15 cars hit by bullets after shots were fired in downtown St. Louis overnight, police say

By Dan Greenwald
KMOV
 3 days ago
Spider
3d ago

Another new game that the fine citizens of St. Louis have developed. It is so sad what this City has turned into over the past few years. What is your solution for this Mayor, more counseling made available.

Maggie Miller
3d ago

We as a society need to support our police and give them credit for a dangerous career. They are heroes everyday and protect us 24/7.

Daniel Carter
3d ago

I'm not quick to make light of this, these people are deeply troubled in mind,heart,and spirit,with no mind to seek God's love or repentance. We now see the horror when pure hatred rule any people. But this shouldn't deter any of us from doing all the good we can if it's in our hearts to do so,as bleak as it may be out here.

