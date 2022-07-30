ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs injury, absence updates from Day 4 of training camp

By Charles Goldman
 3 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs held their fourth full training camp practice on Saturday at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Franchise-tagged LT Orlando Brown Jr. remains absent from training camp practices and has yet to report to camp. The three players on the active/PUP list, CB Rashad Fenton, RT Lucas Niang and OL Prince Tega Wanogho, each remain on the list and absent from team practices. You might have seen a few of them working in the training tent during the course of practice, but they won’t be on the practice field for any individual or team drills.

Carlos Dunlap was not at practice on Saturday, but that was expected. The team doesn’t expect Dunlap until next Wednesday, as he’s been excused from practice to deal with some personal matters.

Later in practice, TE Jody Fortson was spotted heading over to the medical tent with a trainer. Fortson was carted up the hill in the passenger seat, which typically signifies an injury or that a player needed a bathroom break. Unfortunately, this was the prior for Fortson.

According to a team public relations representative, Fortson suffered a quad injury. The severity of the injury is unknown, but with the day off of practice on Sunday, it’s possible he’s back out there on Monday. Fortson is coming off of a season-ending Achilles injury in 2021 and has been a standout through the four training camp practices so far. Hopefully, he’s able to get back out on the field sooner rather than later.

