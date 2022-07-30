ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson focused on winning, supporting teammates

By Robert Sobus
 3 days ago
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been in the headlines a lot over the course of the 2022 offseason. From his contract situation, to an anonymous defensive coordinator critiquing the quarterback’s style of play, Jackson’s name always seems to be in the news for one reason or another. His success on the field can be attributed to why his name is often in the headlines, and Jackson does not appear to be slowing down.

Following training camp practice on Thursday, Jackson spoke to members of the media. The quarterback told reporters that at the end of the day, it’s about winning and supporting his teammates, which speaks to his selfless nature as well as his highly competitive spirit.

“I want to win at the end of the day, you know? I just want to be great. You know I just want to work with my brothers at the end of the day. I don’t want to leave them out there hanging. That’s not me, that’s never been me.”

Jackson has a track record of winning, with a 37-12 record through his first four NFL seasons. The quarterback has a 64.1 completion percentage, 9,967 passing yards and 87 touchdowns through the air while also rushing for 3,673 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground. Jackson was named the 2019 league-MVP, and has shattered numerous records in his first four years. He will look to continue his ascension in 2022, where there is plenty of optimism surrounding the team.

Why you shouldn't sleep on the 2022 Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks fans could probably use a dose of positivity right now. Shortly before their first post-Russell Wilson preseason begins, the team is in a bit of disarray. Drew Lock and Geno Smith can’t score against an unproven defense, Pete Carroll is home with COVID, Jamal Adams is injured again and DK Metcalf is scuffling with teammates at practice. That’s just this week and it’s not even Wednesday.
SEATTLE, WA
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens risers and fallers: Who’s trending after the first week of training camp?

Just about every season in Owings Mills, Ravens coach John Harbaugh will brand a new team slogan on T-shirts for coaches and players. His message in 2022: “Come to work ready to work.” So far, so good. Over their first four days of full-team practices in training camp, the Ravens approached their preparations with good intentions. Every session seemed to provide more answers than questions. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6.5 WRs Cowboys could look to sign to replace injured James Washington

The Cowboys may not know when they can expect James Washington to return from his foot injury; at least not yet. Recovery times from Jones fractures, the injury Dallas fears he has suffered but has not yet been verified, can range anywhere from weeks to months, depending on whether rest or surgery is prescribed. Jones fractures are normally revealed through x-rays, which the Cowboys have the ability to conduct on site in Oxnard, but they are also sending him for an MRI.
DALLAS, TX
