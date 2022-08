CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2019 murder near North Myrtle Beach. Darrell Demarcus Land, 34, of Blythewood was convicted of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitors Office.

