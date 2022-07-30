ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD: Man strikes woman in head in unprovoked attack

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15I1GY_0gyrvqyv00

Suspect hits woman in the head in unprovoked attack on Upper East Side 00:21

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a man they said was caught on camera striking a woman in the head on the Upper East Side .

It happened on Park Avenue at around 6 a.m. on July 14.

The man was walking by the 27-year-old woman when he hit her in the head with an object, according to police.

He was unprovoked, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ACI6_0gyrvqyv00
Police are looking for a man they said was caught on camera striking a woman in the head on July 14, 2022 on the Upper East Side. NYPD

The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for a cut on her forehead.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

Comments / 240

goblinshark
3d ago

no one should be surprised...but if she would have changed to the other side of the street before this attack she would have been called a racist

Reply(10)
178
Catherine Dardani
3d ago

Glad the women was not seriously hurt..The man seems angry and disturbed.We have read a lot about these unprovoked incidents far to many times.. People need to be alert and prepared to defend themselves if need be.

Reply(5)
43
jkryan
3d ago

He will be found and arrested, but since he has mental health issues, he will get some temporary help, medicine and be released in 3 weeks.

Reply(2)
31
 

