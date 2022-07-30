Joseph “Joe” Bogden

This morning, Bulloch County Schools welcomed back more than 11,000 students and 2,100 employees across its 15 schools and learning programs. Most students are learning on campus in a traditional, face-to-face setting, and 350 Bulloch students are participating in the Virtual Learning Program. The district is also welcoming 225 new employees this year, with 70 of those being new teachers.

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO