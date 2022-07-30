NBA Fans React To Luka Doncic's Cold Pic With A Cigar And A Drink: "He Still Smokin' That Suns Pack."

www.yardbarker.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Tempe-Based Opendoor Labs Faces FTC Fine for Deceiving Home SellersMark HakeTempe, AZ
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale Active 20/30 Club Announces Rebranding to The SaguarosElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
New Smoked Chicken Sandwich Restaurant ComingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
Yardbarker
Bill Russell's Legendary Response To Michael Jordan After MJ Told Him The Bulls Were Coming After His Record: "Which One? We Won 11 And We Won 8 Straight, I Don't Think You're Coming After Either One."
Bill Russell set championship records in the NBA that might never be matched. He has already won more titles than 28 teams in the league, let alone players. However, the player to genuinely threaten Russell's championship streak was Michael Jordan. Even then, MJ fell short by 5 championships when it comes to matching Russell's 11 titles won.
Yardbarker
Luke Walton Recalls Rough Treatment From Kobe Bryant After He ‘Smelled Some Alcohol’ On Him In Practice During Rookie Year
Hardly any player in NBA history could match Kobe Bryant’s competitiveness and desire to win — something several players learned the hard way when they shared the court with the Los Angeles Lakers legend. Since his high school days, Bryant — preaching the fabled “Mamba Mentality” — would...
NBA legend Bill Russell dies at age 88
Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell died Sunday at age 88, his family announced on social media. Russell was one of the best players in NBA history with five MVP awards and a record 11 NBA championships during his career, as well as two NCAA titles. In 2009, the NBA Finals MVP Award was named after Russell.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BREAKING: The Phoenix Suns Have Signed A New Player
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski, the Phoenix Suns and Duane Washington Jr. have agreed to a two-way contract.
Yardbarker
Kenny Smith Shared Hilarious Story Of When Bill Russell Was The Coach Of The Sacramento Kings: "I'm Trying To Trade Them But Nobody Wants Them"
Bill Russell wasn't just one of the greatest basketball players of all time but was also an NBA coach. He is the last player to win a title as a player-coach, somehow doing it twice. After his retirement, Russell took a few coaching jobs around the league. The final one came in 1987 when he joined the Sacramento Kings as head coach and GM.
Yardbarker
Report: Cavs Have Already Offered “Absolute Maximum” To Collin Sexton
Prior to free agency, rumors swirled about how much the Cavaliers were willing to pay restricted free agent Collin Sexton. Would it be $14-18 million, as the Cavs preferred?. Or would the figure exceed $20 million, as Sexton’s camp hoped?. And yet, both of those figures exceeded the $10-12...
Candid Cam Johnson discusses future with Phoenix Suns, trade rumors, Game 7 flop and more
Cam Johnson was enjoying his summer hanging out with his brother, Puff, at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, when the news broke. Kevin Durant is demanding a trade out of Brooklyn on the first day of free agency. ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Jae Crowder Posts A Cryptic Message About Leaving The Phoenix Suns This Offseason: "I Believe Its Time For A Change."
The Phoenix Suns seemed to have built a contending team over the last few seasons. After adding Chris Paul ahead of the 2020-21 season, the Suns were expected to push for a title run before Devin Booker got dissatisfied. They made the 2021 NBA Finals but fell short to the Milwaukee Bucks. The 2022 Playoffs were a disaster for them after a second-round exit at the hands of the underdog Dallas Mavericks.
Yardbarker
Wizards Insider Shows Kristaps Porzingis Putting In Serious Work
Kristaps Porzingis hasn’t been with the Washington Wizards for very long but fans are really hoping he lives up to his potential with the team. It has been a long time since Porzingis has really led a team – and the Wiz don’t expect him to do that in DC – but he could perform better than he has in years.
Yardbarker
Trae Young & Clint Capela Attend Wedding with Quavo
Hawks starting center Clint Capela posted a picture from the festivities where he posed next to teammate Trae Young and rapper Quavo. Not only are Capela and Young teammates, but they are close. The two connected on more assist combinations than any other players in the league last season. As...
Phoenix Suns' Steve Nash Cracks Sporting News Mount Rushmore for the Valley
Suns guard Steve Nash joins three (well, really four) legends in Phoenix for Sporting News' series of Mount Rushmore's by city.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suns Forward Mikal Bridges Roasted by QuikTrip on Twitter
Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges was roasted by none other than QuikTrip.
Yardbarker
Watch: Bill Russell recalls story about Michael Jordan
Bill Russell died on Sunday at the age of 88. Although many regard Michael Jordan as the greatest basketball player to ever play in the NBA, if championships are the name of the game, then even he doesn’t hold a candle to Russell. Russell, based on sheer amount of...
Comments / 0