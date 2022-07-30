15 cars hit by bullets after shots were fired in downtown St. Louis overnight, police say

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A woman was shot during an attempted carjacking Monday afternoon in the City of St. Louis. Officers were called to the Walgreens in the 1400 block of N. Grand around 2:30 p.m. According to police, a 35-year-old woman was shot in the chest during an attempted carjacking. Police said the woman was shot as she was handing over her keys to the would-be carjacker. The man then allegedly continued to fire more shots at the woman while she was on the ground.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO