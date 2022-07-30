One injured in downtown Wilmington shooting, police investigating

foxwilmington.com
WECT
Victim of Leland shooting over the weekend identified
Port City Logistics bringing 75 new jobs to Wilmington, $16 million investment for new facility. Port City Logistics bringing 75 new jobs to Wilmington, $16 million investment for new facility. Updated: 15 minutes ago. |. Reports: MacKenzie Gore traded to Nationals. Electrical surge causes 10,000 gallons of sewage to spill...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Victim named in Leland deadly shooting
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Leland Police have identified the man killed in a weekend shooting… and made an arrest believed to be connected to the investigation. 21-year-old Kwaze Walker of Lake Waccamaw died after being shot in inside a home the 9400 block of Night Harbor Drive in Leland.
WECT
Lumberton man arrested for stealing truck after police chase
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested James Allen Lowery for stealing a truck and trailer from Whiteville on Tuesday, August 2. Per a Whiteville Police Department release, a call alerted them to the theft of the truck from a parking lot at 1:04 p.m. Just five minutes later, a Wilmington police officer spotted the truck on Madison Street and attempted to stop it.
CBS News
38-year-old man wounded in drive-by shooting in Wilmington
Authorities were investigating a drive-by shooting that left one man wounded in Wilmington early Monday morning. The shooting occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on L Street and Eubank Avenue, when a 38-year-old man standing on the sidewalk had multiple shots fired at from a vehicle driving by the area. The...
WECT
New filing in Wilmington crime lab lawsuit alleges culture of gender bias at WPD
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The latest filing in a lawsuit filed by the former director of Wilmington’s troubled (and now defunct) crime lab accuses top brass, including the current chief of police, of harboring “long-simmering gender-based malice” against her that embodied a toxic “negative attitude toward women” in and beyond the Wilmington Police Department.
WECT
Wilmington man pleads guilty to robbing two men at gunpoint
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man has been sentenced to 51-74 months in prison for stealing $170 in cash at gunpoint from two of his acquaintances in September of 2020. Per a press release from District Attorney Ben David, James Ashley Holleman drove up to their house at 9:30...
WECT
Columbus County investigating EMS chief’s alleged racist comments
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - As more details come to light on offensive comments an EMS chief made at a Mexican restaurant, Columbus County leaders have launched an investigation into the incident. Shannon Worrell is a chief of Lake Waccamaw Fire & Rescue Auxiliary. Just over a week ago, he and...
North Carolina Town’s EMS Implodes After Chief’s Racist Tirade Is Caught on Cam
An emergency rescue chief’s racist and homophobic diatribe has caused his entire fire and rescue squad to lose its contract with a local North Carolina government, forcing him to—belatedly—resign from his post.Lake Waccamaw Fire & Rescue Auxiliary Chief Shannon Worrell, who is also a co-founder of the organization, was caught on camera getting spicy with employees at the Whiteville location of San Jose Mexican Restaurant on July 24.Surveillance footage WECT 6 News captured Worrell insulting a female server after he asked how her daughter—who also worked at the restaurant—could have two mothers. “I guarantee y’all didn’t make a child,” he...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man charged after allegedly shooting at Columbus County deputies during standoff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man faces several charges after a standoff where shots were fired at Columbus County deputies. On Sunday night, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call in the 3500 block of Beaverdam Road. According to a news release, deputies saw two women and two juveniles at the home.
Victim in North Myrtle Beach Nacho Hippo shooting dies
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The victim of a shooting at a Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach died Sunday, according to a statement from the family attorneys. Quentin Johnson, who is from the Loris area, was reportedly shot by a co-worker on Thursday night. “We are devastated to announce that our beloved Quentin […]
WECT
Man in Brunswick County located after missing person report
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Brandon Micheal Mantooth has been located and is safe as of Tuesday, July 2. On Monday, July 1, the BCSO released a missing person report for 33-year-old Mantooth.
WECT
Carolina Beach PD, Whiteville PD, Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office to host National Night Out
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Carolina Beach PD and Whiteville PD will be hosting events during the evening of Aug. 2 to celebrate National Night Out. All members of the community are welcome to come out to these free, family-friendly events.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police charge felon with gun and marijuana possession
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have charged a Leland man after a traffic stop Sunday morning. WPD officers stopped 33-year-old Kenneth Robertson around 3:44 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Princess Drive. Police searched the car and found a gun and marijuana. Robertson was arrested and charged...
nrcolumbus.com
Arrests made in Whiteville business break-ins
Breaking and entering and larcenies reported at Walgreens Pharmacy and Family Dollar in Whiteville on Wednesday led to two arrests later that day. The Walgreens break-in was reported at 12:13 a.m., and seven packs of cigarettes were allegedly taken. No incident report was released for a Family Dollar break-in on July 27.
WECT
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in crime spree
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - On Aug. 1, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in relation to a June crime spree in Riegelwood. Per official report, 50-year-old Curtis Wayne Cruse of Delco was arrested and charged with the following:. Misdemeanor Injury to Personal Property. Felony Obtaining Property by...
WECT
Elizabethtown woman arrested after sheriffs secure drug paraphernalia and firearm
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested Tera Renee Thomas after conducting a search warrant at the 200 Block of Wright Street in Elizabethtown on Thursday, July 28. Sheriffs found over an ounce of methamphetamine, marijuana, and a firearm on the property. Thomas was...
nrcolumbus.com
Domestic call leads to standoff in Beaverdam
What started as a domestic call around midnight resulted in a standoff with law enforcement early Monday morning in Beaverdam. After the caller in the domestic issue left the home on Beaverdam Road, the suspect, Brandon Nobles, fired shots from the property, according to Chief Deputy Aaron Herring of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
'I'm just lucky to be alive.' Sampson deputy shares recovery journey after being shot in line of duty
Roseboro, N.C. — Days after being shot outside Roseboro, Sampson County Deputy Caitlin Emanuel is in physical therapy learning how to walk again. Emanuel grew up in Sampson County. She said she and her husband, Trent, love the mountains and their parents to a four-month-old German Shepard name Rueger. Emanuel said she also loves her job as a law enforcement officer.
WCNC
Virginia father drives to North Carolina to fight man who dated daughter, then shoots him to death, deputies say
HUBERT, N.C. — An Alexandria man drove more than 300 miles to confront a 27-year-old man who he said dated his daughter, then fatally shot him in a fight, according to authorities in eastern North Carolina. The Onslow County Sheriff's Office said emergency responders found Jared Musgrove suffering from...
foxwilmington.com
Columbus County commissioners terminate contract with Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary as chief is investigated for alleged racist remarks
LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County commissioners voted Monday night to terminate its service contract with Lake Waccamaw EMS Auxiliary. Commissioners voted 6-1, with Giles ‘Buddy’ Byrd opposing the termination. Shannon Worrell, the chief of the Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary, was recently accused...
