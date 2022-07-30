15 cars hit by bullets after shots were fired in downtown St. Louis overnight, police say

www.kmov.com
Another new game that the fine citizens of St. Louis have developed. It is so sad what this City has turned into over the past few years. What is your solution for this Mayor, more counseling made available.
Maggie Miller
3d ago
We as a society need to support our police and give them credit for a dangerous career. They are heroes everyday and protect us 24/7.
Daniel Carter
3d ago
I'm not quick to make light of this, these people are deeply troubled in mind,heart,and spirit,with no mind to seek God's love or repentance. We now see the horror when pure hatred rule any people. But this shouldn't deter any of us from doing all the good we can if it's in our hearts to do so,as bleak as it may be out here.
Man dead after shooting in DeBaliviere Place neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in the DeBaliviere Place neighborhood Tuesday evening, police said. The shooting happened in the 5300 block of Pershing around 8:30 p.m. He was unconscious but breathing when police arrived. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. No...
2-year-old finds gun, shoots himself in foot in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A two-year-old boy shot himself in the foot Monday afternoon in south St. Louis. Police said the shooting happened at 4:18 p.m. in the 4300 block of Michigan Avenue. A 17-year-old boy came to a residence to visit his girlfriend. He brought his firearm inside the residence and failed to secure it. […]
23-year-old found dead inside north St. Louis home
NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives are searching for answers after a man was found dead in a north St. Louis neighborhood overnight Monday. The shooting happened before 2 a.m. in the 3900 block of North 20th Street in Hyde Park neighborhood where 23-year-old Kayzorn Buckner was found dead.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Armed man robs group walking in the Central West End
CENTRAL WEST END, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are searching for a man seen robbing three people at gunpoint in the Central West End Wednesday. Just past midnight, two women and a man were walking on South Euclid when a black Kia Soul drove past and circled back around shortly. Police said the armed driver got out of the car and ordered them to give up their belongings. Surveillance video captured the suspect going through the man’s pockets before speeding off in the Kia.
Police ask for help identifying Central West End robbery suspect
ST. LOUIS – Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a robbery suspect. Police said three people were robbed on Wednesday, July 27 at 12:15 a.m. in the 10 block of South Euclid. The three victims reported this incident to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Central Patrol Division. They told police “they […]
Suspect charged after University City double shooting
UNIVERSITY CITY (KMOV) -- Two people were shot and one was killed Monday night in University City, police said. Officers responded to the 6500 block of Bartmer around 10:45 p.m. and found a man and woman shot inside a house. Both were taken to the hospital. The man died and the woman is in stable condition, police said. University City Police did not identify the deceased man in a press release Tuesday.
Suspect charged after man killed inside downtown St. Louis transit center
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed inside a downtown St. Louis transportation station Monday. The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. with officers responding in minutes to the center on South 15th Street. “All you heard was ‘pow’ and everybody...
Man shot and killed on I-55 Friday identified
ST. LOUIS – The person killed Friday night on I-55 has been identified. Deolandis Dabney, 27, was shot at about 12:30 p.m. on I-55 at South Broadway. Officers found him inside a four-door silver car suffering from gunshot wounds to his head and torso. The back passenger window was shot out, though it remains unclear […]
Woman shot during attempted carjacking at St. Louis Walgreens, police say
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A woman was shot during an attempted carjacking Monday afternoon in the City of St. Louis. Officers were called to the Walgreens in the 1400 block of N. Grand around 2:30 p.m. According to police, a 35-year-old woman was shot in the chest during an attempted carjacking. Police said the woman was shot as she was handing over her keys to the would-be carjacker. The man then allegedly continued to fire more shots at the woman while she was on the ground.
Man turns himself in after fight leaves 3 people shot in Belleville
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - A 27-year-old man accused of shooting three people following a fight in the Metro East turned himself in, police said. Khalind Hayes, 27, of Fairview Heights, is being held on a $250,000 bond on three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. Just before 2 a.m....
Man shot and killed in north St. Louis city
A man was found dead in north St. Louis city early Tuesday morning.
Early morning shooting at St. Louis gas station
Police were at the scene of a shooting that was reported early Tuesday morning.
St Louis Gateway Transportation Center shooting sends customers running for cover as cops swarm Amtrak & bus station
A SHOOTING at the St Louis Gateway Transportation Center sent customers running for cover as police officers swarmed the Amtrak and Greyhound Bus stations. The shooting, which took place inside the transportation center in downtown St. Louis, Missouri, left one person dead, according to a local CBS affiliate. KMOV's Jenna...
15-year-old shot in St. Louis early Monday morning
ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old girl was shot in St. Louis early Monday morning. The shooting happened shortly after 4:15 a.m. in the 5900 block of Sherry Avenue, according to St. Louis police. Officers arrived at the location and found the girl inside the residence. The girl was shot...
Man drowns while swimming in North County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 59-year-old who drowned in a pool in north St. Louis Country has been identified Tuesday. According to St. Louis County Police, 59-year-old Keven Wright was found unresponsive in the deep end of a swimming pool in the 11000 block of Sugartrail Drive. Wright had a medical emergency while swimming in 9 feet of water.
St. Louis leaders demand change on intersection in front of Ted Drewes after hit-and-run death of high schooler
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are asking for the public's help to find a driver who caused a deadly hit-and-run. 17-year-old Matthew Nikolai was walking to Ted Drewes on Chippewa Street, when he was hit and killed. This happened on a busy Friday night around 8:15, as crowds flocked to Ted Drewes Frozen Custard.
St. Louis man pleads guilty in death of man during 2019 carjacking attempt
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A would-be carjacker pleaded guilty Monday for his role in a shooting that left a man dead in 2019. Ahead of his trial, 27-year-old Jalen Simms plead guilty to attempted carjacking resulting in death. In June 2019, surveillance video captured Simms and another man stopped next to a 2012 Dodge Ram truck in the 3000 block of Rauschenbach Avenue. Investigators said Jabari Clark was asleep inside the truck outside his home when the men approached both sides of the truck and pointed handguns at him.
15 vehicles damaged overnight during rapid gunfire in St. Louis
Fifteen vehicles were shot early Saturday morning amid rapid gunfire in St. Louis' Downtown West neighborhood.
New York man sentenced in 2020 case that caused airplane to be diverted to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A New York man will spend 40 days in jail after he caused a flight to be diverted to St. Louis in 2020. In April, James Maloney Jr. pleaded guilty to one felony count of interference with crew members by assault. In addition to the prison sentence, the 37-year-old was ordered to pay $8,000 to American Airlines and perform 100 hours of community service. He is also banned from alcohol and must undergo substance abuse testing and treatment, and mental health counseling.
Downtown crime rose this weekend, not due to officer shortage, Mayor Jones says
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones addressed the rise in crime in the city over the weekend. She said it’s not due to the lack of officers, but due to a lack of proper deployment.
