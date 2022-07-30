ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Joseph “Joe” Bogden

By Grice Connect
Grice Connect
Grice Connect
 3 days ago
griceconnect.com

Comments / 0

Grice Connect

Earl Martin Munsey

Mr. Earl Martin Munsey, age 89, died on Sunday July 31st 2022 at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility. Earl was born on November 18th 1932 in Jonesville, VA to the late Dan Munsey and Mrs. Glessie Hedrick Munsey. At a young age his family moved to Mitchell, IN where he was raised and attended high school.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Ottie Collins Bell

Mrs. Ottie Collins Bell, age 85, died on Saturday July 30, 2022 at Gentilly Gardens under the care of Regency Southern Care Hospice. The Collins, GA native worked for Claxton Manufacturing and Loxcreen. Mrs. Ottie was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her...
COLLINS, GA
Grice Connect

Local tennis teams compete at state championship

For the first time Bulloch County Parks and Recreation had three teams make it to the Junior Team Tennis State Championships. Held in Macon, each team competes in five different matches:. boys’ singles. girls’ singles. boys’ doubles. girls’ doubles. mixed doubles. The winner is based on...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Henry “Smets” Blitch, Jr.

Henry “Smets” Blitch, Jr. of Statesboro, Georgia, passed away at his home in Bixby, Oklahoma, on July 7, 2022, at the age of 82. He was born in Savannah, Georgia, on July 30, 1939, and was the youngest son of Josie Helen Mathews and Henry Smets Blitch, Sr.
STATESBORO, GA
Statesboro, GA
Obituaries
Grice Connect

Arneese Abraham

Arneese Dorothy Woods Abraham was born on January 14, 1938 in the town of Darlington, South Carolina. Surrounded by love, she passed away peacefully at the age of 84 on July 27, 2022. A discerning woman of exquisite taste, she provided comfort and solace while asking little in return. She was cherished by her family.
DARLINGTON, SC
Grice Connect

Al Melton Mikell

Al Melton Mikell, age 58 passed into eternal rest on Wednesday morning July 27, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after a long illness. He was a native of Bulloch County, a member of New Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, and a former employee of Mikell and Mikell Cleaning Service and Laborers. He was a 1983graduate of Statesboro High School.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

One hospitalized after shooting on Mikell Street in Statesboro

At 6:52 PM on Sunday, July 31, Statesboro Police Department officers patrolling the area reported hearing multiple shots fired in a residential neighborhood near downtown Statesboro. Upon arrival of additional units, officers discovered an 18-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the 100 block of Mikell Street. Bulloch County...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Dan Baker joins Queensborough as wealth planner

Dan Baker has joined Queensborough National Bank and Trust as vice president and wealth planner in the Statesboro office. Baker was most recently with Truist, providing coverage for Swainsboro, Metter, Sylvania, St. Simons, Statesboro, Savannah and surrounding markets. Baker is a graduate of Georgia Southern University and has been a...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Elderly Leefield couple dies in home from heat exposure

On Monday, August 1, 2022 Bulloch County 911 received a call requesting a welfare check on an elderly couple in the Leefield community of Bulloch County. They dispatched Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies, Bulloch County EMS and Bulloch County Fire first responders at 2:55 pm to modular home in the 100 block of Tall Timbers Lane.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Grice Connect

Mr. James Francis Akins

Mr. James F. “Jimmy” Akins, age 80, died Monday, July 26, 2022, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro. The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a 1960 graduate of Portal High School. Jimmy was a machinist by trade, worked in various industries and foundries until opening Akins Machine Shop in 1983, which he owned and operated until his retirement in 2001.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Bulloch County goes back to school

This morning, Bulloch County Schools welcomed back more than 11,000 students and 2,100 employees across its 15 schools and learning programs. Most students are learning on campus in a traditional, face-to-face setting, and 350 Bulloch students are participating in the Virtual Learning Program. The district is also welcoming 225 new employees this year, with 70 of those being new teachers.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Mrs. Rebecca Ann Colson

Mrs. Rebecca Ann Lanier Colson, age 81, died Monday July 25, 2022, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro. Born in Savannah, Georgia and raised in Candler County, Rebecca was a 1959 graduate of Metter High School. Following graduation, she attended business school. Rebecca married Ralph Colson on...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro High School Class of 2002 holds 20th reunion

The Statesboro High School Blue Devil Class of 2002 recently celebrated its 20th-year reunion with a weekend of food and fellowship here in Statesboro. The graduating class of nearly 250 had a small but mighty group join together for a happy hour, school tour, dinner social, and farewell brunch. Demetrius...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Mrs. Carma Lee Broker Smith

Carma Lee Broker Smith, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on the afternoon of July 24, 2022 at Southern Manor Retirement Home. Inspired by her love of music, Carma lived her life with a song in her heart and started each morning with her hearty version of “Oh what a beautiful morning, oh what a beautiful day! I’ve got a beautiful feeling everything’s going your way!”
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Morris denied bond at first Bulloch court appearance

At a press conference held Monday afternoon at the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), new details came to light regarding the July 17 murder of Dolan Blanchard. As previously reported by Grice Connect, BCSO deputies responded to reports of a critically-injured male lying in the roadway on Maria Sorrell Road in northeastern Bulloch County. The victim, later identified as Blanchard, died at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
