ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Wandering boy found in Aurora reunited with parents

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WbbMz_0gyrym9y00
Photo courtesy of Gazette news partner 9News

Aurora police say they've found the parents of a boy found wandering alone in southern Aurora on Saturday morning.

Police said they were able to locate the child's parents with the assistance of his principal.

The principal "rove to the school on their day off, and found parent information," Aurora police wrote on Twitter. "We are truly appreciative of you!"

The boy was found early Saturday walking near South Memphis Street and East Quincy Avenue.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Body found in Denver lake believed to be 11-year-old girl

Denver police believe a body discovered in the water at Rocky Mountain Lake Park on Monday is an 11-year-old girl with autism who wandered from her home. Police responded to the area of 44th Avenue and Pecos Street around 5:30 a.m. Monday to search for the girl. They immediately began a grid search and initiated a reverse 911 call to those in the area.At approximately 7:38 a.m., a body was found in Rocky Mountain Lake, near West 47th Avenue and Grove Street in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood. They say foul play is not suspected at this time but the investigation...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Aurora, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
KKTV

Remains of missing Colorado woman identified, authorities ask anyone with information to contact them

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking anyone who has information on the death of Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro to contact them. Tafoya-Deltoro, 38, called 911 from the Miner’s Candle area of Clear Creek County on Feb. 13 saying she was stuck in the snow. The area is south of I-70 between Idaho Springs and Georgetown. Authorities responded to the area and found her vehicle, but at that time Tafoya-Deltoro wasn’t nearby. Her remains were eventually found on June 4, authorities didn’t elaborate on how far she was from the vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Aurora#Police#The Boy
OutThere Colorado

Body believed to be missing 11-year-old recovered from lake in Colorado

A body that was recovered from Rocky Mountain Lake in Denver on Monday morning is believed to belong to an 11-year-old girl who had been missing for several hours. At about 5:30 AM this morning, officers responded to a report of a missing child in the area 44th Street and North Pecos. A search mission was initiated and the Denver Emergency Communication Center alerted neighbors to look out for the girl.
9NEWS

Man found dead in car in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Officers are investigating the death of a man who was found shot to death in a car in Lakewood early Sunday morning as a homicide, the Lakewood Police Department said. Police said around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, they got a call about a suspicious incident in the...
LAKEWOOD, CO
The Denver Gazette

Body found in Denver lake

Authorities on Monday recovered the body of an 11-year-old autistic girl from Rocky Mountain Lake near West 47th Avenue and Grove Street in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood. The girl was reported missing around 5:30 a.m. near 44th and North Pecos streets, Denver police said. At 7:38 a.m., authorities recovered her body...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
CBS News

Investigation continues into woman's fatal fall at stadium

The investigation is continuing after a women fell to her death off an escalator at Empower Field at Mile High Saturday night after a Kenny Chesney concert. It's the third death investigation at the stadium since 2015. "That number of deaths seems very high for a facility of that sort,"...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora officers, students get together for 'Shop with a Cop'

Nearly 100 Aurora and Denver-area students got an unlimited amount of time to shop for school supplies for the 7th annual Shop with a Cop event on Saturday."We pair each kid with a police officer. We grab them each $200 dollars, and they get into the store, and they shop," said Julie Lutkin, Aurora police officer.So aisles of the S Chambers Road Walmart were taken over by little shoppers, who snagged new outfits, supplies and anything else they felt helped them be better equipped for the upcoming school year. CBS4's Mekialaya White caught up with a couple of them. "What was your favorite thing that you found today?" White asked shopper Angel Martin. "School supplies," Martin said."We're doing some shopping, right, bud?" Officer Mike Torres asked his partner, Mia Montezuma.She nodded eagerly. "We got some fun stuff too. I like being with cops a lot because they really help me."Lutkin says the event helps the community see them in a different light. "That we are human, and they are just like they are, so it's really fun. They get to see a different side of us."
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Driver shot dead at high speed on Interstate 70

One man is dead after a shooting that took place at high speeds on westbound Interstate 70 in Denver late Sunday night. The victim's name is Kevin Piaskowski. Investigators are now trying to find the shooter.  It happened near the Northfield/Quebec Street exit. The high speed run-in was caught on the dash camera of a witness. The disturbing video was being viewed widely across social media Monday and authorities confirm that it shows what happened. The driver of a silver Dodge truck fired several shots at a dark SUV. Seconds later, the truck swerved and rammed into the back of a semi, then lost control before hitting another car. It turns out the Dodge truck was stolen, and its driver ran off.The driver of that dark SUV later died at the hospital. Police said Piaskowski was 31.
9News

Neighbors call for change after hit-and-run crash hurts three at Denver park

DENVER — Denver Police are looking for a suspected hit-and-run driver who seriously injured three people in a wreck at a park in the Ruby Hill neighborhood Sunday night. Police said the driver of a black sedan veered across Gunnison Place – a side street along Sanderson Gulch park – and hit a parked Honda sedan "pinning three people who were standing behind the white Honda."
DENVER, CO
9News

39 years later, FBI searching for Boulder murder suspect

DENVER — In August 1983, Sid Wells was 22 years old and about to enter his senior year at CU Boulder with dreams of becoming a broadcast journalist. His longtime girlfriend, Shauna, was the daughter of actor Robert Redford, which was a major reason the story attracted so much attention when Wells was murdered.
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy