'Have a better conversation': Maryville Huddle holds virtual housing affordability panel

Nonprofit leaders and real estate industry professionals gathered virtually Thursday, July 27 to discuss housing affordability at a panel hosted by Maryville Huddle.

For the panel’s speakers, addressing rising rents and home costs will be crucial to improving Blount County residents’ quality of life. Yet, they acknowledged, the panel’s purpose was limited to opening a conversation.

“This is just a panel conversation. We’re not going to walk out of here with a plan to solve anything,” facilitator Marilyn Finley said as the panel began. She then asked that the speakers frame the problem of housing in the county and propose solutions.

Family Promise of Blount County Executive Director April Smith was among the panel’s speakers. She noted that, increasingly often, property management companies request that applicants for apartments demonstrate incomes up to four times the unit’s base rent. There were 53 families on Family Promise’s waitlist July 27, she said, and much of that volume stems from rising rents.

Jennifer Wackerhagen of United Way of Blount County also presented a number of statistics regarding rents and income in the area. She explained that 45% of the county “struggle(s).” About 33% of the county belongs to the “working poor” category, she noted. They are in a category United Way refers to as ALICE: asset limited, income constrained and employed. Another 12% of Blount Countians are in poverty, according to data Wackerhagen. “Thirteen percent are on the cusp,” she said, noting that much of her data dates from before the COVID-19 pandemic and that the situation may be more dire than her statistics reflect.

Lack of affordable housing is a widespread problem, nonprofit specialists said, but that shortage can be more dangerous for certain populations. Joani Shaver, former executive director of the Blount County Office on Aging, said that a lack of affordable housing has proven highly traumatic for older people.

“What we both see is a downward spiral of an older adult that is homeless. It starts with health issues and they oftentimes end up in the emergency department; they’re hospitalized, they go into rehab, they’re back on the street,” Shaver said of a conversation she’d had recently with another non-profit professional. “It’s a vicious cycle, but it’s really escalated in the last, I would say, since COVID started, especially after the moratorium for renters ended.” A federal moratorium on evictions ended August 2021.

Still, the problem, nonprofit executives say, can’t be solved by nonprofit organizations alone. Their focus is on helping their clients and maintaining a “boots-on-the-ground” community presence, so major changes must come from other sectors, Smith said.

Hancen Sale, government affairs and policy director for the Knoxville Area Association of Realtors, told the panel that the problems for homebuyers — an overheated market with a critical supply shortage — lead to problems for renters. Essentially, he said, there isn’t enough housing.

Sale commented that the housing supply shortage began around 10 years ago, and it has never abated. There hasn’t been enough development to accommodate everyone, he said.

“The rental occupancy rate has hovered around 99% for the past two years,” he explained. With such high demand for limited housing, prices for units that are available will increase. He commented directly on proposals that have emerged from the Blount County Commission, including bans on cluster development and proposals of building moratoria.

Such proposals fail to engage with the problem, he said. Pausing development, as has been suggested in county commission meetings and by specific commissioners at times, will cause prices to “skyrocket,” Sale predicted.

Speakers also discussed political solutions directly. Democratic candidate for Blount County Commission Corinne Dooley referenced her past service on an affordable housing committee. She commented that she appreciated that, during her service on that committee, developers were obligated to build some affordable housing within market-rate developments. Dooley noted that such an obligation is not permissible under Tennessee statute.

In contrast to Sale, who suggested that the elimination of cluster developments could lead to negative effects for county residents, Dooley expressed issues with the ways that denser construction has moved forward locally. “The developments that have been going in are massive, like he (Sale) said earlier, two-story, just because they want to condense them to four houses per acre,” she said.

Panel attendees were also eager for ways of engaging with development in Blount County on a broader scale, asking towards its conclusion for ways of getting involved in that process. Doug Gamble proposed following the process of the comprehensive land use plan that the county is currently pursuing. The current plan is dated, he commented, and is set for a re-write. That process is meant to include significant public input, he noted.

Sale said, “in the state of Tennessee, comprehensive land use and transportation plans are legally binding documents that guide every single rezoning and development decision that is made in the future.”

“It’s so important to get involved and put input because these are legally binding plans. … It really is one of the most critical components of development policy there is,” Sale said, advocating for a considered approach to development policy rather than implementing an interim solution while the plan is formed.