This TikTok Life Hack For Jersey Corn Is A Total Game Changer

wobm.com
Related
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.
A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
You Can Cruise Around the Jersey Shore on this Floating Tiki Bar
Sit back, sip a cold drink, and watch the gorgeous scenery of the beach pass you by. Whether you prefer the water as it sparkles in the sunlight or as the sun sets over it, you won't find a more unique way to spend a few hours this summer.
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0