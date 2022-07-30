ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Plaines, IL

Mega Millions ticket sold in New Hampshire worth $1 million

WCVB
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wcvb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.5 WOKQ

Mega Millions: $1 Million Winning Ticket Sold in NH

The winning Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in New England, but there was one large winning ticket sold in New Hampshire. The numbers drawn Friday night were: 13-36-45-57-67, gold ball 14, and Megaplier 2X. The jackpot reached an annuity value of $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2...
TILTON, NH
weaa.org

Thirteen Winning Tickets Sold In Maryland For Mega Millions

(Baltimore, MD) -- The Maryland Lottery says a few lucky ticket-buyers took home extra cash following Friday's drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot. While no one won the big prize, more than a dozen locals won prizes of up to 30-thousand dollars. Eleven players won ten grand, one player won...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
City
Des Plaines, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Des Plaines, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Harvard, IL
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
radioresultsnetwork.com

Power Ball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In Northeast Wisconsin

As the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to record-setting levels last week, a lucky Wisconsin player won $1,000,000 in the Friday, July 29, 2022, drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Lighthouse Corner, 1005 Crooks Ave., in Kaukauna. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize. “We are...
KAUKAUNA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#Statistician
NBC Connecticut

Powerball Ticket Sold in CT Won $50,000 Saturday Night

Someone who played Powerball Saturday night and bought the ticket in Connecticut is the lucky winner of $50,000. The winning numbers were 4-17-57-58-68 and the Powerball was 12. The Connecticut $50,000 winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball. The estimated Powerball jackpot for Monday night is $187 million, with...
CONNECTICUT STATE
KCCI.com

Lottery officials say 5 Iowa tickets were a number off of Mega Millions jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) — Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
THV11

Arkansas woman wins $2 million in Mega Millions drawing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ahead of the historic $1.337 billion dollar jackpot on Friday, many Americans flocked to purchase a lottery ticket with hopes to have a chance at the winnings. Although the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois, a total of 81, 281 Arkansans won prizes...
ARKANSAS STATE
KCRG.com

Five tickets in Iowa for huge Mega Millions drawing came close to jackpot

City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments. A Johnson County woman who did not receive money when the county passed out American Rescue Plan funding is hoping she's not left behind. Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Seacoast Current

A New Hampshire Woman’s $10 Tip Turned Into a Surprise $50 Bailout

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Even since before the pandemic kicked in at the start of 2020 and the restaurant industry was heavily effected, there had been off-and-on stories of tip generosity from all around New England already. Thankfully now, with the wind seemingly at our backs as far as the pandemic goes and operating at about 98% normalcy, the generosity of Mainers, Granite Staters, and the rest of New Englanders remains alive and well.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Maine and New Hampshire Women: Watch Out for Creepy Scumbags

Maybe this has been going on for a long time -- like, years -- and for whatever reason, it's just now starting to make the rounds on social media. Or maybe, for whatever reason, every creep's "be creepy" alarm clock has gone off at the same time, because there have been way too many instances of women posting about being followed by men. In multiple locations, in multiple different stores, and it's the opposite of cool.
MAINE STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery announces end-date for 18 scratch-off games

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the official end-date for 18 scratch-off games, as well as the 2nd Chance promotional drawing date for 17 eligible scratch-off games. Officials said Wednesday, August 31, 2022, will be the last day to purchase or sell the following games: Game #33 – Super 7’s ($5) […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy