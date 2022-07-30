Three people injured on Alabama lake when boat, personal watercraft collide just before 3 a.m.

An early Saturday morning boating accident sent two to the hospital and injured another.

According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a Stratos bass boat and a personal watercraft collided at approximately 2:45 a.m. Saturday, July 30.

“The operator and the passenger on the personal watercraft both sustained injuries and were transported to the Russell Medical Center in Alexander City,” according to the release. “The operator of the bass boat was also injured and received medical treatment. The crash occurred on Lake Martin in Kowaliga Bay near the Anchor Bay Marina, in Elmore County.”

Deputies with the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, members of Red Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Kowaliga Volunteer Fire Department and Troopers from ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division all responded to the scene and assisted with the crash. Nothing further is available as Troopers with ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Article originally published in the Alexander City Outlook.