1011now.com
NSP, Seward County deputies investigating two-vehicle crash in west Lincoln
Norfolk first responders train at vacant house on future soybean plant property. First responders in Norfolk have been busy the last two weeks with some training exercises, thanks in part to an agreement with a northeast Nebraska soybean plant. Updated: 5 hours ago. A judge has ruled that former candidate...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police investigating vandalism at JCPenney that caused $20,000 in damage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are investigating a vandalism at JCPenney inside Gateway Mall that caused around $20,000 worth of damages. On Monday, an employee reported the vandalism to police. They told officers someone had broken into the store sometime between 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday. That...
WOWT
Omaha neighbors plan petition drive about violence in the area after deadly shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neighbors in the area of 22nd and Lake say they plan to start a petition drive to do something about the violence in their area. Early Sunday morning people who live in that area had to deal with another multiple shooting and say that large crowds gathering after the bars close have been a problem for years.
klin.com
Man Arrested After Crash Involving Stolen Vehicle On West ‘O’ Street
Four people were injured in a two vehicle crash around 8:30 Monday night at Highway 77 and West O street in Lincoln. Just before 8:00 pm a Seward County Sheriff’s deputy observed a speeding vehicle westbound on Interstate 80 near Goehner. The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but it took off at a high rate of speed and exited the Interstate at exit 373.
klkntv.com
Lincoln company faces $100,000 in damage after leaving keys in vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over $100,000 in damage was done to a Lincoln construction company’s equipment after keys were left in their vehicle, Lincoln Police say. On Sunday around 11:30 a.m., an employee of Bauer Underground and Construction reported damage to several pieces of equipment near 40th & Rokeby Road.
iheart.com
Omaha Police identify woman shot Monday morning
(Omaha, NE) -- A woman shot in north Omaha Monday morning is identified. Omaha Police say around 5:00 Monday morning, officers were called to the area of 60th and Spaulding after several shots were fired at a home. Police say once on the scene, officers located 18 year old Lavon Thompson, who was inside the home when she was hit by gunfire. She was taken to Nebraska Medicine with non-life threatening injuries.
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning. OPD said police were dispatched to 3909 N 60th Street around 5:00 a.m. after shots were reportedly fired at the residence. According to authorities, they found an 18-year-old female that had been hit by the...
klkntv.com
Pursuit leads to two-vehicle crash on O Street in west Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A pursuit led to a two-vehicle crash in west Lincoln on Monday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 7:57 p.m., a Seward County deputy saw a Mercedes SUV driving at a high rate of speed on Interstate 80 near Goehner. The trooper tried to pull...
News Channel Nebraska
Vandalism at JCPenney store, 20k in damage
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a reported vandalism at a store that damaged clothes for around $20,000. LPD said police were dispatched to JCPenney, 6100 O Street, for a reported vandalism. They talked to an employee who reported that the incident happened the previous evening between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.
1011now.com
Road construction equipment in south Lincoln vandalized
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after equipment at a road project was vandalized, causing more than $100,000 in damage. On Sunday around 11:30 a.m. police responded to a report of a vandalism near 40th and Rokeby Road. LPD said an employee of Bauer Underground and...
York News-Times
'Beaten, burned ... and branded' — Two people held captive in Lincoln warehouse, police say
In an apparent act of retaliation for an alleged burglary, a Lincoln man and his co-defendant kidnapped and tortured a man and his female friend late Thursday night, holding them captive in a local warehouse for 12 hours, police alleged in gruesome court records filed Monday. A 26-year-old man told...
1011now.com
LPD gives details on kidnapping, assault arrests
Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said two people were kidnapped and assaulted Thursday. Police have two suspects in custody. Local musicians from across Nebraska play at the Storm Cellar every Monday from 7-9:30 p.m. 10/11 This Morning Featured Pet. Updated: 15 hours ago. Meet Shogofa! She will be available when...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha PD identify homicide victim
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities have identified the victims of the shooting that killed one person early Sunday morning. The Omaha Police Department Homicide Unit identified 31-year-old Davonta Williams. The additional victims were a 35-year-old man and a 28-year-old man who were reported to have non-life-threatening injuries. OPD is asking for...
fox42kptm.com
OPD needs help from witnesses of a shooting that killed one and injured two
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Omaha Police Department (OPD) is looking for information from witnesses of a shooting that killed one and injured two others. Police are aware that a large group was at 2225 Lake St. when the incident occurred. The shooting took place about 2:30 a.m. on...
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont Police: Suspect trying to enter home with knife shot by officer
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was shot by an officer as he allegedly tried to enter a home with children while wielding a knife. According to Fremont Police, officers were called to a home near North Hancock Street and Fairacres Drive at 3 a.m. Saturday. Police were told that the 911 caller’s husband had a knife and was trying to get into the home.
klin.com
Arrest Made After Disturbance Saturday At 13th & P
A disturbance sent Lincoln Police to 13th and P around 1:40 Saturday afternoon. Witnesses called about a man throwing tables and chairs in the commons area. Officers then received updated information that the suspect was assaulting another man in the area. Officers located and took 25 year old Jerry Laue...
WOWT
Omaha fire caused by exhaust fan leaves nearly $30,000 in damage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews responded to a fire on Burt Street Sunday afternoon. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were sent to a multi-family home near 50th and Burt Street at 3:17 p.m. Sunday. Fire crews saw fire showing from the third floor when they arrived. The fire...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Man arrested for throwing furniture, assaulting another man
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man in Lincoln was reportedly throwing chairs and tables in public before assaulting someone which led to his arrest, police said. The Lincoln Police Department said officers responded to area of 13th and P Street on July 30 around 1:40 p.m. after receiving multiple calls about a man throwing chairs and tables in the commons area. While responding, officers received information indicating the man was now assaulting another person.
Two injured after tree falls on passing vehicles in Council Bluffs
A tree fell on two passing vehicles in Council Bluffs on Tuesday morning, leaving some occupants injured.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Shaka Renee Gordon, 31, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested July 28th on a warrant for Failure to Appear on the charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $1,000. Jeffrey Wade Massey,...
