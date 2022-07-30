ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Billie Eilish Surprises Fans in Hollywood With Short Set to Celebrate 'Happier Than Ever' Anniversary

By Miguel A. Melendez‍
ETOnline.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Watch Taylor Swift shock fans by joining HAIM onstage for two songs

HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage. Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Harry Styles' Full 'X Factor' Audition Song 'Hey, Soul Sister' Released Years Later

For the first time, Harry Styles' biggest fans -- and, if it's possible, his biggest haters -- finally got to see his full X Factor UK audition, and it's a delight. The video, which has already surpassed more than one million views on YouTube, shows a then-16-year-old Styles checking in to the 2010 audition with his family in tow. There's a pre-audition interview in which Styles talks about his hometown and, at that point, the extent of his career in music.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Finneas
ETOnline.com

Tyler Perry Makes Rare Comments About His 'Not Famous' Son: 'I Want Him to Have as Normal a Life as He Can'

Tyler Perry is sharing the exact reason why he chooses to keep his personal relationships private, especially when it comes to his 7-year-old son, Aman. The 52-year-old actor/producer/director spoke at length with AARP The Magazine about his successful acting career in Hollywood, being the billionaire head of a studio empire and the release of his upcoming Netflix film, A Jazzman Blues, but when it came to making revelations about his personal relationships, Perry kept those cards close to his chest.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Romeo Miller and Family Pay Tribute to Late Tytyana Miller in Honor of Her Birthday

Nearly two months after Tytyana Miller's tragic death, her family is remembering her legacy. On Monday, Romeo Miller shared a touching tribute on Instagram, celebrating what would have been his sister's 26th birthday. "25 years of adventure, 2.5 decades of sweet memories, 309 months of making your siblings smile, 9,430 days of making your parents proud," Romeo captioned the video showing Tytyana with her daughter and their family members. "226,320 hours of love, joy, and growth. But most importantly, 1 blessed life with 1 amazing daughter! Some of my best memories are those days we just bump throwback Mariah Carey and just vibe out in the car, so that's what I'll do all day today. Big brother loves you infinity."
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Ne-Yo Speaks Out After Wife Crystal Smith Accuses Him of Cheating

Ne-Yo is speaking out following his wife, Crystal Smith’s claims of infidelity. On Sunday, the “Miss Independent” singer took to Twitter to release a statement. "For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” he tweeted. “Personal...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Watch Angelina Jolie Attempt to Dance the Electric Slide at Daughter Zahara's Spelman College Send-Off

Angelina Jolie is getting down on the dance floor. The 47-year-old actress joined her daughter, Zahara, at her college send-off. Morehouse College shared a video of the moment on Instagram Sunday, which shows Jolie smiling and laughing as others at the bash try to help get the actress do the Electric Slide. Angelina eventually departs the dance floor, and goes over to Zahara, 17, to give her a hug.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amoeba Music#Hollywood#Chime#Variety#Grammy#Ei
The FADER

Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”

Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Heather Gray, 'The Talk' Executive Producer, Dies at 50

Heather Gray, the executive producer and showrunner on CBS's daytime panel showThe Talk, has died. She was 50. Gray joined The Talk in 2010, halfway through the show's first season, as a senior supervising producer, and was named an executive producer on the show in August 2019. Before working on...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Selena Quintanilla Estate Shares New Version of ‘Como Te Quiero Yo a Ti,’ Reveals Posthumous Album Release Date

Click here to read the full article. Nearly three decades ago, Selena Quintanilla’s life was tragically ended just as her success in the American mainstream was beginning to ignite. Now, 27 years later, the Quintanilla family and Warner Music Latina will be releasing a new album from the Tejano singer. The estate has unveiled a remixed regional version of “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” — the first single from Selena’s forthcoming 13-track album, “Moonchild Mixes,” which will release on Aug. 26. “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” has been re-released once before, making this the third version of the song which...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld Host a Star-Studded Night of Comedy With Chanel to Benefit Good+Foundation

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld hosted a Night of Comedy with Chanel for a good cause at a private residence in East Hampton, New York, on Saturday. A-listers including Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk, Naomi Watts, Julianne Moore and Bart Freundlich, Molly Sims and more, came together to support Good+Foundation, a non-profit organization created by Jessica Seinfeld that works to dismantle multi-generational poverty.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
ETOnline.com

Brad Pitt's Photobomb Moments

Brad Pitt hits the red carpet with photobombs and loves to goof around with famous co-stars. Check out the hilarious playful moments! The actor sure knows how to have a good time!
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Tiffany Haddish Gets Emotional Over 20-Year Friendship with Jo Koy: 'That's My Brother' (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish is opening up about her long friendship with Jo Koy, and exactly how far back the two go when it comes to their careers in comedy. Haddish stunned on the red carpet at the premiere of her new comedy with Koy, Easter Sunday, at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday, and she spoke with ET's Denny Directo about how it feels to be there supporting her longtime pal.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

'Stranger Things' Eddie Munson Trends After Lollapalooza Metallica Cameo

The "Stranger Things" is not yet done, especially for the heavy-metal band Metallica, who gave the show a cameo in their Lollapalooza festival performance. "Stranger Things" Season 4 ushered in the rebirth of 80s classic songs like Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill," Journey's "Separate Ways," and Metallica's "Master of Puppets."
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy