Financial analyst answers the question: Are we in a recession?

CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- OriginClear Inc. (OTC Pink: OCLN ), the Clean Water Innovation Hub™, announces that it has named investment bank Castle Placement (“Castle”) ( www.castleplacement.com ) as its exclusive placement agent to build the capital base for its Water On Demand™ program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005353/en/ Castle Placement is the premier private capital investment bank, with over 600,000 accredited investors and 64,500 institutional, private equity, venture capital and strategic investors, family offices, pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and lenders. Founded in 2009, Castle Placement has experienced investment bankers with significant personal relationships, fully integrated with its robust, data-driven technology platform. Member FINRA/SIPC. CPGOapp.com provides unparalleled and transparent access for issuers and investors. (Images: Castle Placement)

