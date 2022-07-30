Luton Town 0-0 Birmingham City: John Eustace's up-for sale Blues grind out opening-day draw

www.bbc.co.uk
BBC
Marcus Tavernier: Bournemouth sign Middlesbrough midfielder on five-year deal
Premier League newcomers Bournemouth have signed Middlesbrough midfielder Marcus Tavernier for an undisclosed fee, reported to be about £10m. The 23-year-old scored 18 goals in 155 games for Boro, having made his debut for the club in 2017. Tavernier, who has signed a five-year deal, can play in midfield,...
BBC
James Maddison: Newcastle make second bid for Leicester playmaker
Newcastle United have made a second bid for Leicester midfielder James Maddison. A first offer of £40m was rejected by Leicester, with boss Brendan Rodgers saying the England international, 25, was not for sale. The second bid is understood to be worth between £40m and £50m. Boss...
Manchester City's Chloe Kelly Scores Winner As England Clinch Women's Euros
England have won the 2022 European Championship after Manchester City star Chloe Kelly scored the winner in extra time. The monumental win means the Lionesses have secured England's first ever Euros trophy.
BBC
Aaron Ramsey: Wales international signs for Nice on free transfer
Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey has joined French side Nice on a free transfer. The 31-year-old was a free agent after the final year of his contract with Italian giants Juventus was "mutually terminated" in July. Ramsey had been linked with a return to former clubs Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest.
