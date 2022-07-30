griceconnect.com
Earl Martin Munsey
Mr. Earl Martin Munsey, age 89, died on Sunday July 31st 2022 at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility. Earl was born on November 18th 1932 in Jonesville, VA to the late Dan Munsey and Mrs. Glessie Hedrick Munsey. At a young age his family moved to Mitchell, IN where he was raised and attended high school.
wtoc.com
Former Ga. state representative sentenced for stalking charges
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A former Georgia state representative from Tattnall County has been sentenced for stalking in Bulloch County. Delvis Dutton was charged in April 2021 with stalking and trespassing at the home of a former employee and trying to contact the employee. He was also charged with placing a Wi-Fi camera outside her home.
Police: 1 injured in weekend shooting in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Sunday. At 6:51 p.m. SPD officers heard multiple gunshots in the area of Mikell Street while patrolling nearby. Seconds later, officers were notified that a male was shot on Mikell Street. When officers arrived, they located […]
Local tennis teams compete at state championship
For the first time Bulloch County Parks and Recreation had three teams make it to the Junior Team Tennis State Championships. Held in Macon, each team competes in five different matches:. boys’ singles. girls’ singles. boys’ doubles. girls’ doubles. mixed doubles. The winner is based on...
WYFF4.com
Heat suspected in deaths of older couple found dead inside Georgia home
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia couple has died of apparent heat exhaustion after their bodies were discovered inside of their mobile home. Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch said that the couple, who were both in their 80s, was found Monday afternoon in the Leefield community outside of Brooklet.
wtoc.com
Savannah Police taking part in National Night Out on Tuesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department will be taking part in National Night Out on Tuesday. The annual community-building campaign promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. It helps enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back...
Ottie Collins Bell
Mrs. Ottie Collins Bell, age 85, died on Saturday July 30, 2022 at Gentilly Gardens under the care of Regency Southern Care Hospice. The Collins, GA native worked for Claxton Manufacturing and Loxcreen. Mrs. Ottie was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
August 14--Women's Day in Vidalia
August 14--New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 301 Smith Street in Vidalia, invites you to their Women's Day Program, Sunday August 14th at 2:00 with speaker Reverend Valarie Thompson of Revelation Missionary Baptist Church in Columbus, Georgia. Theme: "Woman of God, Focus on God, Not the Storm!" (Mark 4.39) Pastor Willie...
wtoc.com
House fire on Redwall Circle in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department is investigating a fire that started on the deck of the home. Savannah Fire said it happened in the 0 block of Redwall Circle. They say the fire spread to the wall. Savannah Fire is continuing to investigate the cause of the...
wtoc.com
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson honors native Jayda Cheaves with City of Savannah Citation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson honored Savannah native Jayda Cheaves with a City of Savannah Citation Sunday. Cheaves is a self-made entrepreneur who built her following on social media and turned it into a multi-million-dollar business. She was honored at the Nancy’s Heart Incorporated 4th Annual Back...
wtoc.com
Bryan, Liberty, and Evans counties return to the classroom
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday, more than 10,000 students will head back to the classroom in Liberty County. It will be a more traditional year here in Liberty County – masks are optional and everyone will be face to face. Although the school does not have any major...
Mr. James Francis Akins
Mr. James F. “Jimmy” Akins, age 80, died Monday, July 26, 2022, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro. The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a 1960 graduate of Portal High School. Jimmy was a machinist by trade, worked in various industries and foundries until opening Akins Machine Shop in 1983, which he owned and operated until his retirement in 2001.
Savannah doctor earns MBA to be a better physician, advocate for patients
For Savannah doctor Timothy Connelly, earning a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree wasn’t about advancing his career in the business world. Instead, he saw it as an opportunity to grow in his current career. “I did not get my MBA to look for a different job, a better...
One hospitalized after shooting on Mikell Street in Statesboro
At 6:52 PM on Sunday, July 31, Statesboro Police Department officers patrolling the area reported hearing multiple shots fired in a residential neighborhood near downtown Statesboro. Upon arrival of additional units, officers discovered an 18-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the 100 block of Mikell Street. Bulloch County...
wtoc.com
Interim Savannah Police chief addresses crime, goals for department
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Interim Savannah Police Chief Lenny Gunther spoke at a third district town hall just a few days into his new role. Gunther acknowledged that he knows he is coming in with a lot of issues to address. He made it clear that he’s focused on improving...
Georgia woman killed in hit-and-run accident in Aiken; Graniteville woman arrested
Aiken Department of Public Safety officers have arrested a Graniteville woman in connection with the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian Sunday night on Richland Avenue West in Aiken. A male pedestrian also suffered serious injuries as a result of the accident, according to a Monday news release from Aiken Public...
Joseph “Joe” Bogden
Joseph “Joe” Bogden, age 85, passed away on July 28, 2022. Mr. Bogden was a resident of Statesboro, GA having previously resided in Gray, Tennessee, Reynoldsburg, and Columbus, Ohio. He was born in Philadelphia, PA and is proceeded in death by his parents, Frank and Estelle (Komarnicki) Bogden, a son, Joseph Eugene Bogden, and his brother, Frank Bogden.
wtoc.com
Volunteers help out with first day of school in Liberty Co.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The school day has officially started and the new year is now underway in Liberty County. Not only are all of the students inside with the teachers but also they have extra volunteers to help out today. It always takes a little extra time to...
Mrs. Rebecca Ann Colson
Mrs. Rebecca Ann Lanier Colson, age 81, died Monday July 25, 2022, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro. Born in Savannah, Georgia and raised in Candler County, Rebecca was a 1959 graduate of Metter High School. Following graduation, she attended business school. Rebecca married Ralph Colson on...
