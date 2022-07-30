ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Gamespot

New Tekken Game Seemingly Teased At Evo 2022

The next Tekken game has been teased. During the Evo 2022 event in Las Vegas, publisher Bandai Namco dished out a cryptic teaser that showed series regular Kazuya Mishima--presented in his classic pixelated form--dropping a body off the edge of a cliff. He then smiles at the camera as the...
Gamespot

Fuushoku Gensou 3

Gamespot

Timothy and the Tower of Mu

Gamespot

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta Dates Announced, PlayStation Users Get In First

Activision has announced the dates for the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta, and as usual, PlayStation members are getting a first crack at it. The beta begins September 16 with an "early access" period for people who have pre-ordered, before opening up to all PlayStation members September 18-20. Xbox and PC players get in on the second weekend, starting September 22 for those who have pre-ordered. You can see the full schedule below.
Gamespot

Share Xbox Game Pass, Save Money | GameSpot News

Microsoft has begun testing an Xbox Game Pass family plan in two countries, which will allow users to share their subscription with other people. Available in Colombia and Ireland, subscribers can add up to four people in their country to their membership. Current pricing for Game Pass comes in at $10 for either the PC or console version, while the $15 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier adds a number of other expansive options for play. This isn’t confirmed but lets say the family plan is $25 a month and you get 3 friends and your lame little brother to join you, that's $5 a person.
Gamespot

Attacker-chan!

Gamespot

Stereo Boy

Gamespot

The Story Walker

Gamespot

Apex Legends Mobile Squad Up Event Guide

Apex Legends Mobile's newest in-game event, Squad Up, went live last night, and will only be available for the weekend. The event encourages players to squad up with their friends and complete challenges as a team in return for free loot. Squad Up consists of a series of challenges that can only be completed with a pre-made squad.
Gamespot

League Of Legends Champion Udyr's Rework (And Dad-Bod) Revealed In New Trailer

Riot Games has officially revealed the long-awaited rework of League of Legends champion Udyr the Spirit Walker. Udyr's rework is the latest in a string of visual gameplay updates, referred to as VGUs, to hit the massively popular multiplayer online battle-arena. While the new trailer doesn't layout all the changes...
Gamespot

ALEON's Nightmare

Gamespot

Heavy Burden

Gamespot

GameStop NFT Marketplace Sold Indie Games Without Permission, Devs Say

Indie games have reportedly been popping up without the proper permissions on GameStop's new NFT marketplace, and developers are not happy about it. In a new Ars Technica report, it was alleged that Nathan Ello, who created the NiFTy Arcade collection with indie games like Worm Nom Nom, Galactic Wars, and Rogue Fleet, didn't seek out the original creators' nod for at least two of the games (Worm Nom Nom and Galactic Wars).
Gamespot

Welcome to Chornobayivka VR

Gamespot

Arcade1Up Deals: Countercades For Just $130, Gaming Tables For $300 Off, And More

A bunch of Arcade1Up products are discounted today, including four countercades that are up to $100 off--which puts them at only $130 each. These smaller tabletop machines typically clock in well under 20lbs and are small enough to sit on your kitchen counter or living room table. All of the Arcade1Up deals are listed below, followed by a closer look at the four countercades on sale for $130, which include Pong, Marvel, Mortal Kombat, and Pac-Man.
VIDEO GAMES

