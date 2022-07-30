Microsoft has begun testing an Xbox Game Pass family plan in two countries, which will allow users to share their subscription with other people. Available in Colombia and Ireland, subscribers can add up to four people in their country to their membership. Current pricing for Game Pass comes in at $10 for either the PC or console version, while the $15 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier adds a number of other expansive options for play. This isn’t confirmed but lets say the family plan is $25 a month and you get 3 friends and your lame little brother to join you, that's $5 a person.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO