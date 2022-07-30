Linda and the late Larry Shafer to Be Inducted into Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame

www.kjan.com
Cass County Fair Schedule – Monday, Aug. 1, 2022
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Today is the last FULL day of events at the Cass County Fair. All that remains on Tuesday is the Livestock Sale, beginning at 8-a.m. On tap for today, though, is the Beef Show, beginning at 8-a.m., followed by the Best of Iowa at 9-a.m., and the Rotary’s Watermelon Feed, at 11. Today’s featured dinner is Roast Beef. The 4-H/FFA Exhibits open at 8-a.m.
Will and Pellett top Cass County Fair Beef Show
The 2022 Cass County Fair Beef Show was held on Monday and the Grand Champion selection capped off the final full day of the fair. The Supreme Overall Market Animal went to Morgan Will of the Benton Franklin 4-H Club. Morgan showed the 4-H Grand Champion Market Steer and Market Animal before winning the Supreme Overall title.
Registration is now open for the 2022-23 Atlantic School District
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Classes in the Atlantic Community School District begin in about three weeks (August 23rd), and registration for students is now open. ACSD Communications Specialist Mallory Robinson reminds parents, that the Atlantic Community School District will continue to utilize the “rollover” online registration process with JMC. All online payments and meal applications are made directly in JMC Parent Portal. If your student(s) attended ACSD last school year (2020-21) and were still in attendance on the last day of school, you need to follow the steps below to verify registration information and pay student fees. Student fees need to be paid by Friday, October 14, 2022.
Shelby County Board of Supervisor’s meeting agenda for 8/2/22
(Harlan, Iowa) – The Shelby County Board of Supervisors will hold their regular, weekly meeting Tuesday morning, beginning at 9-a.m. Their session takes place at the CJ Therkildsen Center (705 Victoria), in Harlan. The agenda is as follow:. Call to order. Conflict of Interest with the Agenda. Approval of...
Horse riding accident in Guthrie County
(Linden, Iowa) – The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office reports Panora EMS was called into service to assist an individual that had been injured in a horse riding accident along the Middle Raccoon River, Sunday. The incident happened at around 9:47-a.m., when a woman fell off a horse and into a ravine, in rural Linden.
BOIL WATER ADVISORY for parts of Shelby County
(Avoca, Iowa) – Officials with Regional Water said Monday, that one of their pipes was hit South of Kirkman/northeast of Harlan (Nishna Ave, Oak Road, & M36). Crews were working to repair the pipe. Official say “When water is restored, these customers will be in a BOIL ADVISORY for the next couple days. Customers affected should have received a phone call and/or email.”
Atlantic City Council to act on proposed SE Urban Renewal District Amendment
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic City Council is set to meet 5:30-p.m. Wednesday, in their chambers at City Hall. On their agenda is an Order to approve a change order for the Bull Creek Improvement project, which results in a net change in the amount of just under $6,100. ARPA funds will address the cost of the change order. The Council will also hold a Public Hearing on a proposed amendment to the Southeast Urban Renewal District. The proposed amendment would authorize the undertaking of new urban renewal projects in the Urban Renewal Area (URA), consisting of:
Creston Police report, 8/2/22
(Creston, Iowa) – Officials with the Creston Police Department report the arrest at around 5:22-a.m. today (Tuesday), of a man wanted on a Council Bluffs Police Department warrant. 42-year-old Jullio Cesar Villapando Castro, of Creston, was wanted for Failure To Appear on an original Probation Violation charge. Villapando Castro was transported to the Union County Jail and held without bond while he awaits extradition to Council Bluffs.
Harlan Police report, 8/2/22
(Harlan, Iowa) – The Harlan Police Department reports three arrests:. On Sunday, 19-year-old Trent James Ring, of Minden, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Poss. of drug paraphernalia, & public intoxication. Police arrested 38-year-old Troy Dakota Weelborg, of Harlan, on Saturday, for Violation of a No Contact...
Mills County Sheriff’s report for 8/2/22
Here’s the latest report from the Mills County Sheriff’s Office:. On Monday (Aug. 1), Deputies arrested 41-year-old Louis Hardrock Younger, of Bedford, for Pre-trial revocation. He was taken into custody at the Mills County Courthouse and held on a $20,000 bond. On Sunday (July 31), 45-year-old Amanda Kay...
Tree falls on occupied vehicles in Council Bluffs – minor injuries reported
(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – A large tree fell on two, occupied vehicles this (Tuesday) morning, in Council Bluffs, but only minor injuries were reported. According to Council Bluffs Police, emergency personnel were dispatched at around 8:48-a.m., to the area of Stahl and Madison Avenue, for a tree that fallen on two occupied vehicles. One person was still pinned inside one of the vehicles.
Red Oak Police report for 8/2/22
(Red Oak, Iowa) – Police in Red Oak report one arrest and one non-injury accident occurred, Monday. Officers arrested 51-year-old Sally Mae Petersen, of Red Oak, for Breach of Peace (a simple misdemeanor). Petersen was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and held on a $300 bond. And, a woman who told Police she had too much to drink, was involved in an accident Monday evening.
Pott. County man sentences to 15-months in prison on drug charges
(Cedar Rapids, Iowa) – A Pottawattamie County man who illegally sold thousands of doses of controlled substances and mis-branded prescription drugs was sentenced last week in eastern Iowa, to 15 months in federal prison, fined and ordered to forfeit over $500,000 in drug proceeds. Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s...
Boil Water Advisory for Kimballton
(Kimballton, Iowa) – City officials in Kimballton are asking residents to boil the water before drinking it, or choose an alternate source. According to the City Clerk’s Office, the Kimballton Water Supply has a problem in the distribution system, and lost pressure on Sunday. Due to the potential for bacterial contamination, it is being recommended that the water be boiled before using for drinking or cooking or that an alternative source is used. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water.
Vehicles reported stolen in and around Ringgold County/Vehicle burglaries in Guthrie Co.
(Mt. Ayr, Iowa) – The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday, said there were numerous reports of stolen vehicles in and around the County. The reports from neighboring counties include big vehicles, little vehicles, and standard cars and pickups. Consistent among the reports is that vehicles were not locked and keys were in them. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office reports numerous recent thefts from vehicles, also.
