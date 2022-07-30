ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Luton Town 0-0 Birmingham City: John Eustace's up-for sale Blues grind out opening-day draw

BBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Aaron Ramsey: Wales international signs for Nice on free transfer

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey has joined French side Nice on a free transfer. The 31-year-old was a free agent after the final year of his contract with Italian giants Juventus was "mutually terminated" in July. Ramsey had been linked with a return to former clubs Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Eustace
Person
Carlton Morris
Person
Elijah Adebayo
Person
Juninho Bacuna
Person
Maxime Colin
Person
Luke Freeman
Person
John Ruddy
Person
Jordan Clark
Person
Harry Cornick
Person
Ethan Horvath
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham City#Luton Town#New Blues#Championship

Comments / 0

Community Policy