystanders were struck by bullets in a Holy Cross area shootout in which the shooters escaped unscathed, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the aggravated battery by shooting in the 6200 block of North Rampart Street at around 10:21 p.m. Monday. They said two unknown male suspects escalated an altercation by pulling out guns and shooting at each other. Neither suspect was hit, but the stray bullets wounded two bystanders, a 38-year-old man and a 57-year-old man, police said. Emergency Medical services took one man to the hospital, and the other refused treatment, police said.
fox8live.com
Fox 8 sues New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board, executive director for public records
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fox 8 has filed a lawsuit against the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board and its Executive Director Ghassan Korban. The lawsuit comes after the board refused to provide several public records and stopped responding to our requests for updates. For months, Fox 8 has been...
At least one person killed in Paris Road crash Monday afternoon
Multiple agencies from Orleans and St. Bernard parishes responded to a crash on Paris Road Monday that killed one person and left two others injured.
L'Observateur
Reminder: Louisiana Law Provides Strong Right of Self Defense Against Car Jackings, Other Crimes
In view of the increasing number of carjackings in Shreveport-Bossier—as well as the uptick in those occurring in Baton Rouge and New Orleans—it is worth revisiting the law that provides for the right of self-defense if citizens of Louisiana are attacked while in our vehicles, businesses, or in our homes.
Former Louisiana State Senator and Chair of a State Political Party Faces up to 20 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Role in Nearly 7-Year Fraud Scheme
Former Louisiana State Senator and Chair of a State Political Party Faces up to 20 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Role in Nearly 7-Year Fraud Scheme. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 1, 2022, the United States Attorney’s Office announced that former Louisiana State Senator and Chair of State Political Party “A”, Karen Carter Peterson, age 52, from New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty as charged today before United States District Judge Sarah S. Vance to a one-count bill of information charging her with wire fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1343 and 2.
New Orleans City Council sues the mayor over huge tract of land
The New Orleans City Council is suing New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell. The council is trying to force the mayor to stop paying revenue from the Edward Wisner Trust to a number of other entities.
Comments / 1