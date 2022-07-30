Saturday Night Live visitor list and who are we watching for potential commits

247sports.com
Live Updates: Oregon's 2022 Football Media Day
The Oregon Duck football program will hold its annual preseason Media Day on August 3rd and DuckTerritory.com will be on hand for the full coverage. Oregon head coach.
Late Kick: Oregon QB Bo Nix is one of the most important names in college football
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says the former Auburn starter, now in Eugene, is one of the most important names in CFB this year.
Prediction: Oregon Ducks to land fast-rising bluechip wide receiver
Red Mountain High School (Arizona) star Ja'Kobi Lane has been a bonafide prospect for months. But he truly put himself on the map with a wide receiver MVP performance at the Elite 11 camp this summer. Still, it wasn't until a singular moment at Oregon's SNL camp this weekend that he achieved a ...
Jericho Johnson, rising 2024 California defensive tackle, has 'amazing' Oregon Ducks visit, receives offer
Over the weekend, the Oregon Ducks hosted dozens of prospects for its SNL prospect camp, hoping to get a good look at some of the top players from around the country. One of the class of 2024 prospects who stood out to the Oregon coaching staff was Armijo High School (California) three-star ...
Tragic player death brings added incentive for Oregon football
ATHENS — Oregon will take the field against Georgia on Sept. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with thoughts of a fallen teammate in mind. Coach Dan Lanning explained the Ducks, 17-point underdogs to the reigning champion Bulldogs, will have former tight end Spencer Webb on their minds all season. Webb...
Prince Promoted to Associate Head Coach
EUGENE, Ore. – After leading the Oregon attack to major improvement in 2022, Caitlin Prince has been promoted to associate head coach, Chelsea Hoffmann announced on Monday. "We are excited to promote Caitlin to Associate Head Coach" Hoffmann said. "She is a skilled teacher who has built strong relationships with our players, which helped our offense improve significantly last season."
Loved ones recall tragic moments leading up to young man's drowning; officials weigh in
VENETA, Ore. -- Loved ones of Jeremy Van Brocklin, the 17-year-old boy who drowned in Fern Ridge Reservoir on Monday, August 1, are speaking out. It was a situation that unfolded so fast for Stormy Barton, Van Brocklin's girlfriend. "I just can't get his face out of my head. He...
Super 7-year-old speeds through roller skating world record
MOD PIZZA HOPES TO OPEN IN MID-SEPTEMBER
MOD Pizza is hoping to open their new Roseburg location on September 13th. Public Relations Director Charlotte Wayte told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that the date is barring any final construction or permit issues. Wayte said they will be hiring approximately 25 MOD Squad members. A one-day hiring event will be held at the new location at 1176 Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard on Saturday August 13th from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Those who cannot attend can apply online at: https://jobs.modpizza.com/job/Roseburg-Restaurant-Team-Member-Grand-Opening%21-OR-97471/885330400/
17-year-old swimmer dies at Fern Ridge Reservoir
A 17-year-old swimmer's body was found after he disappeared under the water at Fern Ridge Reservoir near Richardson Park Monday afternoon, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office.
As coast stays cool, heat wave in rest of Oregon sparks dozens of worker complaints; 14 suspected deaths
The weeklong heatwave in Oregon ended on Monday with 14 suspected deaths and dozens of complaints about companies not following new rules to protect workers from the heat. The state medical examiner tracked 14 deaths that may be heat-related: seven in Multnomah County, four in Marion County, two in Clackamas County and one in Umatilla County. That’s at least person died each day between Monday and Saturday, a release said.
Grass fire along Alsea River in Waldport covers two acres before extinguished Saturday
WALDPORT – Firefighters from Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue and five other agencies snuffed out a two-acre grass fire between the Alsea River and Commercial Street Saturday afternoon. The cause of the fire is under investigation, said Lt. Erich Knudson, COCF&R public information officer. The fire was reported...
Umpqua National Forest dealing with new wildfire in Oregon
ROSEBURG, Ore-- Fire crews are currently at the scene of a roughly 100 acre wildfire that sparked Saturday afternoon in the Umpqua National Forest. According to the U.S. Forest Service, ground and aviation fire suppression resources are responding to that new fire start currently called the Windigo Fire. Officials say...
Man Starting Fires in Oregon Gets Tied to Tree by Locals
In an unsettling event that took place Monday, a man from Veneta, Oregon, by the name of Trennon Smith was starting wildfires in a remote forested corner of Oregon, as reported by The Oregonian. According to a sheriff, the man was tied to a tree by three local residents until authorities arrived. This could not have come at a worse time, with many parts of Oregon facing an extreme record heat wave. With temperatures hitting triple digits in the northwest, Seattle and Portland are under excessive-heat warnings until Thursday evening.
Witnesses recall chilling moments leading up to downtown Eugene shooting
EUGENE, Ore.-- Witnesses are still shaken up as they try to piece together what led to the shooting at The Davis on July 30. Witness Sam Abuain told KEZI he was at the Davis when the shots were fired. "Out here, bullets flying, I'm ducking," Abuain said. "It was a...
Man shot in face while driving on Lane County back road
LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A man driving through Lane County was shot while driving through a remote area, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. The victim, identified as a 29-year-old male, was driving on McGowan Creek Road when he was hit with birdshot from a shotgun around 9 p.m. Sunday. Deputies said despite injuries to his face, the man fled the scene and drove to responding paramedic where he was taken to a nearby hospital.
Teen dead after drowning in Fern Ridge Reservoir
LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A teenager is dead after drowning in the Fern Ridge reservoir near the Richardson Park recreation area, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. The initial call came in around 3:45 p.m. on Monday and LCSO deputies were on the scene within 15 minutes. Search and...
Train strikes, kills pedestrian in Salem
A pedestrian was died after being struck by a train in Salem early Tuesday morning, officials said.
Community support pours in after food truck goes up in flames
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two Eugenians are trying to pick up the pieces after their food cart went up in flames in the evening of Saturday, July 30. When temperatures met or exceeded 100 degrees Fahrenheit in Eugene in the week of July 25 through July 31, a much-beloved food truck was severely damaged in a fire on July 30. According to the fire marshal, the fire started due to spontaneous combustion -- in other words, the truck simply got hot enough that a fire started.
Waterpower's ups and downs in the Willamette Valley
Hot weather lately has increased the demand for power. For people in the south Willamette Valley, hydropower helps the grid operate steadily. Tom Conning is with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which runs most of Oregon’s hydro-electric dams. He told KLCC a facility east of Lowell can boost power when the need spikes in Eugene. “In the morning when people wake up, or when they come home from work, they turn on lights, they’re dong different things with power, and so the demand at that point peaks," he said. "So Lookout Point, for instance, we turn on generators during those times to help provide that power and then when the demand is less, throughout the middle of the day, then we can turn those generators off.”
