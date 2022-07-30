Billie Eilish Surprises Fans in Hollywood With Short Set to Celebrate 'Happier Than Ever' Anniversary

www.etonline.com
thebrag.com
Watch Taylor Swift shock fans by joining HAIM onstage for two songs
HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage. Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.
Demi Lovato Fans Think Their New Song Addresses Age Gap With Ex Wilmer Valderrama
Demi Lovato fans have a theory about their new song, "29," off their forthcoming album, Holy Fvck, which is set to be released on Aug. 19. In a snippet of the track, Lovato seems to address the 13-year age difference between them and their ex-boyfriend, Wilmer Valderrama. In a TikTok...
Harry Styles' Full 'X Factor' Audition Song 'Hey, Soul Sister' Released Years Later
For the first time, Harry Styles' biggest fans -- and, if it's possible, his biggest haters -- finally got to see his full X Factor UK audition, and it's a delight. The video, which has already surpassed more than one million views on YouTube, shows a then-16-year-old Styles checking in to the 2010 audition with his family in tow. There's a pre-audition interview in which Styles talks about his hometown and, at that point, the extent of his career in music.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Tyler Perry Makes Rare Comments About His 'Not Famous' Son: 'I Want Him to Have as Normal a Life as He Can'
Tyler Perry is sharing the exact reason why he chooses to keep his personal relationships private, especially when it comes to his 7-year-old son, Aman. The 52-year-old actor/producer/director spoke at length with AARP The Magazine about his successful acting career in Hollywood, being the billionaire head of a studio empire and the release of his upcoming Netflix film, A Jazzman Blues, but when it came to making revelations about his personal relationships, Perry kept those cards close to his chest.
Romeo Miller and Family Pay Tribute to Late Tytyana Miller in Honor of Her Birthday
Nearly two months after Tytyana Miller's tragic death, her family is remembering her legacy. On Monday, Romeo Miller shared a touching tribute on Instagram, celebrating what would have been his sister's 26th birthday. "25 years of adventure, 2.5 decades of sweet memories, 309 months of making your siblings smile, 9,430 days of making your parents proud," Romeo captioned the video showing Tytyana with her daughter and their family members. "226,320 hours of love, joy, and growth. But most importantly, 1 blessed life with 1 amazing daughter! Some of my best memories are those days we just bump throwback Mariah Carey and just vibe out in the car, so that's what I'll do all day today. Big brother loves you infinity."
Ne-Yo Speaks Out After Wife Crystal Smith Accuses Him of Cheating
Ne-Yo is speaking out following his wife, Crystal Smith’s claims of infidelity. On Sunday, the “Miss Independent” singer took to Twitter to release a statement. "For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” he tweeted. “Personal...
Watch Angelina Jolie Attempt to Dance the Electric Slide at Daughter Zahara's Spelman College Send-Off
Angelina Jolie is getting down on the dance floor. The 47-year-old actress joined her daughter, Zahara, at her college send-off. Morehouse College shared a video of the moment on Instagram Sunday, which shows Jolie smiling and laughing as others at the bash try to help get the actress do the Electric Slide. Angelina eventually departs the dance floor, and goes over to Zahara, 17, to give her a hug.
The FADER
Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”
Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
Heather Gray, 'The Talk' Executive Producer, Dies at 50
Heather Gray, the executive producer and showrunner on CBS's daytime panel showThe Talk, has died. She was 50. Gray joined The Talk in 2010, halfway through the show's first season, as a senior supervising producer, and was named an executive producer on the show in August 2019. Before working on...
'90 Day Fiancé': Ariela and Biniyam Finally Marry in Emotional Ceremony
Ariela and Biniyam made it down the aisle! On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé, the couple got married in an emotional ceremony attended by Ariela's family and watched virtually by Biniyam's family in Ethiopia. The couple has experienced plenty of ups and down since meeting one another in...
Selena Quintanilla Estate Shares New Version of ‘Como Te Quiero Yo a Ti,’ Reveals Posthumous Album Release Date
Click here to read the full article. Nearly three decades ago, Selena Quintanilla’s life was tragically ended just as her success in the American mainstream was beginning to ignite. Now, 27 years later, the Quintanilla family and Warner Music Latina will be releasing a new album from the Tejano singer. The estate has unveiled a remixed regional version of “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” — the first single from Selena’s forthcoming 13-track album, “Moonchild Mixes,” which will release on Aug. 26. “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” has been re-released once before, making this the third version of the song which...
Lindsay Lohan Is 'Happy and Healthy' as a Newlywed, Mom Dina Says She's 'Beyond Proud'
Lindsay Lohan is in a really good place in life. A source tells ET that since recently marrying Bader Shammas, the 36-year-old actress is "is so happy and healthy." While Lindsay has faced adversities in the past, the source says "she really did put in the time and effort to heal, and it shows."
Drake Brings Out His First Love Keshia 'Kiki' Chanté to Perform During OVO Fest
Drake took a trip down memory lane at this year’s October World Weekend. The Canadian MC reunited with his "first girlfriend," Keshia Chanté, during his annual OVO Fest, bringing the singer onstage and introducing her set. "This next person coming to the stage, I used to get in...
Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld Host a Star-Studded Night of Comedy With Chanel to Benefit Good+Foundation
Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld hosted a Night of Comedy with Chanel for a good cause at a private residence in East Hampton, New York, on Saturday. A-listers including Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk, Naomi Watts, Julianne Moore and Bart Freundlich, Molly Sims and more, came together to support Good+Foundation, a non-profit organization created by Jessica Seinfeld that works to dismantle multi-generational poverty.
Brad Pitt's Photobomb Moments
Brad Pitt hits the red carpet with photobombs and loves to goof around with famous co-stars. Check out the hilarious playful moments! The actor sure knows how to have a good time!
The ‘Renaissance’ Is Here! Beyoncé’s Seventh Studio Album Now Available On Streaming Platforms
For weeks, Queen Bey’s Renaissance has had the hive buzzing for its highly anticipated July 29 release. The wait is over. Today, fans can start bopping the Houston native’s comeback album on all major streaming platforms — just in time for the weekend, too. As BLACK ENTERPRISE...
Tiffany Haddish Gets Emotional Over 20-Year Friendship with Jo Koy: 'That's My Brother' (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish is opening up about her long friendship with Jo Koy, and exactly how far back the two go when it comes to their careers in comedy. Haddish stunned on the red carpet at the premiere of her new comedy with Koy, Easter Sunday, at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday, and she spoke with ET's Denny Directo about how it feels to be there supporting her longtime pal.
'The Bachelorette': One of Rachel's Men Switches to Gabby's Side in Dramatic Preview
Rachel Recchia is in for more devastation on next week's episode of The Bachelorette. At the end of Monday's episode of the series, a preview for the next installment teased drama ahead in the wake of Logan's decision to switch from Rachel's journey to Gabby's. All starts out well as...
musictimes.com
'Stranger Things' Eddie Munson Trends After Lollapalooza Metallica Cameo
The "Stranger Things" is not yet done, especially for the heavy-metal band Metallica, who gave the show a cameo in their Lollapalooza festival performance. "Stranger Things" Season 4 ushered in the rebirth of 80s classic songs like Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill," Journey's "Separate Ways," and Metallica's "Master of Puppets."
