Your Dog’s Bed Might Be Causing Joint Pain—These 9 Orthopedic, Vet-Approved Options Provide More Support

www.wellandgood.com
Related
dogster.com
Dog Overweight? What Weight Management Dog Food Should You Choose?
If you’re looking for dog food for weight loss, selecting the right diet is essential to achieving a healthy body condition. If you’re thinking of simply feeding less, that may help, but there are more effective, and safer, choices for overweight dogs. The goal is to find tasty weight management dog foods (and treats) that will reduce calories while meeting your pet’s nutritional needs. By looking for a few key dog food elements and ingredients, and following science-based formulations and approaches, you can find the best weight management dog food for your best friend.
Dandruff, greasiness, or itchiness? Dr. Annie Gonzalez shares at-home scalp care remedies
Dandruff flare-ups are often caused by stress or extreme weather conditions, so shampooing smarter and not more often is the key. At least once in our lifetime, we have experienced scalp conditions like dandruff, greasiness, or itchiness. Despite many beliefs, it happens to any person with any type...
SFGate
My dog needed advanced cancer treatment. The price tag stunned me.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When my happy, energetic 12-year-old mutt had what appeared to be an eye infection, I didn't think much of it and took him to the veterinarian. A few X-rays later, that watery eye turned out to be the result of a tumor. I was distraught. Blue needed to see a specialist.
pethelpful.com
The Cost of Dog Grooming for Anxious Pets
For over four years, I have been the lucky pet parent to a 17-pound Maltipoo. If you are preparing to get a dog, consider the cost of grooming before choosing a breed with a thick coat. A short-haired breed may be preferable if you don't want to deal with the costs and hassles of taking a dog to a groomer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to get rid of stabbing foot cramps fast and prevent them in the future
To get rid of a foot cramp fast, stretch your achilles tendon and plantar fascia muscles. Prevent foot cramps from coming back by stretching before bed, staying hydrated, and wearing supportive shoes. Look for other symptoms that may indicate your recurring foot cramps are due to an underlying medical issue.
Humane Society Saves 80 Dogs From Ohio House in its Largest Rescue Ever
The Licking County Humane Society rescued eighty dogs from an Ohio home on July 22 — the largest rescue in the shelter's history. The rescue took the humane society hours to complete, Elycia Taylor, the program and communications director at the Licking County Humane Society, told PEOPLE in an email.
Dog's Reaction to Being Told Off on Pet Cam Has Internet in Hysterics
Most dog owners agree that pet cameras are a marvelous invention. Not only useful for keeping your furry friend safe when home alone, pet cams can help you to solve mysteries (such as why is my dog's head wet?) or catch bad behavior in the act. One greyhound got the...
dailyphew.com
‘Broken’ Dog Thrown Away Like Trash Bravely Takes His First Steps
Lawson was living as a street dog in the outskirts of Istanbul when he was struck by a car and could no longer use his back legs. Forced to drag himself on the pavement to search for food, the one-year-old dog began to starve and his paralyzed back legs became more and more damaged.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyphew.com
Grandma Told Her She Was ‘Too Old’ To Adopt A Dog, And She Got The Sweetest Surprise
The grandmother of Andrea Hijar has enjoyed having a number of pets throughout the course of her 76 years as a devoted animal lover. The grandma was too old to own another animal, though, according to the neighborhood shelters and rescue organizations. Granny was keen to welcome another furry friend...
Internet Laughs As Retired Military Dog Won't Let Go of Toy in Pet Store
Rex the retired K9 was very attached to the toy and wasn't about to hand it over without a fight—even if his owners were just trying to buy it for him.
The Best Exercises To Get Rid Of Love Handles
Everything is going according to plan. Since cutting calories and walking three miles a day, you're getting fit and losing weight. But those pesky love handles just won't budge! So, what exactly are love handles anyway? Simply put, love handles — also referred to as a muffin top, spare tire, breadbasket — are conspicuous deposits of excess fat jetting out from the sides of one's waistline. Love handles are considered subcutaneous fat, or fat located immediately below the skin. Subcutaneous fat (as opposed to the hidden more dangerous visceral fat) accounts for about 90% of total body fat, as reported by Science Direct.
dailyphew.com
Dog Found Screaming On The Streets Almost Loses Everything Until Rescuer Takes Her In
When Dodo was first rescued, the small dog had been severely hit by a car and was found crawling and screaming on the streets of Athens, Greece. Her screams could be heard for miles, until she was saved by some kind people. She was taken in by Linda, an experienced foster caregiver for handicapped dogs.
pethelpful.com
Video of Rottweiler Sweetly Caring for Tiny Kitten Has People So Touched
We all know mommas are a protective bunch, willing to go to extreme lengths to keep their babies safe. Here and there they'll let other people watch over their little ones, but that's only if they really trust that person. This is why we found it odd for this momma cat to trust a Rottweiler because a cat and dog on the same page is rare.
5 weight loss tips that obesity doctors say you should try before taking medications like semaglutide
Semaglutide is a medication that can help people lose weight when other strategies haven't worked. Obesity doctors recommend starting with lifestyle changes like diet and exercise, or combining them. Other factors in weight should also be assessed first, including other health conditions and medications.
topdogtips.com
10 Smartest Mixed Dog Breeds
Are you planning on adopting a mixed dog breed but not quite sure what to pick? Are you looking for an intelligent and easy-to-train pup?. Well, don't worry, because we've got you covered! Today, let's tackle the smartest mixed dog breeds. Recent studies suggest that mixed breed dogs are healthier...
Watch: German Shepherd eating out of a high chair raises awareness of rare canine condition
TikTok's the perfect place for finding all manner of weird pet videos, but one in particular is getting a lot of attention right now. It stars Ash the German Shepherd eating out of a high chair and racking up a cool 20 million views in the process. The viral footage...
lovemeow.com
Cat Dances and Talks to Visitors at Shelter and Wants Everyone to Notice Him
A cat dances and talks to visitors at the shelter and wants everyone to notice him. Out of all the cats at Lollypop Farm (an animal rescue organization in Fairport, New York), a 4-year-old black and white cat named Moxy has quite the reputation. He is a handsome gentleman with...
dailyphew.com
The Shelter’s Sweetest Dog Proves He’s A Good Boy By Making His Bed Every Day
It might be challenging for a dog to live at a shelter after being rescued from the streets. An animal at a shelter feels powerless because they are waiting in a lonely place to find a family who would love them forever and because they do not know what they did wrong to deserve that loneliness.
Just a few minutes of exercise each day can turn ‘flabby’ adults into ‘fat burning machines’, experts say
JUST a few minutes of daily intense exercise can turn flabby adults into “fat-burning machines”, experts claim. A major analysis found short bursts of explosive activity are much better at ridding people of their excess lard than steady exercise. Interval training was found to burn an extra 0.03g...
Indiana Dog Shelter Shares Before & After Pics of “Moxie” & Her Miraculous Recovery
It is not uncommon for people like me, people who post content online every day, to use words in headlines that are meant to grab your attention. Let's keep it real, I want you to read my articles. Sometimes - NEVER from me - those headlines can be a bit misleading, and the articles - again, NEVER from me - can be disappointing. I am here to tell you, right now, that this is NOT one of those times - the headline is NOT misleading and the article is NOT disappointing.
Well+Good
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.https://www.wellandgood.com/
Comments / 0