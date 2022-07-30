IFPD invites community to National Night Out and recruitment open house

www.kidnewsradio.com
Rexburg looking for volunteers to paint fire hydrants
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – A community that loves to give back will have a chance to do so once again during the start of August. The City of Rexburg is reaching out for volunteers as they begin repainting fire hydrants throughout the city. Keith Davidson, the Public Works director,...
Bonneville County and Idaho Falls negotiating new deal to fund 911 dispatch
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County and Idaho Falls have partnered to fund the local 911 dispatch center since the 1970s. But, as Bonneville County continues to grow, they’ve begun to negotiate a new agreement. “We’ve been very proud and fortunate to claim them first from Idaho...
3 things to know this morning – August 2, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday. 1. The city of Rexburg is asking for volunteers to help repaint the city’s fire hydrants. More than 100 fire hydrants are needing a touch up to help them become more visible. They will take anyone who wants to volunteer.
War Bonnet Round Up Royalty out in the community
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The War Bonnet Round Up Royalty is preparing for the big rodeo by meeting and helping the community. On Monday, they were visiting Champ’s Heart giving rides to children, then they were expected to be at the Snake River Animal Shelter. The War...
Man killed in canal crash identified
RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s office reported a man from Peru was killed in a crash where a car ended up in canal on July 27. Deputies identified the man as Keynes Huaynalay Alvarado, 42. They said he was in Idaho working or an area agriculture operation.
Grass fire blocks Highway 33 west of Rexburg
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – A grass fire burning near State Highway 33 has closed the highway between old Highway 91 and 5500 West Road which is 4 to 8 miles west of Rexburg. Fire crews are working on the fire to get it under control. The post Grass fire...
New 988 hotline already saving lives
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- On July, 16 2022, the phone number 988 took over as the new mental health crisis hotline, replacing the previous 10-digit number hotline. This was in response to the growing mental health crisis in the nation. Elizabeth “Liz” Stephenson, the clinical director for the Integrated Counseling and...
Teton Pet Grooming Expo makes its home in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The Teton Pet Grooming Expo made its’ first appearance in Idaho Falls at the Shilo Inn this weekend. The goal was for pet groomers to learn more about their craft and improve or add to their skills for the job. Gabrielle Phinney, the organizer of...
I-15 closed between McCammon and Downey
ARIMO, Idaho (KIFI) – Down power lines have forced the closure of Interstate 15 between McCammon the and US 91 exit to Preston. Rocky Mountain Power reports that 17 customers are without power in that area which was caused by an accident. They hope to have the power restored by 6:20 p.m. according to their website.
Blood donors needed now to help prevent a seasonal blood shortage
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Just as most cars need to be refueled constantly, so does the nation’s blood supply. The American Red Cross has faced a concerning drop in blood donations this summer. Donors are needed to make an appointment to give in August to help prevent a blood shortage.
Fremont County issues burn ban with extreme dry conditions
FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Due to the high fire danger the Fremont County Board of Commissioners have issued a ban on all solid fuel open fires and prohibits the discharge of all fireworks in unincorporated areas of Fremont County until further notice. This does not apply to propane...
Monday night road closure scheduled for portion of Woodruff Avenue
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Beginning at 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, a small section of Woodruff Avenue will be closed completely to vehicle traffic to accommodate construction activities. Detours around the construction zone will be in place, and motorists should plan accordingly. The road will reopen the...
ISU professor named to editorial board of new research journal
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – An Idaho State University Professor has been named to the editorial board of one of the newest research journals in the field of high performance computing. Recently, Vitit Kantabutra, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering, was named a review editor for Frontiers in High...
