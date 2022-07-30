Mega Millions ticket sold in New Hampshire worth $1 million

www.wcvb.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Chicago Bears Spending Billions To Leave TownJim RyanChicago, IL
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Related
Mega Millions: $1 Million Winning Ticket Sold in NH
The winning Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in New England, but there was one large winning ticket sold in New Hampshire. The numbers drawn Friday night were: 13-36-45-57-67, gold ball 14, and Megaplier 2X. The jackpot reached an annuity value of $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2...
Several lottery tickets with 6-figure prizes sold at stores in Massachusetts on Monday
BOSTON — Several lottery tickets with six-figure prizes were sold in Massachusetts on Monday. One winning ticket fetched a prize of $650,000, while six other tickets were winners of $100,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winners were as follows:. Double Your Money -- $650,000 -- Turnpike Food...
weaa.org
Thirteen Winning Tickets Sold In Maryland For Mega Millions
(Baltimore, MD) -- The Maryland Lottery says a few lucky ticket-buyers took home extra cash following Friday's drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot. While no one won the big prize, more than a dozen locals won prizes of up to 30-thousand dollars. Eleven players won ten grand, one player won...
wrnjradio.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $20K sold in both Sussex and Warren Counties. 20 $10K tickets bought in state
NEW JERSEY – One Illinois ticket matched all five of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The estimated cash value was $780.5 million. There were 22 third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Friday, July 29, drawing that matched...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
radioresultsnetwork.com
Power Ball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In Northeast Wisconsin
As the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to record-setting levels last week, a lucky Wisconsin player won $1,000,000 in the Friday, July 29, 2022, drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Lighthouse Corner, 1005 Crooks Ave., in Kaukauna. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize. “We are...
fallriverreporter.com
Man handed wrong instant game ticket, turns into million-dollar winner in Massachusetts Lottery game
A mistake made by a clerk turned into a big win for a man playing a Massachusetts scratch ticket. According to lottery officials, Marcus Miller won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Royal Gold” instant ticket game. Miller intended to purchase a $10...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Worcester County; 6 $100,000 prizes also won across the commonwealth
A Worcester County lottery player claimed a $1 million prize Monday. The $1 million prize was won from the game “Double Your Money.” It was sold at Turnpike Wine and Liquor in Southborough, which is located at 65 Turnpike Road. There were also six $100,000 prizes won in...
skooknews.com
Million Dollar Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold in Two Pennsylvania Counties
Even though the billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot ticket wasn't sold in Pennsylvania, there were tickets from Lackawanna and Montgomery Counties sold that were worth at least $1 Million. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Monday morning that two tickets, one worth $1 Million and a second worth $2 Million were sold...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why the convenience store that sold the winning Mega Millions ticket also is lucky
Illinois convenience store can join Mega Millions lottery winner in celebrating the jackpot as the store receives a profit as well.
NBC Connecticut
Powerball Ticket Sold in CT Won $50,000 Saturday Night
Someone who played Powerball Saturday night and bought the ticket in Connecticut is the lucky winner of $50,000. The winning numbers were 4-17-57-58-68 and the Powerball was 12. The Connecticut $50,000 winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball. The estimated Powerball jackpot for Monday night is $187 million, with...
New Hampshire ski area to reopen after commission overhaul
GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire ski area that shut down its summer attractions last month when its management team abruptly resigned will reopen after an overhaul of the commission that oversees the Gunstock Mountain Resort. The general manager of the county-owned resort and other senior staff resigned...
KCCI.com
Lottery officials say 5 Iowa tickets were a number off of Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) — Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arkansas woman wins $2 million in Mega Millions drawing
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ahead of the historic $1.337 billion dollar jackpot on Friday, many Americans flocked to purchase a lottery ticket with hopes to have a chance at the winnings. Although the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois, a total of 81, 281 Arkansans won prizes...
KCRG.com
Five tickets in Iowa for huge Mega Millions drawing came close to jackpot
City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments. A Johnson County woman who did not receive money when the county passed out American Rescue Plan funding is hoping she's not left behind. Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Mega Millions $1M Jackpot Ticket Sold In Oklahoma
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Oklahoma hit a million dollar jackpot. The Oklahoma Lottery says the ticket was bought at the Chisholm Corner store in Elgin. The lottery commission is looking for the winner to claim their prize.
So Many People Lost The $1.3 Billion Mega Millions Prize And Here Are Their Reactions
"We won $2.00 in the Mega Millions lottery. Please respect our privacy as our family decides how to move forward in this pivotal moment."
A New Hampshire Woman’s $10 Tip Turned Into a Surprise $50 Bailout
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Even since before the pandemic kicked in at the start of 2020 and the restaurant industry was heavily effected, there had been off-and-on stories of tip generosity from all around New England already. Thankfully now, with the wind seemingly at our backs as far as the pandemic goes and operating at about 98% normalcy, the generosity of Mainers, Granite Staters, and the rest of New Englanders remains alive and well.
Maine and New Hampshire Women: Watch Out for Creepy Scumbags
Maybe this has been going on for a long time -- like, years -- and for whatever reason, it's just now starting to make the rounds on social media. Or maybe, for whatever reason, every creep's "be creepy" alarm clock has gone off at the same time, because there have been way too many instances of women posting about being followed by men. In multiple locations, in multiple different stores, and it's the opposite of cool.
Mississippi Lottery announces end-date for 18 scratch-off games
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the official end-date for 18 scratch-off games, as well as the 2nd Chance promotional drawing date for 17 eligible scratch-off games. Officials said Wednesday, August 31, 2022, will be the last day to purchase or sell the following games: Game #33 – Super 7’s ($5) […]
Arkansan wins $2 million in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing
One lucky Arkansan is $2 million wealthier after beating the odds in the $1.28 billion Mega Millions drawing Friday night.
Comments / 0