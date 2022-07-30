Joseph “Joe” Bogden

griceconnect.com
Earl Martin Munsey
Mr. Earl Martin Munsey, age 89, died on Sunday July 31st 2022 at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility. Earl was born on November 18th 1932 in Jonesville, VA to the late Dan Munsey and Mrs. Glessie Hedrick Munsey. At a young age his family moved to Mitchell, IN where he was raised and attended high school.
Ottie Collins Bell
Mrs. Ottie Collins Bell, age 85, died on Saturday July 30, 2022 at Gentilly Gardens under the care of Regency Southern Care Hospice. The Collins, GA native worked for Claxton Manufacturing and Loxcreen. Mrs. Ottie was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her...
Local tennis teams compete at state championship
For the first time Bulloch County Parks and Recreation had three teams make it to the Junior Team Tennis State Championships. Held in Macon, each team competes in five different matches:. boys’ singles. girls’ singles. boys’ doubles. girls’ doubles. mixed doubles. The winner is based on...
Henry “Smets” Blitch, Jr.
Henry “Smets” Blitch, Jr. of Statesboro, Georgia, passed away at his home in Bixby, Oklahoma, on July 7, 2022, at the age of 82. He was born in Savannah, Georgia, on July 30, 1939, and was the youngest son of Josie Helen Mathews and Henry Smets Blitch, Sr.
Savannah doctor earns MBA to be a better physician, advocate for patients
For Savannah doctor Timothy Connelly, earning a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree wasn’t about advancing his career in the business world. Instead, he saw it as an opportunity to grow in his current career. “I did not get my MBA to look for a different job, a better...
Arneese Abraham
Arneese Dorothy Woods Abraham was born on January 14, 1938 in the town of Darlington, South Carolina. Surrounded by love, she passed away peacefully at the age of 84 on July 27, 2022. A discerning woman of exquisite taste, she provided comfort and solace while asking little in return. She was cherished by her family.
Al Melton Mikell
Al Melton Mikell, age 58 passed into eternal rest on Wednesday morning July 27, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after a long illness. He was a native of Bulloch County, a member of New Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, and a former employee of Mikell and Mikell Cleaning Service and Laborers. He was a 1983graduate of Statesboro High School.
Good Samaritan pulls man and grandchildren from burning truck after crash on 46
Bulloch County Emergency services were dispatched at 8:50 am on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, to a car crash on Highway 46 West near the Candler County line. Georgia State Patrol trooper 243, Keith McCarty, was the first to arrive on the scene and requested Bulloch County Fire and EMS. Trooper...
One hospitalized after shooting on Mikell Street in Statesboro
At 6:52 PM on Sunday, July 31, Statesboro Police Department officers patrolling the area reported hearing multiple shots fired in a residential neighborhood near downtown Statesboro. Upon arrival of additional units, officers discovered an 18-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the 100 block of Mikell Street. Bulloch County...
Dan Baker joins Queensborough as wealth planner
Dan Baker has joined Queensborough National Bank and Trust as vice president and wealth planner in the Statesboro office. Baker was most recently with Truist, providing coverage for Swainsboro, Metter, Sylvania, St. Simons, Statesboro, Savannah and surrounding markets. Baker is a graduate of Georgia Southern University and has been a...
Elderly Leefield couple dies in home from heat exposure
On Monday, August 1, 2022 Bulloch County 911 received a call requesting a welfare check on an elderly couple in the Leefield community of Bulloch County. They dispatched Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies, Bulloch County EMS and Bulloch County Fire first responders at 2:55 pm to modular home in the 100 block of Tall Timbers Lane.
Downtown Pep Rally planned to celebrate local football teams
Join the community and show some team spirit by taking part in Statesboro’s Downtown Pep Rally. The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority will kick off their Fall season of First Friday’s with the Downtown Pep Rally on Aug. 5 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Bulloch County Courthouse.
Mr. James Francis Akins
Mr. James F. “Jimmy” Akins, age 80, died Monday, July 26, 2022, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro. The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a 1960 graduate of Portal High School. Jimmy was a machinist by trade, worked in various industries and foundries until opening Akins Machine Shop in 1983, which he owned and operated until his retirement in 2001.
Bulloch County goes back to school
This morning, Bulloch County Schools welcomed back more than 11,000 students and 2,100 employees across its 15 schools and learning programs. Most students are learning on campus in a traditional, face-to-face setting, and 350 Bulloch students are participating in the Virtual Learning Program. The district is also welcoming 225 new employees this year, with 70 of those being new teachers.
Mrs. Rebecca Ann Colson
Mrs. Rebecca Ann Lanier Colson, age 81, died Monday July 25, 2022, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro. Born in Savannah, Georgia and raised in Candler County, Rebecca was a 1959 graduate of Metter High School. Following graduation, she attended business school. Rebecca married Ralph Colson on...
Statesboro High School Class of 2002 holds 20th reunion
The Statesboro High School Blue Devil Class of 2002 recently celebrated its 20th-year reunion with a weekend of food and fellowship here in Statesboro. The graduating class of nearly 250 had a small but mighty group join together for a happy hour, school tour, dinner social, and farewell brunch. Demetrius...
William James Middle to open with new traffic plan
William James Middle School has a new traffic plan for buses and other vehicles on campus. The school’s main entrance on U.S. Highway 80 will not be used during morning and afternoon drop off and pick up of students. Families are asked to carefully review the new plan and...
Mrs. Carma Lee Broker Smith
Carma Lee Broker Smith, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on the afternoon of July 24, 2022 at Southern Manor Retirement Home. Inspired by her love of music, Carma lived her life with a song in her heart and started each morning with her hearty version of “Oh what a beautiful morning, oh what a beautiful day! I’ve got a beautiful feeling everything’s going your way!”
Morris denied bond at first Bulloch court appearance
At a press conference held Monday afternoon at the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), new details came to light regarding the July 17 murder of Dolan Blanchard. As previously reported by Grice Connect, BCSO deputies responded to reports of a critically-injured male lying in the roadway on Maria Sorrell Road in northeastern Bulloch County. The victim, later identified as Blanchard, died at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds.
