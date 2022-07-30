A Cheap and Easy Way to Keep Your Dog From Squeezing Under Your Chain Link Fence

1061evansville.com
lovemeow.com
Kitten Scooped Up from the Middle of a Sidewalk, Snuggles in His Person's Hand, He is Incredibly Small
A kitten who was scooped up from the middle of a sidewalk, snuggled in his person's hand. He was incredibly small. A good Samaritan was out for a walk in her neighborhood when she saw a tiny ball of fur in the middle of the sidewalk. Near the bushes lay...
toofab.com
Ring Camera Captures Cops Prying Lock Off Door to Evict Family -- Only to Realize They're At Wrong House
Someone's heard saying, "Oh, s--- ... oh, dammit" as the three men start to put the pieces together. A Florida woman watched her Ring camera footage in shock as two police deputies and a third man attempted pry open her front door while she was visiting her mother. Jennifer Michele...
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.
A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
Heroic Pup Takes A Beating Fighting Off A Mountain Lion To Protect Children In Utah Backyard
We humans do not deserve dogs. Once you form a bond with your dog, they’re companions for life. Also, they can make for some pretty damn good guards whenever they feel like they’re being threatened, or their owners are being threatened. We’ve seen a number of dogs go...
Crocodile Filmed Eating Giant Feral Pig
Lizzie the saltwater crocodile has been filmed by a river cruise company taking bites out of a dead feral pig.
How often should you bathe your dog? A guide based on breed, lifestyle and coat.
Bath time for dogs depends on many factors, but a baseline answer is every three months. Keep an eye out for when your dog looks and smells dirty.
Colorado Woman Wakes Up To Find Mountain Lion Dragging Deer Carcass Through Her Yard
Nature is beautiful and so is Colorado, but when you’re living in the wild… you gotta remember, you’re LIVING IN THE WILD. According to the Journal, an Hermosa, Colorado, woman woke up in the middle of the night to feed her baby when she popped open the blinds, took a gaze out her window at the majestic Rocky Mountains, and saw a mountain lion ruthlessly dragging a deer across her yard by the throat.
pethelpful.com
Video of German Shepherd's Strong Protective Instinct Has People Cheering
German Shepherd are known for being protective, but a video like the one shared by @lifewithkobi_gsd from Ireland proves that it's so true. It all started when Kobi thought he heard a loud noise back at the house while on a walk. So the pup insisted that he and his Papa turn back and go home, just in case something bad was happening.
dailyphew.com
Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him
Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
goodshomedesign.com
This Dog Carrying A Box Of Beer Costume Might Be The Best We’ve Ever Seen
This dog costume is carefully crafted from soft material, which looks cool and adorable. The vivid color with comfortable texture will ensure its practicability and popularity among dogs. It is easy to put on and comfortable to your little dog. and it’s great for special occasion and taking photos. Perfect for Halloween!Check out these costumes in the link below…
dailyphew.com
Dog Abandoned In A Parking Lot Does Not Stop Hugging His Rescuers
If there is one thing about the handsome Clarence that stands out, it is that he treats others with a lot of affection in the hopes that they would return the favor. This adorable golden retriever mix who is 4 years old has just one goal in mind: to embrace everyone he encounters and win their hearts.
lovemeow.com
Family Takes Kitten into Their Home and Their Bunny Decides to Make Her His Best Friend
A family took a kitten into their home, and their bunny decided to make her his best friend. A grey kitten named Ahsoka crossed paths with an unlikely friend, Echo the bunny, and they have been a bonded pair ever since. Ahsoka and her sibling were adopted into their new...
Golden Retriever Refuses To Go on 'Street Walk' in Hilarious Video
Elton the golden retriever delighted TikTok users by deploying his "anchor" in protest over not being taken to the park.
lovemeow.com
Kitten 'Roars' His Way Out of the Outdoors, Now Zooms and Jumps Around with His Twisted Limbs
A kitten "roared" his way out of the outdoors. Now, he zooms and jumps around with his twisted limbs. A black and white kitten with a big voice was found on a rural property in need of rescue. A feral cat had been moving her kittens, but leaving the runt behind.
dailyphew.com
The Shelter’s Sweetest Dog Proves He’s A Good Boy By Making His Bed Every Day
It might be challenging for a dog to live at a shelter after being rescued from the streets. An animal at a shelter feels powerless because they are waiting in a lonely place to find a family who would love them forever and because they do not know what they did wrong to deserve that loneliness.
dailyphew.com
Baby Skunk Confuses Man’s Shoe For His Mom Prompting Adorable Rescue
Philip Nims was out for a walk when he heard something in the grass behind him. When he looked over he saw this cute little guy – a baby skunk – following him home!. Nims believes the baby skunk saw his black and white shoes and confused him for his mother. So after spotting the skunks family nearby, and a bit of trial and error, Nims managed to safely return the baby to his family.
Big Ol’ Black Bear Breaks Into Connecticut Family’s Kitchen, Raids Fridge & Refuses To Leave
At the end of the day, I’m convinced that bears are simply just guys being dudes, and want to hangout. I know, I know. Mama bears can be absolutely lethal when it comes to protecting their cubs, but from what I’ve seen, bears are either the fiercest predators in the wilderness, or they simply just want to hangout in the woods, or just chill in people’s backyard and kick it with everybody else. We saw a number of incidents where […] The post Big Ol’ Black Bear Breaks Into Connecticut Family’s Kitchen, Raids Fridge & Refuses To Leave first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever Politely Begs the Neighbors for Treats in Video We Can't Resist
Golden Retrievers are some of the friendliest pups around, so it's no surprise when they make friends with everyone in the neighborhood. This sweet pup who begs his neighbors for a snack is no exception!. Maverick is a smart pup, and in the video posted on TikTok by @maverickthegolden, we...
pumpkin.care
The Best Dog Raincoats of 2022
If you’re trying to find the best dog raincoats on the market, you’ve come to the right place! Whether you call them slickers, dog rain ponchos, or just dog rain jackets, we’ve done research on them all. We’re breaking down the pros and cons of the most highly-rated dog raincoats, what customers have to say about them, and the main features you should look for.
The Dogington Post
The Dog That Walks Like A Human After Being Struck By A Car
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. After a near-death experience, Dexter, a Brittany Spaniel, lost the complete function of his two front legs. Everyone thought he would never be able to walk again without any equipment, but they thought wrong.
