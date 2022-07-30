How Final Fantasy XIV Fans Found In-Game Popularity as a Band

www.ign.com
Related
IGN
Yoimiya Ascension Materials
Brush up on Yoimiya's Ascension materials so you know exactly how to plan your farm routes in Genshin Impact! Yoimiya uses a mix of items including a hard-to-find Inazuma specialty and a Hypostasis drop. Yoimiya Ascension Materials. Here's what you need to level Yoimiya up. Her common material coincides with...
IGN
Palkia Raid Guide: Palkia Counters and Best Moveset
Looking for a Pokemon Go Palkia Raid guide? Palkia has taken over from Dialga as the Tier 5 Raid Boss in Pokemon Go Raids from Jul 31, 2022 at 10am until August 10, 2022 at 10am. Palkia will also be the featured Pokemon during the Legendary Raid Hour on Aug...
IGN
Elden Ring Had One of the Biggest Game Launches on YouTube, Ever
In its first 60 days of release, Elden Ring became one of YouTube's biggest ever gaming launches, seeing well over 3 billion combined video views. In stats shared exclusively with IGN, Elden Ring saw 3.4 billion views in the two months after launch, dwarfing the next name on the list, GTA 5 on 1.9 billion. Of course, YouTube has grown since GTA's launch in 2013, making that something of an unfair comparison – but the far more recent Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018) saw 1.4 billion, so it's clear quite how successful Elden Ring has been.
IGN
Battlefield 2042 Update Finally Begins to Address 'Walking Sim' Map Complaints
EA's DICE has finally addressed criticisms of one of Battlefield 2042's maps, which was dubbed a "walking simulator" by fans. The new update 1.2 reworks Kaleidoscope to include an "improved gameplay flow". The developer released patch notes for the update which arrives today, August 2, detailing its midseason update –...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Upcoming RPG ‘Thirsty Suitors’ Mixes Indian Culture with Scott Pilgrim-Style Action
It’s been a great time for South Asian representation in recent media, with more and more Bollywood movies like RRR getting the recognition they deserve and shows like Ms. Marvel depicting an accurate portrayal of Pakistani families living in the US. From developer Outerloop Games and publisher Annapurna Interactive...
IGN
The Highlake and Darkgrove Quests
In this Bear and Breakfast guide we will guide you through the Highlake and Darkgrove Main Quests. This covers where to go, who to talk to, what rewards you will receive, Quest Item locations, and other pertinent information. Looking for a particular quest? Check on an option below... With the...
IGN
League of Legends Will Stop Adding New Champions - IGN Compete Fix
In today’s Compete Fix, League of Legend developers confirmS that an end to Champion releases in the game is coming in the future. Ex-Overwatch pro player Kephrii was accused of cheating in a $100k Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament this weekend. Project L from Riot Games will be free-to-play at...
IGN
A YouTuber Turned a Toilet Into a Gaming PC
Look, we've all stumbled upon some wacky stuff when making our way down the YouTube rabbit hole, but few of us ever expected to come across a functional toilet that also contains a gaming PC built into its tank. And yet here we are in 2022 at the peak of humanity's technological achievements.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Azure Gleam Chapter 15 - The Hour of Vengeance
This chapter is only accessible if Byleth and Jeralt joined your army at the end of Azure Gleam Chapter 12 - A Trick of the Goddess. If you failed to recruit Byleth and both Rodrigue and Jeralt were killed, you'll skip this and Chapter 16 and go straight into the final chapter. You will not visit the camp at all during this chapter. Instead, this chapter consists only of the battle against Shez and Solon.
IGN
South of the Circle - Launch Trailer
South of the Circle is available now on PC (Steam, GOG), Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. Check out the launch trailer for the narrative drama game that takes place amidst the chilling reality of the 1960s Cold War soon after the signing of the Antarctic Treaty.
IGN
EXCLUSIVE: How SuperGaming is Bringing ‘Indo-Futurism’ to Life with Indus Battle Royale
The Battle Royale genre has taken the country by storm over the past few years. It all kicked-off with the launch of PUBG Mobile back in 2018, which is banned now, but it started a revolution in the Indian mobile gaming Industry. Currently, there are multiple options for battle royale enthusiasts in the form of COD: Mobile, Apex Legends Mobile, New: State Mobile, and Free Fire: Max. Despite all these games, we have yet to see a fully made-in-India Battle Royale title.
IGN
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Trailer Is Here and it Looks Breathtaking
Netflix has released the full trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, which is an anime adaptation of the Cyberpunk 2077 video game. The series is set to release in September, and after giving us some teasers and the opening sequence, the first full trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is here. Netflix first announced...
IGN
House of the Dragon Will Unleash 9 Dragons in Its First Season, And They'll Have Different Personalities
House of the Dragon co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik has confirmed that nine dragons will be unleashed in the first season of the HBO series and that each one will have "its own personality." Sapochnik told Empire Magazine that nine of the 17 dragons in HBO's House of the Dragon will glide,...
IGN
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Wiki Guide
In this Chapter 3 walkthrough, you'll be guided through the various quests and objectives that make up Xenoblade Chronicles 3's third chapter so you can progress further in the Main Story. Spoiler Warning!. Though they will be avoided when possible, this Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Chapter 3 walkthrough will contain spoilers...
IGN
MultiVersus Tier List: Who are the Best characters in the Game?
MultiVersus is a title that has been garnering a great deal of attention lately. The game is open beta stage right now and players from all around the world are diving into the game left, right and centre. The unique selling proposition of MultiVersus is the multiple universes that it brings to the game. Players can expect characters from the DC Universe. Game of Thrones Universe, Scooby Doo Universe, and recently we heard that Eleven from Stranger Things Universe could be included too.
IGN
Call of Duty Warzone: Plagiarism Accusations Surface Around New Dog Operator Design
A popular new furry Operator in Call of Duty Warzone has become the subject of plagiarism claims. The new playable character, due to launch alongside the upcoming Terminator bundle, allows you to buy and play as a “Loyal Samoyed” – a soldier with the head of a very, very good boy. You can see the design below in a promotional image from developer Raven Software.
IGN
First 16 Minutes of Gotham Knights Gameplay Revealed
Gotham Knights is a game that is being anticipated by almost everyone. It is sequel to the iconic Arkham series of games, but has its own twist to it. Batman has passed away and Gotham has been left unprotected. Now, his underlings have taken over the crime fighting job and we will see Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing and Redhood become the new Knights of Gotham in this title.
IGN
Eresys - Official Alpha Footage
Here's a peek at alpha footage from Eresys, the upcoming four-person Co-Op inspired by the works of H.P Lovecraft. Eresys is coming to PC.
IGN
Leak Suggests Dead Island 2 Will Be Re-Announced at the Game Awards 2022
There is good news for Dead Island 2 fans who are still out there with immense hope: the game is reportedly set to be announced to the public again. The action role-playing game could be re-introduced to the public at The Game Awards 2022 which will be held in the Microsoft Theater in Lost Angeles this December. This info comes from insider Tom Henderson, who says that his sources have said that it will “make a lot of sense” to announce the game at the annual awards ceremony.
IGN
All Bugs, Fish, and Sea Creatures Leaving in March
This page contains a full list of all fish, bugs, and sea creatures that are leaving during the month of March in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. We have even included a handy checklist of the new critters that you can catch throughout the month. Here, you'll find a complete list...
Comments / 0