Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Could masks return to schools as COVID-19 cases surge in NC?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some doctors are predicting an ongoing rise in COVID-19 cases as the summer continues. Several Charlotte-area counties have shifted into the CDC's “high” community COVID-19 level, including Mecklenburg, Union, Rowan and Iredell. Health experts are pushing the same protective measures we’ve been using all...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in July 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

WCCB Charlotte: Traffic Coordinator (Full Time)

WCCB Television Traffic seeks a self-motivated individual. Position is located in the Charlotte, NC office. *Edit daily program logs for three broadcast television stations. *Enter material instructions as a back-up to others in the department. *Enter commercial orders as needed. *Assist sales department with client needs such as reports or...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Governor Cooper Invites Music Midtown To N.C. On Twitter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After the Music Midtown festival in Atlanta was canceled over a decision linked to gun laws, Governor Roy Cooper suggested the festival be held in Charlotte. Cooper took to Twitter to say the festival could be held in one of many amazing outdoor spaces in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Traffic
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Huntersville, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte brewery expands its brunch after overwhelming customer response

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For many Americans, the weekends are for brunch. It's a meal 75% of people in the U.S. were looking forward to enjoying again once restaurants reopened during the pandemic, according to a survey by General Mills Foodservice. What You Need To Know. Increasingly more people are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Red Cross Workers Headed To Kentucky

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Additional disaster-trained volunteers from the Greater Carolinas Region of the American Red Cross will deploy to support ongoing efforts in Kentucky after deadly flash flooding. The Red Cross is on the ground focused on providing shelter, meals, comfort and support. Officials say two more local volunteers...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Rock Hill's airport looking to expand

ROCK HILL, S.C. — While Charlotte Douglas International Airport deals with delays and congestion, another airport in the area is thriving with growth. The Rock Hill - York County Airport caters to private pilots, businesses and corporations. People can find million-dollar jets parked next to $50,000 smaller planes on the runway. Demand at the airport skyrocketed in the last decade, with annual economic activity growing from $6.5 million to $40.5 million in that time span.
ROCK HILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Governor Cooper Kicks Off Statewide School Supply Drive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Monday, Governor Cooper announced the beginning of the Governor’s School Supply and encouraged people to donate school supplies for public school students and teachers across the state. On average, officials say teachers in North Carolina spend over $500 of their own money on classroom...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Local Pastor To Open Whiskey Distillery In Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Meet Thomas Bogan and Matt Simpkins, two of three friends who decided to open something the Town of Matthews has never seen, a whiskey distillery. Oaklore Distillery is set to open in just over a month. Located on the corner of Monroe Road and Matthews Township Parkway, the distillery will serve spirits of all kinds, some made in house. Matt Simpkins is a local pastor who has been doing ministry for 20 years. He hopes this will be more than a distillery.
MATTHEWS, NC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Customer Service
Charlotte Stories

Concord Mills Announces New List of Retailers

Concord Mills today announced the additions of a variety of unique new retailers, of which some are now open and others are coming soon to North Carolina’s largest retail, entertainment and dining destination. In addition to the added retailers and services, Concord Mills has unveiled a ridesharing pickup zone...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Multiple cars being broken into at Ballantyne gym

Hidden Camera investigation: Half of fareboxes on Charlotte buses not working. CATS buses are missing out on money, possibly millions of dollars, because of broken and malfunctioning fareboxes. Lancaster School board member exonerated after being investigated for hostile work environment complaint. Updated: moments ago. A Lancaster School board member being...
CHARLOTTE, NC
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants in Charlotte NC You Must Try

For those looking for the best restaurants in Charlotte North Carolina, we have you covered! Check out our list below for the best places to dine in Charlotte. Charlotte is a great city to explore. In fact, Charlotte makes our list for one of the best weekend getaways in North Carolina! Whether you are an art-lover, history buff, or outdoor enthusiast you are sure to work up an appetite!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMS working to fill hundreds of positions ahead of school year

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has less than a month to fill hundreds of positions before the school year starts. At a job fair on Wednesday, the district is focusing on recruiting operational staff like school nutrition, bus drivers, and custodians. If teachers are the heart of a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Vitamin infusions and IV hydration coming to Cornelius

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Purifi IV is serving up wellness concoctions in Cornelius, through an IV. Dr. Princess Thomas, Purifi IV's Medical Director, said she was interested in IV wellness during COVID-19, especially when she saw people needing additional help with immunity prior to surgery. She said, "The differences in...
CORNELIUS, NC

