Linda and the late Larry Shafer to Be Inducted into Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame

(Kimballton, Iowa) – City officials in Kimballton are asking residents to boil the water before drinking it, or choose an alternate source. According to the City Clerk’s Office, the Kimballton Water Supply has a problem in the distribution system, and lost pressure on Sunday. Due to the potential for bacterial contamination, it is being recommended that the water be boiled before using for drinking or cooking or that an alternative source is used. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water.

KIMBALLTON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO