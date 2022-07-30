A volunteer was injured while doing a test run of a race course at the Blue Earth County Fairgrounds over the weekend. The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday. Blue Earth County Fair organizer Robin Tietz said two men were in the vehicle taking a “maiden voyage” test run of the course, when the tires on the vehicle ripped, causing it to roll. Volunteers had just set up the track for the compact car races that were set for Saturday night.

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO