Read on www.gamespot.com
Related
Gamespot
New Tekken Game Seemingly Teased At Evo 2022
The next Tekken game has been teased. During the Evo 2022 event in Las Vegas, publisher Bandai Namco dished out a cryptic teaser that showed series regular Kazuya Mishima--presented in his classic pixelated form--dropping a body off the edge of a cliff. He then smiles at the camera as the...
Gamespot
Fuushoku Gensou 3
Sign In to follow. Follow Fuushoku Gensou 3, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer, Warzone 2.0 Reveals Coming In September
Activision has announced an event called "Call of Duty Next" during which the publisher will reveal Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer and discuss the "future of Warzone." This event will also include a new look at the Call of Duty: Warzone mobile "experience," and it will also feature...
Gamespot
Timothy and the Tower of Mu
Sign In to follow. Follow Timothy and the Tower of Mu, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
RELATED PEOPLE
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta Dates Announced, PlayStation Users Get In First
Activision has announced the dates for the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta, and as usual, PlayStation members are getting a first crack at it. The beta begins September 16 with an "early access" period for people who have pre-ordered, before opening up to all PlayStation members September 18-20. Xbox and PC players get in on the second weekend, starting September 22 for those who have pre-ordered. You can see the full schedule below.
Gamespot
Share Xbox Game Pass, Save Money | GameSpot News
Microsoft has begun testing an Xbox Game Pass family plan in two countries, which will allow users to share their subscription with other people. Available in Colombia and Ireland, subscribers can add up to four people in their country to their membership. Current pricing for Game Pass comes in at $10 for either the PC or console version, while the $15 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier adds a number of other expansive options for play. This isn’t confirmed but lets say the family plan is $25 a month and you get 3 friends and your lame little brother to join you, that's $5 a person.
Gamespot
Attacker-chan!
Sign In to follow. Follow Attacker-chan!, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Stereo Boy
Sign In to follow. Follow Stereo Boy, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
The Story Walker
Sign In to follow. Follow The Story Walker, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile Squad Up Event Guide
Apex Legends Mobile's newest in-game event, Squad Up, went live last night, and will only be available for the weekend. The event encourages players to squad up with their friends and complete challenges as a team in return for free loot. Squad Up consists of a series of challenges that can only be completed with a pre-made squad.
Gamespot
League Of Legends Champion Udyr's Rework (And Dad-Bod) Revealed In New Trailer
Riot Games has officially revealed the long-awaited rework of League of Legends champion Udyr the Spirit Walker. Udyr's rework is the latest in a string of visual gameplay updates, referred to as VGUs, to hit the massively popular multiplayer online battle-arena. While the new trailer doesn't layout all the changes...
Gamespot
ALEON's Nightmare
Sign In to follow. Follow ALEON's Nightmare, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Heavy Burden
Sign In to follow. Follow Heavy Burden, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
GameStop NFT Marketplace Sold Indie Games Without Permission, Devs Say
Indie games have reportedly been popping up without the proper permissions on GameStop's new NFT marketplace, and developers are not happy about it. In a new Ars Technica report, it was alleged that Nathan Ello, who created the NiFTy Arcade collection with indie games like Worm Nom Nom, Galactic Wars, and Rogue Fleet, didn't seek out the original creators' nod for at least two of the games (Worm Nom Nom and Galactic Wars).
Gamespot
Welcome to Chornobayivka VR
Sign In to follow. Follow Welcome to Chornobayivka VR, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Arcade1Up Deals: Countercades For Just $130, Gaming Tables For $300 Off, And More
A bunch of Arcade1Up products are discounted today, including four countercades that are up to $100 off--which puts them at only $130 each. These smaller tabletop machines typically clock in well under 20lbs and are small enough to sit on your kitchen counter or living room table. All of the Arcade1Up deals are listed below, followed by a closer look at the four countercades on sale for $130, which include Pong, Marvel, Mortal Kombat, and Pac-Man.
Comments / 0