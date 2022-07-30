ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Who Lives and Dies? Is Cheryl the Secret to Saving ‘Riverdale’? (VIDEO)

By Damian Holbrook
tvinsider.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.tvinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

‘Uncoupled’: 6 Burning Questions for a Season 2

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for all of Uncoupled Season 1.]. Life after a breakup is hard, and that is especially true for Michael (Neil Patrick Harris), who, in Uncoupled Season 1, wonders what led to his partner of 17 years, Colin (Tuc Watkins), leaving him. By the finale,...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Eddie Murphy's Daughter Marries TV Actor

Eddie Murphy's daughter, Bria Murphy, is a married woman! The Coming to America actor's eldest daughter, 32, whom he shares with ex-wife Nicole, married actor Michael Xavier on Saturday in Beverly Hills, PEOPLE reports. The artist and actress, who appeared on Hollywood Exes alongside her mother in 2014, wed married the Expanse actor, 36, in a private ceremony in front of 250 of their closest friends and family. The wedding party included Bria's father, who walked her down the aisle, and her mother.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Primetimer

Mary Alice, Emmy-Winning A Different World Star, Dies

Beloved actress Mary Alice, known for her roles in film, television, and on Broadway, has died. She was in her 80s. Alice played Leticia "Lettie" Bostic on A Different World, the popular Cosby Show spinoff. Her other television roles included Oz, Law and Order, and NBC's I'll Fly Away, for which she received an Emmy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madelaine Petsch
Person
Kj Apa
Deadline

Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Erinn#Dungeons Dragons#Worr
Page Six

Bre Tiesi gives birth to her first baby with Nick Cannon, his eighth

Baby No. 8 is here! Nick Cannon’s partner, Bre Tiesi, gave birth to their first child together – his eighth – a baby boy named Legendary. “I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience,” she captioned a carousel of photos from the birth of her son. “I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
NFL
Us Weekly

‘Full House’ Alum Jodie Sweetin and Mescal Wasilewski Are Married After Nearly 5 Years Together

Wedded bliss! Jodie Sweetin and her fiancé, Mescal Wasilewski, have tied the knot less than one year after their romantic engagement. The Full House alum, 40, and the social worker got married on Saturday, July 30, in an intimate California ceremony, she confirmed via Instagram one day later. “Ooooo…. Always nice to have a fresh mani for […]
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Deadline

‘The Young And The Restless’: ‘One Life To Live’ Vet Trevor St. John Joining CBS Sudser In Mystery Role

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Soap veteran Trevor St. John is coming to Genoa City. The former star of One Life To Live is joining the cast of CBS’ The Young and the Restless. Sadly, details about his new role are being kept under wraps. He begins taping this month and will appear on the sudser later this fall. St. John is best known for his 10-year run as Todd Manning/Victor Lord, Jr. on ABC’s One Life to Live.  He was most recently seen on ABC’s Promised Land and his past credits include a series regular role on...
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

‘Westworld’: James Marsden on Teddy & Christina’s Season 4 Dynamic

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Westworld, Season 4, Episodes 1-6.] The nature of Westworld‘s reality is ever-changing, and raising plenty of questions this season is returning favorite James Marsden as Teddy Flood. Last seen two seasons ago, Teddy’s mysterious resurfacing has yet to be explained, but one...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Pits ‘Bachelor Nation’ Stars Against Each Other in First Look (VIDEO)

Celebrity Family Feud is getting competitive as members of Bachelor Nation go head-to-head in the August 7 episode and we have your exclusive first look. In the sneak peek, above, 10 members of Bachelor Nation are facing off, but they aren’t exactly out for blood as awe over playing the fan-favorite game show takes precedence. When it comes to playing, the competitors are divided into Team Bachelor Nation and Team Bachelor Squad.
TV SHOWS
tvinsider.com

Rachael Harris on Her Heated ‘Celebrity Beef’ Bakeoff With Cheryl Hines

Joel McHale is back on the E! network, but this time he isn’t talking soup—he’s hosting and executive producing Celebrity Beef. The cooking show brings celebrity friends to the kitchen, where they’ll make food and maybe even hash out a disagreement or two. First up is Rachael Harris, who’ll compete in a cupcake bakeoff against bestie Cheryl Hines.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

'The Talk' Executive Producer Heather Gray Has Passed Away at Just 50 Years Old

Over the last decade-plus, Heather Gray played an integral role in bringing the hit television show The Talk to life. During that time, she was the gracious recipient of one of the television industry's highest honors: two Daytime Emmy Awards, and even an NAACP Image Award. Through those reasons and more, it goes without saying that Heather was about as accomplished as an executive producer could be.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy