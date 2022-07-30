ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Death toll rises to at least 25 in Kentucky flooding as people in stricken areas remain hard to reach, governor says

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Gov. declares conflagration for wildfire south of The Dalles

MAUPIN, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in order to get resources to a fire burning south of The Dalles in Wasco County. The Miller Road/Dodge Fire sparked Tuesday afternoon near the community of Juniper Flats and is burning in grass, brush, and juniper. It was estimated to have burned about 1.5 square mile.
WASCO COUNTY, OR
KTVZ

Draft rules released to govern police conduct in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A proposed set of conduct and discipline standards applicable to all law enforcement agencies in Oregon were published Monday. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports in several instances, the commission charged with establishing the new rules left room for officers found to have committed serious, often illegal offenses to keep their jobs. For example, officers who commit sexual assault or intentional physical assault may not be fired if there are mitigating factors.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
State
West Virginia State
Local
Kentucky Government
KTVZ

Red Flag Warning in place until 11 p.m. Monday

A Red Flag Warning due to the high risk of fire danger from dry conditions and possible thunderstorms will be in place through 11 p.m. Monday. Lows will be in the low 50s to low 60s. A slight chance of pop-up thunderstorms will linger through much of Tuesday and then...
ENVIRONMENT
KTVZ

Warm; more thunderstorms

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... Monsoonal moisture moving in over some fairly warm temperatures will give us about a 20-30% chance of more scattered thunderstorms again today. Highs will be in the upper 80's to low 90's. Westerly and NW winds at 5-15 mph will become a little gusty this afternoon. Those winds become light and variable tonight. Lows will be in the 50's under mostly clear skies.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy