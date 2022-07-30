Did Billy Donovan Finally Give Us a Positive Lonzo Ball Update?

www.bleachernation.com
Vanessa Bryant fires back at report that DeMar DeRozan is ‘face’ of Kobe Bryant sneaker line in now-deleted comments
On Monday, Shams Charania reported that Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan agreed to a four-year contract with sneaker giant Nike. Charania also said that by signing the deal, DeRozan is set to remain the face of the Kobe Bryant sneaker line. The report struck a nerve with Vanessa Bryant, who...
Michael Jordan Brother Video Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts
Michael Jordan is arguably the greatest player in the history of the NBA. While Michael's brother, Larry, didn't reach the league, he had some pretty nice skills, as well. A rare video of Larry Jordan playing basketball has gone viral on social media. NBA fans are thinking about what could...
The Thunder's 7-foot, 195-pound rookie looks like he might 'break.' A leading sports scientist explains why he won't.
Chet Holmgren has one of the most unique bodies in the NBA, but Marcus Elliott of P3 says he's not an injury risk because of his elite mechanics.
Larry Bird pens heartfelt statement following the passing of Bill Russell
Larry Bird reflected on what Celtics icon Bill Russell meant to him in a heartfelt statement following the Hall of Famer passing away Sunday.
College Basketball World Reacts To Surprising Bronny James News
It remains to be seen if Bronny James will play college basketball, but if he does, the son of the Los Angeles Lakers star is expected to wind up at a big-time program. However, a surprising school is reportedly making a push to sign the four-star combo guard. According to...
Son of five-time NBA champ lands Duke offer
In recent weeks, the buzz surrounding Duke basketball's potential pursuit of Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) rising junior Dylan Harper had been growing. The 6-foot-5, 180-pound lefty combo guard noted that the Blue Devils were among those recruiting him the hardest back in mid-July. And Harper, the son of ...
Shaq's son signs a 6 figure contract to play for Henderson's Ignite
Good basketball isn't just played in the NBA anymore; it's played worldwide. That includes right here in Henderson. The G-League Ignite just added some more star power to their roster for the 2022–2023 season.
Russell Westbrook makes big decision amid Lakers trade rumors
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has found new representation. Amid a summer of trade speculation, the nine-time All-Star has hired NBA super-agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Last month, the topic of Westbrook’s representation made major headlines when his agent of 14...
‘I would kick your ass’: Celtics icon Bill Russell once put Shaq, Kareem, David Robinson in their proper place
Bill Russell had more than a few memorable moments during his 88 years of existence. In fact, I would definitely struggle in trying to create a Top 10 or Top 20 list of the Boston Celtics legend’s most iconic moments on and off the court. One particular occasion, however, has to be on that list. […] The post ‘I would kick your ass’: Celtics icon Bill Russell once put Shaq, Kareem, David Robinson in their proper place appeared first on ClutchPoints.
realitytitbit.com
Doug Christie isn't playing any games when it comes to his impressive net worth
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be married to an NBA superstar? Well look no further…. Basketball Wives have returned for the tenth season on VH1. The hit show gives viewers an insight into the lives of the wifes, ex-wifes and girlfriends of famous basketballers. Amongst...
Bob Cousy Talks Old Friend Bill Russell: ‘I Got a Hunch I’ll Be Seeing Him Shortly’
Bob Cousy spoke about his former teammate Bill Russell after Russell died Sunday at age 88. The post Bob Cousy Talks Old Friend Bill Russell: ‘I Got a Hunch I’ll Be Seeing Him Shortly’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Bill Russell's Legendary Response To Michael Jordan After MJ Told Him The Bulls Were Coming After His Record: "Which One? We Won 11 And We Won 8 Straight, I Don't Think You're Coming After Either One."
Bill Russell set championship records in the NBA that might never be matched. He has already won more titles than 28 teams in the league, let alone players. However, the player to genuinely threaten Russell's championship streak was Michael Jordan. Even then, MJ fell short by 5 championships when it comes to matching Russell's 11 titles won.
NBA icon Bill Russell passes away at age 88
Bill Russell – one of the greatest players in NBA history – has passed away at the age of 88. Read more about this story on Audacy Sports and WEEI.
Michael Jordan’s smack talk on Celtics icon Bill Russell once blew up completely on MJ’s face
Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell is widely considered one of the greatest players to ever pick up a basketball. However, what may not be common knowledge for some is the fact that he was also one of the most savage trash talkers this game has ever seen. So much so, that even the great Michael Jordan once had to learn this the hard way.
Popculture
Michael Jordan, NBA Stars React to Death of Bill Russell
Bill Russell, one of the greatest players in NBA history, died at the age of 88 on Sunday. While the cause of death was not announced, Russell died "peacefully" wife his wife Jeannine at his side, according to a statement posted on social media. Russell spent his entire career as a player with the Celtics and was even the team's coach from 1966 to 1969. He won 11 NBA championships as a player and two more as coach of the Celtics.
Jayson Tatum drops truth bomb on swirling Jaylen Brown trade rumors
With recent rumors about Kevin Durant being swapped for Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, it appeared as if Boston’s front office was breaking up the band. However, at his basketball camp on July 3oth, Jayson Tatum seemingly put any potential departures to rest. When asked about whether or not...
Bill Russell: Family announces NBA, Boston Celtics legend's passing at age 88
The NBA was struck with some unfortunate news, as one of the best players in league history in Bill Russell passed away. Russell’s Twitter account shared the unfortunate news on Sunday afternoon. “Bill Russell, the most prolific winner in American sports history, passed away peacefully today at age 88,...
Lakers News: 15-Year NBA Veteran Gives His Scouting Report on Bronny James
NBA veteran Thaddeus Young provided his take on Bronny James' basketball game. It should give LeBron James a smile.
Photos: Bill Russell (1934-2022) through the years
Boston Celtics legend and NBA Hall of Famer Bill Russell died on Sunday at the age of 88. A look at his life on and off the court in pictures.
NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo
Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
