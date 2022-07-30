‘Rage giving’: Charities can get a boost from current events, such as controversial Supreme Court rulings

In the first statewide referendum on abortion rights after the US Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade, voters in Kansas have affirmed that the right to an abortion is protected by the state’s constitution.Kansas voters overwhelmingly rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that sought to remove protections for abortion rights, denying the state’s anti-abortion lawmakers from drafting severe restrictions on reproductive healthcare. Turnout exploded past projected numbers and likely neared 50 per cent, rivaling the turnout for the 2008 presidential election, according to Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab.The vote – and the massive turnout for a primary election...

KANSAS STATE ・ 40 MINUTES AGO