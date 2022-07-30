ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross apologizes after being caught on camera flipping the double bird in his team's defeat by San Francisco Giants... and claims it was a joke at old friend Joc Pederson

By Tyrell Feaster For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross has landed himself in hot water after being caught on camera giving the double middle finger to former Cub Joc Pederson during Thursday's game against the San Francisco Giants.

'Yeah, he was just making a joke,' said Pederson 'Nope. Not gonna get me.'

Pederson spent time during the 2021 season with the Cubs before being traded to the Atlanta Braves during the season. During his time in Chicago Pederson hit 11 HRs, 39 RBIs, and a .230 BA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fsNbQ_0gyrtcwP00
David Ross was caught on TV giving Joc Pederson two middle fingers in Thursday's game 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kAbLz_0gyrtcwP00
Ross and Pederson have been at the center of the double flip off controversy caught by TV cameras
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bkbvR_0gyrtcwP00

Ross took it upon himself to immediately apologize for the double bird when addressing the media on Friday.

'I don't want any kids out there giving the birds to anybody,' he said. 'It's not the way I want to represent this organization or myself or my family. Poor taste. Sorry it got caught on TV.'

Aside from being caught on TV Ross also became a overnight sensation with the video going viral on twitter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b68r2_0gyrtcwP00
Ross signed an extension with the Cubs in March keeping him under contract until 

San Francisco would go on to win the game after scoring three runs in the third inning and another in the fourth to obtain an comfortable lead.

Chicago would attempt a late rally scoring twice in the 7th to bring the score to 4-2 but that would be the end of the Cubs come back attempt.

Chicago were able to flip the score line to win the second game of the series 4-2. The teams will face off again tonight in game three of the four game series.

