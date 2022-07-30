Anthony Joshua called out to trilogy by Andy Ruiz Jr, who makes Oleksandr Usyk rematch predication

ANDY RUIZ JR has called Anthony Joshua out to a trilogy bout - regardless of the result in his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

AJ was stunned in defeat by Ruiz Jr in June 2019 but got his revenge on the Mexican-American in a rematch six months later.

And Joshua finds himself experiencing deja vu as he faces Usyk in Saudi Arabia on August 20, having been beaten last September.

One man eagerly watching will be Ruiz, who wants to renew his rivalry with AJ for a trilogy decider.

He told ID Boxing: "Of course, that's something we should have done. Once he beat me over there, there should have been a trilogy.

"I should have had one more opportunity to get back those belts just like we gave him the opportunity with the rematch.

"Things happen, he lost again to Usyk and the best man wins. Of course, there has to be a trilogy.

"Even if he loses or wins, or if I lose or win, there has to be a trilogy some day and some how."

Ruiz, 32, stopped Joshua, 32, in seven rounds in New York before being outpointed in the rerun in Saudi.

The Mexican-American blamed his poor commitment, ballooning up to 20 STONE, as his reason for defeat to AJ as he sent a warning to Usyk.

Ruiz said: "If Usyk doesn't do the same thing I did (he can win), I'm sure he doesn't because he's been on top of the game in cruiserweight and undisputed in cruiserweight.

"I think it could go either way. I know Anthony Joshua has a new trainer in Robert Garcia, he's over there trying to show him the Mexican style to be aggressive, throw a lot of punches, to be first, to come at him.

"But Usyk is an awkward fighter, he's an awkward lefty fighter, it's why we picked a lefty as well in case we have to go through Usyk.

"Even in sparring it's a little tricky but we adjust to it, I'm pretty sure if Anthony Joshua has been sparring a lot, because that's exactly what helps us and having different styles in there, he can adjust."