Dogs found dead in Vanderburgh County home; woman charged with animal cruelty

Couple found intoxicated at Evansville home facing neglect charges, police say
Two people are facing neglect charges in Evansville after an incident that happened on Sunday night, according to police. The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to the area of West Florida Street and North Second Avenue late Sunday night around 10:30 p.m. for a harassment call. While officers...
Child dies after being hit by oncoming traffic in Warrick County
Crews are on the scene of a deadly crash Monday morning on Highway 66 in Warrick County. The Warrick County Sheriff's Office tells us a 4-year-old child has died after being hit on State Road 66, near Outer Lincoln Road. We're told the incident happened around 4 a.m. Monday morning...
Madisonville Police investigating hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Madisonville Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a man on a bike. We're told this all happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday night along North Main Street. Authorities say when they arrived, a man was laying in the road. After investigating, police say the man was traveling northbound on...
Another arrest made in ongoing West Franklin Street drug investigation, police say
Officials with the Evansville Police Department say they've made another arrest in the ongoing narcotics investigation on West Franklin Street. According to an affidavit from EPD, 26-year-old Matthew McClarney was arrested on Friday night on a charge of dealing cocaine. McClarney was an employee of Sportman's Billiards on West Franklin Street.
49 people indicted in large Henderson County drug trafficking investigation
Dozens of people have been indicted on drug-related charges in connection to a large-scale drug trafficking investigation that wrapped up in Henderson County, Kentucky on Friday, according to police. The Henderson Police Department says 49 people were indicted by the Henderson Grand Jury on 54 felony charges as a result...
Posey County swears in new Student Resource Officer
Charles Carter was sworn in to be the next Student Resource Officer for the Metropolitan School District of North Posey County schools. New Student Resource Officer of Posey County is sworn in. The Metropolitan School District of North Posey County swore in Charles Carter to be the new Student Resource...
Furry Friend Friday: Meet this week's furry friend, Bear the Akita mix
44News This Morning sat down with PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue on Friday to meet a new furry friend. Jen Duckworth with PAAWS introduced us to "Bear" on Friday. According to Jen, it's believed that Bear is some sort of Akita mix. Bear also has a sibling named Bumpy that's looking...
Muhlenberg County Airport getting a long-awaited expansion
The Muhlenberg County Airport plans to host a groundbreaking or their newest expansion. Construction will feature a new 10-thousand square food hangar, to support the Madison Community Fixed Wing aviation program. The future expansion developed from the growing need for helicopter, and airline pilots, mechanics, and crews.
Ground broken on new retail development in Evansville
Fulkerson Development broke ground on a new retail building to be located at the corner of Oak Grove and Burkhardt Road in Evansville. The complex will be called Louis Pointe, and will include tenants such as Heritage Federal, Stretch Works, Eye Mart, Hot Works, and many others. The development will...
Back-to-School event being held in Muhlenberg County
Officials with the Muhlenberg County Public Schools district say there's a back-to-school event happening for students from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. According to MCPS, the event is happening at the Muhlenberg County Agriculture and Convention Center, located at 3705 KY 1380 in Powderly, Kentucky. The event will include...
Illinois starts tax holiday for back to school items
The State of Illinois has started a sales tax holiday on back to school items in an effort to help families save money as they prepare to send their children back to school. The tax holiday reduces the sales tax of clothing and school related items from 6.25% to 1.25%, as long as the retail price is less than $125.
Henderson County High School Class of 2023 invited to "Senior Sunrise" this week
Soon-to-be graduates at Henderson County High School are invited to participate in the "Senior Sunrise" this week. Organizers say each year on the first day of school, 12th graders gather to watch the sun come up together. The event will be held Wednesday, August 10th, with gates opening at 5:45...
44Blitz: Owensboro Catholic Aces aim high in 2022
As the old saying goes, "What starts out sinking seldom stays afloat". However, such was not the case with Owensboro Catholic last year, as the Aces turned their early season scars into late season stars, making it deep into the Kentucky playoffs. Tags. Kentucky.
Fulkerson Development breaks ground on new project
Fulkerson Development broke ground on new "Louis Pointe" project on Saturday. Ground broken on new retail development in Evansville. Fulkerson Development broke ground on Saturday morning for their latest development, Louis Pointe.
