Could masks return to schools as COVID-19 cases surge in NC?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some doctors are predicting an ongoing rise in COVID-19 cases as the summer continues. Several Charlotte-area counties have shifted into the CDC's “high” community COVID-19 level, including Mecklenburg, Union, Rowan and Iredell. Health experts are pushing the same protective measures we’ve been using all...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in July 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
WCCB Charlotte: Traffic Coordinator (Full Time)
WCCB Television Traffic seeks a self-motivated individual. Position is located in the Charlotte, NC office. *Edit daily program logs for three broadcast television stations. *Enter material instructions as a back-up to others in the department. *Enter commercial orders as needed. *Assist sales department with client needs such as reports or...
Governor Cooper Invites Music Midtown To N.C. On Twitter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After the Music Midtown festival in Atlanta was canceled over a decision linked to gun laws, Governor Roy Cooper suggested the festival be held in Charlotte. Cooper took to Twitter to say the festival could be held in one of many amazing outdoor spaces in the...
Charlotte brewery expands its brunch after overwhelming customer response
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For many Americans, the weekends are for brunch. It's a meal 75% of people in the U.S. were looking forward to enjoying again once restaurants reopened during the pandemic, according to a survey by General Mills Foodservice. What You Need To Know. Increasingly more people are...
Dented, damaged and dirty: BBB takes action against Charlotte-based moving company
CHARLOTTE — A family says a Charlotte moving company finally delivered their belongings after holding them hostage for 329 days. But that family’s fight isn’t over -- now, the Better Business Bureau is taking new action against the company. Channel 9′s Allison Latos has investigated complaints against...
Charlotte Red Cross Workers Headed To Kentucky
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Additional disaster-trained volunteers from the Greater Carolinas Region of the American Red Cross will deploy to support ongoing efforts in Kentucky after deadly flash flooding. The Red Cross is on the ground focused on providing shelter, meals, comfort and support. Officials say two more local volunteers...
Find out more on the The Brushy Mountain Peach & Heritage Festival on the Visit NC Farms app
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The orchards on Brushy Mountain outside of Wilkesboro, are most widely known for apples, but for generations they have also grown peaches. In this week’s "Mia’s Big Adventures," Mia used the Visit...
Rock Hill's airport looking to expand
ROCK HILL, S.C. — While Charlotte Douglas International Airport deals with delays and congestion, another airport in the area is thriving with growth. The Rock Hill - York County Airport caters to private pilots, businesses and corporations. People can find million-dollar jets parked next to $50,000 smaller planes on the runway. Demand at the airport skyrocketed in the last decade, with annual economic activity growing from $6.5 million to $40.5 million in that time span.
Too loud? That’s an issue Seversville neighbors are dealing with
On any given day, the Seversville neighborhood is a quiet but growing place. But on the weekends, it’s a different story.
Governor Cooper Kicks Off Statewide School Supply Drive
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Monday, Governor Cooper announced the beginning of the Governor’s School Supply and encouraged people to donate school supplies for public school students and teachers across the state. On average, officials say teachers in North Carolina spend over $500 of their own money on classroom...
Local Pastor To Open Whiskey Distillery In Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Meet Thomas Bogan and Matt Simpkins, two of three friends who decided to open something the Town of Matthews has never seen, a whiskey distillery. Oaklore Distillery is set to open in just over a month. Located on the corner of Monroe Road and Matthews Township Parkway, the distillery will serve spirits of all kinds, some made in house. Matt Simpkins is a local pastor who has been doing ministry for 20 years. He hopes this will be more than a distillery.
Concord Mills Announces New List of Retailers
Concord Mills today announced the additions of a variety of unique new retailers, of which some are now open and others are coming soon to North Carolina’s largest retail, entertainment and dining destination. In addition to the added retailers and services, Concord Mills has unveiled a ridesharing pickup zone...
Relatives of politicians gain financially from NC casino near Charlotte, WSJ reports
The North Carolina casino opened about a year ago about 30 miles west of Charlotte.
Multiple cars being broken into at Ballantyne gym
Hidden Camera investigation: Half of fareboxes on Charlotte buses not working. CATS buses are missing out on money, possibly millions of dollars, because of broken and malfunctioning fareboxes. Lancaster School board member exonerated after being investigated for hostile work environment complaint. Updated: moments ago. A Lancaster School board member being...
15 Best Restaurants in Charlotte NC You Must Try
For those looking for the best restaurants in Charlotte North Carolina, we have you covered! Check out our list below for the best places to dine in Charlotte. Charlotte is a great city to explore. In fact, Charlotte makes our list for one of the best weekend getaways in North Carolina! Whether you are an art-lover, history buff, or outdoor enthusiast you are sure to work up an appetite!
CMS working to fill hundreds of positions ahead of school year
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has less than a month to fill hundreds of positions before the school year starts. At a job fair on Wednesday, the district is focusing on recruiting operational staff like school nutrition, bus drivers, and custodians. If teachers are the heart of a...
‘It’s not safe’: Woman shot while sleeping in her own bed in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman who was asleep, was suddenly awoken by gunshots, then realized she’d been shot multiple times. All this happened while in the safety of her house, in bed. In July, CMPD said they had more than 480 cases of someone shooting into occupied...
Vitamin infusions and IV hydration coming to Cornelius
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Purifi IV is serving up wellness concoctions in Cornelius, through an IV. Dr. Princess Thomas, Purifi IV's Medical Director, said she was interested in IV wellness during COVID-19, especially when she saw people needing additional help with immunity prior to surgery. She said, "The differences in...
