Splash Parks Could Have Potential Dangers Lurking in the Water

1061evansville.com
Related
Thousands in Evansville Area Are Without Power How Long is the Food in Your Fridge Safe?
On August 1st a storm rolled through the Evansville area that left thousands without power. It has many wondering, how long is refrigerated food good when you don't have power?. Thousands Without Power. I live in Evansville and around 7 PM last night our power was knocked out when a...
The beginning of the end for the now infamous Ohio River Sandbar Camper
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — While the camper may have been partially recovered onto land this weekend, this story could be far from over. Here what we saw before crews got to it. And then this. This was what remained of the camper after several agencies pulled together to recover what they could of it over […]
Boonville Indiana Restaurant Closed in June Announces They’re Reopening
Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering in Boonville announced that they would, unfortunately, have to close their doors, but that has since changed!. Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering took to Facebook to say they were short-staffed and would be closed on June 18th, hoping to reopen on June 20th. Unfortunately, they didn't reopen on June 20th and posted the following:
14news.com
Wesselman Woods closed after hit from heavy storm damage
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday night’s storms caused major damage on Evansville’s east side. Officials say both Wesselman Woods and Hartke Pool received part of that heavy storm damage. Due to that damage, officials with Wesselman Woods say they will be closed Tuesday as crews work to clean...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVW
Storms create problems throughout Evansville community
EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) — Storm damage rocked the tri-state area with Evansville being one of the hardest hit areas. Many people across Evansville are still without power with the Boeke Road corridor being one of the hardest hit areas and many were left without power. “We peaked last night...
Downtown Owensboro Business Owner Takes Bold Stand to Combat Unruly Crowds
Friday nights in downtown Owensboro are supposed to be fun- a celebration of music, food and community. But last Friday evening, months of mounting frustrations and concerns led one local business owner to speak up and firmly plant in her feet in the ground. The Creme Coffee House, effective immediately, has announced a major change in their policies.
EFD investigating cause of motel fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Crews were called to the Arrowhead Motel after a report of a fire in one of the rooms. This happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Guests reported smoke in one of the rooms. Firefighters arrived and began searching for the source. They spent quite a bit of time on the roof, but […]
Tree falls on RV camper in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess Kentucky Dispatch tells us a tree has fallen on a camper. They say it happened at Diamond Lake amid the severe storms Monday night. No injuries were reported from the incident. This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information as we receive […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
14news.com
Camper towed out of water after washing away into Ohio River
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - All eyes have been on the Ohio River in Evansville for the past 10 days, but after nearly a week, the camper that had been sitting safely on a sandbar has now been towed out of the water. On Friday, the camper began washing away due...
wevv.com
East side Evansville residents cleaning up after Monday night's storms
A lot of the damage from Monday night’s storm affected much of the city’s east side. Trees were blown to the ground and power lines were knocked out all over the east side. “The rain was coming down in just sheets,” one east sider says. After the...
Damage cleanup begins following severe storms
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and near-70 mile per hour winds pummeled the city of Evansville, leaving a path of damage Monday evening. “Two of the grandkids were in the backyard and the sirens went off,” recalls Evansville resident Laura Cranford. “About that time, it flashed across the TV that possibility of […]
What’s left of the camper recovered from Ohio River
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — After spending most of the day drifting down the Ohio River, the notorious camper that caught the interest of thousands of Tri-Staters has been recovered. Uniontown Water Rescue says they worked alongside Henderson City County Rescue to get the camper out of waters — at least what was left of it. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight storms cause road closures in the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Storms from Monday night and Tuesday morning are causing several road closures. In Evansville, dispatch tells Eyewitness News Morgan Avenue is closed between Welworth Avenue and Theater Drive. Also closed is the intersection of Newburgh Road and Fuquay. Vann Avenue is also closed Tuesday morning between Lincoln and Bellemeade with several […]
Gas leak causes evacuations in Newburgh neighborhood
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Crews were called out to a gas leak earlier today at the Williams Landing Subdivision in Newburgh. Officials tell us several homes in the area had to be evacuated. According to the Ohio Township Fire Department, the leak happened after construction equipment struck a gas line. The fire department says they […]
wevv.com
Healthcare officials warn of high COVID-19 community level in Evansville area
There's a new coronavirus warning from healthcare officials in the Evansville, Indiana area. Officials with Deaconess said Monday that the current COVID-19 community levels in Warrick and Vanderburgh counties was "High." Monday's message from Deaconess urges residents in those communities to take several precautionary measures against the spread of the...
104.1 WIKY
Tri-State Storms Keep First Responders Busy
The Evansville Fire Department has been busy since the storms broke out last night. Between 7:00 last night and 7:00 this morning, the department handled five house fires, and a total of 174 other calls. Most of those have been for power lines down and trees and limbs falling. Center...
14news.com
Riverboat cruise docking in Evansville Aug. 8
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A riverboat tour is coming to the Evansville riverfront this month. As we first reported, American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage will be docking at the old LST dock on Monday, August 8. Visit Evansville officials say it’s a traditional paddleboat with 150 passengers. We’re...
wevv.com
Web Extra: Air44 shows camper taking on water as Ohio River rises
A camper was placed on a sand bar that appeared on the Ohio River due to dry conditions in Evansville. With recent rainfall, the Ohio River's waters are rising, as many in the Tri-State wait to find out the camper's fate. Air44 got a bird's eye view of the camper taking on water on Friday. More: https://www.wevv.com/news/indiana/camper-on-ohio-river-sand-bar-taking-on-water-as-river-rises/article_fc5b5642-0f43-11ed-b49f-b3ca6b1a66a9.html.
14news.com
Lightning believed to start fire at Green Plains plant in Posey Co.
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Lightning is believed to have started a fire in Posey County Monday night. Crews were called out to the Green Plains plant in Posey County. Officials with the Marrs Township Fire Department say a fire was found on top of an alcohol rectifier in the plant.
Highway 41 construction frustrating drivers
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– Drivers who take Highway 41 need to be ready to slow down and watch for construction. Traffic is getting backed up in several spots due to ongoing projects. The off ramp to Veterans Memorial Parkway is closed. Crews are replacing the Pigeon Creek Bridge and the exit to Diamond Avenue is also […]
KISS 106
Evansville IN
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0