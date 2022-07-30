www.republicaneagle.com
KEYC
Nursing homes adapt to staffing shortage
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A shortage of workers in the medical care field continues, and that includes in assisted living facilities and nursing homes. “Across the state of Minnesota, all places in one way or another are experiencing some type of staffing issue, it’s just a matter of the magnitude of that,” said Drew Hood of Oak Terrace Assisted Living.
KEYC
Greater Mankato area says farewell to the School Sisters of Notre Dame
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The School Sister of Notre Dame held an open house for the greater Mankato area to visit the Hill’s grounds and say goodbye to its residents Sunday, July 31. For over 110 years, the sisters have transformed Mankato through their pursuit of spreading education and...
Southern Minnesota News
Volunteer hospitalized in Rochester after test run of race course at Blue Earth County Fairgrounds
A volunteer was injured while doing a test run of a race course at the Blue Earth County Fairgrounds over the weekend. The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday. Blue Earth County Fair organizer Robin Tietz said two men were in the vehicle taking a “maiden voyage” test run of the course, when the tires on the vehicle ripped, causing it to roll. Volunteers had just set up the track for the compact car races that were set for Saturday night.
Southern Minnesota News
Fire does $200,000 in damages to Mankato home
A fire that did an estimated $200,000 in damage to a Mankato home Sunday afternoon is under investigation. Mankato Public Safety responded to 2721 East Main St shortly after 3:30 p.m., where crews found heavy fire coming from the roof and back of the structure. Firefighters extinguished the fire and there were no injuries.
Southern Minnesota News
Wanted man arrested in rural Amboy
Jacob "Jake" Friedrichs, Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office. A man wanted on warrants in Blue Earth County was arrested in rural Amboy early Sunday morning. Jacob Friedrichs, 40, was taken into custody at around midnight, according to a press release from Blue Earth County Sheriff Cpt Paul Barta. According to...
Firefighter saves life of 2-year-old found face down in Minnesota lake
A 2-year-old child was saved from drowning in a Minnesota lake Sunday morning by a firefighter who happened to be visiting family in the area. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened just before 11 a.m., near the shore of Sand Lake, north of Pelican Rapids. Deputies...
Southern Minnesota News
Four injured in Highway 60 crash
Four people were injured in a crash on Highway 60 west of Butterfield Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge pickup was eastbound on Highway 60 when it went off the roadway and rolled onto its side. The driver of the pickup, 17-year-old Tokala Timothy Decory, of Mounds...
