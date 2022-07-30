Wandering boy found in Aurora reunited with parents

Photo courtesy of Gazette news partner 9News

Aurora police say they've found the parents of a boy found wandering alone in southern Aurora on Saturday morning.

Police said they were able to locate the child's parents with the assistance of his principal.

The principal "rove to the school on their day off, and found parent information," Aurora police wrote on Twitter. "We are truly appreciative of you!"

The boy was found early Saturday walking near South Memphis Street and East Quincy Avenue.