Henry “Smets” Blitch, Jr.

Local tennis teams compete at state championship
For the first time Bulloch County Parks and Recreation had three teams make it to the Junior Team Tennis State Championships. Held in Macon, each team competes in five different matches:. boys’ singles. girls’ singles. boys’ doubles. girls’ doubles. mixed doubles. The winner is based on...
Savannah doctor earns MBA to be a better physician, advocate for patients
For Savannah doctor Timothy Connelly, earning a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree wasn’t about advancing his career in the business world. Instead, he saw it as an opportunity to grow in his current career. “I did not get my MBA to look for a different job, a better...
Earl Martin Munsey
Mr. Earl Martin Munsey, age 89, died on Sunday July 31st 2022 at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility. Earl was born on November 18th 1932 in Jonesville, VA to the late Dan Munsey and Mrs. Glessie Hedrick Munsey. At a young age his family moved to Mitchell, IN where he was raised and attended high school.
Joseph “Joe” Bogden
Joseph “Joe” Bogden, age 85, passed away on July 28, 2022. Mr. Bogden was a resident of Statesboro, GA having previously resided in Gray, Tennessee, Reynoldsburg, and Columbus, Ohio. He was born in Philadelphia, PA and is proceeded in death by his parents, Frank and Estelle (Komarnicki) Bogden, a son, Joseph Eugene Bogden, and his brother, Frank Bogden.
Patricia “Pat” Stricklin
Mrs. Patricia “Pat” Stricklin of Statesboro, GA passed away on July 31, 2022, while under the compassionate care of Kindred Hospice. Pat was born in Savannah, GA to Waimon and Pearl James Harley on May 18, 1940. She grew up in Savannah where she was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church.
Arneese Abraham
Arneese Dorothy Woods Abraham was born on January 14, 1938 in the town of Darlington, South Carolina. Surrounded by love, she passed away peacefully at the age of 84 on July 27, 2022. A discerning woman of exquisite taste, she provided comfort and solace while asking little in return. She was cherished by her family.
Ottie Collins Bell
Mrs. Ottie Collins Bell, age 85, died on Saturday July 30, 2022 at Gentilly Gardens under the care of Regency Southern Care Hospice. The Collins, GA native worked for Claxton Manufacturing and Loxcreen. Mrs. Ottie was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her...
Downtown Pep Rally planned to celebrate local football teams
Join the community and show some team spirit by taking part in Statesboro’s Downtown Pep Rally. The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority will kick off their Fall season of First Friday’s with the Downtown Pep Rally on Aug. 5 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Bulloch County Courthouse.
Elderly Leefield couple dies in home from heat exposure
On Monday, August 1, 2022 Bulloch County 911 received a call requesting a welfare check on an elderly couple in the Leefield community of Bulloch County. They dispatched Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies, Bulloch County EMS and Bulloch County Fire first responders at 2:55 pm to modular home in the 100 block of Tall Timbers Lane.
Good Samaritan pulls man and grandchildren from burning truck after crash on 46
Bulloch County Emergency services were dispatched at 8:50 am on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, to a car crash on Highway 46 West near the Candler County line. Georgia State Patrol trooper 243, Keith McCarty, was the first to arrive on the scene and requested Bulloch County Fire and EMS. Trooper...
Al Melton Mikell
Al Melton Mikell, age 58 passed into eternal rest on Wednesday morning July 27, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after a long illness. He was a native of Bulloch County, a member of New Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, and a former employee of Mikell and Mikell Cleaning Service and Laborers. He was a 1983graduate of Statesboro High School.
Savannah stays on pace at nearly 5.8 million TEUs in FY2022
Fiscal Year 2022 was another record-breaker for the Georgia Ports Authority. Its container volumes grew 8% for a total of 5.76 million twenty-foot equivalent container units. The Port of Savannah ended the year with a record June. It handled 494,107 TEUs in total cargo, up 10.6% or 47,300 TEUs compared to the same month last year.
Mrs. Rebecca Ann Colson
Mrs. Rebecca Ann Lanier Colson, age 81, died Monday July 25, 2022, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro. Born in Savannah, Georgia and raised in Candler County, Rebecca was a 1959 graduate of Metter High School. Following graduation, she attended business school. Rebecca married Ralph Colson on...
Henry Lee Reed
PULASKI, GA: Henry Lee Reed, age 71 passed into eternal rest on July 26, 2022 at Orchard Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was a native of Bulloch County and joined the Jerusalem AME Church at an early age. He was a graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School. He is survived...
Mrs. Maggie Hendrix
It is with great sadness, that we the staff and management of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc., announce the passing of Mrs. Maggie Hendrix, who departed this life, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. we send our heart felt condolences to her family at this time.
Mrs. Carma Lee Broker Smith
Carma Lee Broker Smith, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on the afternoon of July 24, 2022 at Southern Manor Retirement Home. Inspired by her love of music, Carma lived her life with a song in her heart and started each morning with her hearty version of “Oh what a beautiful morning, oh what a beautiful day! I’ve got a beautiful feeling everything’s going your way!”
Statesboro High School Class of 2002 holds 20th reunion
The Statesboro High School Blue Devil Class of 2002 recently celebrated its 20th-year reunion with a weekend of food and fellowship here in Statesboro. The graduating class of nearly 250 had a small but mighty group join together for a happy hour, school tour, dinner social, and farewell brunch. Demetrius...
Mrs. Marilyn McBride Cochran
Marilyn McBride Cochran, 77, of Sylvania passed Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at the Optim Medical Center Screven. Marilyn obtained a Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Sciences from the University of Georgia and a Master of Arts in History from Georgia Southern University. She retired from pharmacy with 42 years of...
Morris denied bond at first Bulloch court appearance
At a press conference held Monday afternoon at the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), new details came to light regarding the July 17 murder of Dolan Blanchard. As previously reported by Grice Connect, BCSO deputies responded to reports of a critically-injured male lying in the roadway on Maria Sorrell Road in northeastern Bulloch County. The victim, later identified as Blanchard, died at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds.
