AJ McLean explains why solo projects never divided the Backstreet Boys

Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Bob Saget’s widow reacts to Candace Cameron Bure’s ‘crazy’ JoJo Siwa drama
Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, backed Candace Cameron amid her “crazy” drama with JoJo Siwa. When the “Fuller House” alum, 46, posted an apology video to the 19-year-old singer via Instagram Tuesday, Rizzo, 43, commented her support. “Haha geez Candace! Why are you so mean!?!?...
Candace Cameron Bure Rocks Daisy Dukes After Apologizing To JoJo Siwa: Photos
Channeling 'Clueless'! Candace Cameron Bure wore a yellow plaid sweater over daisy dukes as she stepped out on July 27 after apologizing to JoJo Siwa.
Full House's Jodie Sweetin Marries Mescal Wasilewski: 'He's the Best Teammate I Could Ask For'
On Saturday evening, the actress wed her boyfriend of five years, clinical social worker Mescal Wasilewski, in an intimate ceremony at a private home in Malibu with her two daughters and Full House castmates, including John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure, in attendance, PEOPLE can exclusively share. "I know I...
Katy Perry Says Daughter Daisy Shares Her and Orlando Blooms' Love of Performing: 'She's a Ham'
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy is taking after her parents when it comes to her love of the arts. "She's a ham," the singer tells PEOPLE exclusively at HEIMAT rooftop in Los Angeles the launch party for De Soi, her non-alcoholic beverage line that she co-founded. "She likes to dress up. She's not very shy."
Why JoJo Siwa Thinks Dancing With the Stars' Jenna Johnson Will Make the "Best Mom"
Watch: JoJo Siwa GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at 2021 PCAs. JoJo Siwa's reaction to Jenna Johnson's pregnancy news may deserve a perfect 10. On July 15, the Dancing With the Stars pro confirmed she is expecting her first child with Val Chmerkovskiy. And while fans were quick to congratulate the couple, one partner was extra thrilled to hear the news.
‘Bachelorette’ Alum Bennett Jordan Engaged to Emily Chen 1 Year After Starting Their ‘Secret Relationship’
He put a ring on it! Bachelorette alum Bennett Jordan popped the question to Emily Chen after one year of dating — and shared a romantic video of the two loved up in post-engagement bliss. “We have a 1 in 400 trillion chance of being born, and we are 2 of ~8 billion people in […]
Jodie Sweetin's Daughters Served as Her Bridesmaids at Wedding to Mescal Wasilewski: Photos
Jodie Sweetin's daughters played a big role in her special day. The Full House star, 40, married longtime love, Mescal Wasilewski, on July 30 in Malibu, California. Daughters Beatrix Sweetin-Coyle, 11, and Zoie Herpin, 14, stood beside her as she and Wasilewski exchanged personalized vows and rings. "They're so excited...
Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Announces Baby No. 2 With Wife Lauren Sorrentino: ‘We’re a Growing Family!’
Their parenting "situation" is getting bigger. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and wife Lauren Sorrentino are expecting baby No. 2. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 40, and his wife announced the news on Sunday, July 31. "We have an amazing announcement!! We’re a growing family! Baby on the way 🤰🏼 January 2023," Mike and Lauren […]
Jodie Sweetin is married! Star ties the knot with 'Full House' castmates in attendance
TODAY has confirmed that the two, who have been dating for five years, wed on Saturday night. A representative for Sweetin also said that the former "Full House" star's castmates were in attendance. According to People magazine, who were granted exclusive details about the event, those castmates included Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber and John Stamos. Also, the widow of Bob Saget — Kelly Rizzo — was there as well, according to a sweet comment she left on Instagram.
Hilary Duff’s Husband Matthew Koma Throws Shade at Candace Cameron Bure After JoJo Siwa Drama: ‘The More You Know’
Fueling the feuds? Hilary Duff's husband, Matthew Koma, poked fun at Candace Cameron Bure as her drama with JoJo Siwa continues to turn heads. The musician, 35, stitched a TikTok video uploaded by the Full House alum, 46, on the 4th of July, in which Bure is dressed in red, white and blue from head […]
'The end of an era': Stevie Nicks, David Geffen, Paul Simon remember music exec Mo Ostin
When interviewing record executives during my three decades as pop critic for The Times, I noticed that they were as eager for publicity as any of their artists. And, I must confess, I appreciated it when they invariably said, “Call me anytime.” So, it was frustrating when the most important and respected record company president in town didn’t fall into that pattern.
Eric Church’s Longtime, Fan-Favorite Backing Singer Joanna Cotten Departs His Band
Cotten shared the news on social media, explaining that she originally planned to take some time off after Church's Gather Again Tour to "focus on writing some new songs and have a time of rest & recovery," but her plans changed during that break from the road. "It was my...
Kenny Chesney ‘Devastated’ After a Fan Dies at His Denver Here and Now Tour Stop
Kenny Chesney's Denver Here and Now Tour stop on Saturday night (July 30) ended in tragedy after a woman at the venue suffered a fatal fall. According to the Denver Post, the woman — whose age and name were not given — was sitting on a railing of an escalator at about 10:52 PM when she fell to the concourse below and died as a result of the injuries she sustained.
‘The Young And The Restless’: ‘One Life To Live’ Vet Trevor St. John Joining CBS Sudser In Mystery Role
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Soap veteran Trevor St. John is coming to Genoa City. The former star of One Life To Live is joining the cast of CBS’ The Young and the Restless. Sadly, details about his new role are being kept under wraps. He begins taping this month and will appear on the sudser later this fall. St. John is best known for his 10-year run as Todd Manning/Victor Lord, Jr. on ABC’s One Life to Live. He was most recently seen on ABC’s Promised Land and his past credits include a series regular role on...
Candace Cameron Bure’s Biggest Feuds Through the Years — and Where the Relationships Stand Now
Status check! Candace Cameron Bure has found herself caught up in several feuds with fellow celebrities. While cohosting the View from 2015 to 2016, Bure made headlines for her debate with Raven-Symoné over an Oregon bakery that took a stand against supporting gay marriage. At the time, the That's So Raven star argued that the […]
TV tonight: sinkhole swallows Los Angeles in sci-fi disaster drama La Brea
Debut for ambitious series in which part of LA becomes an inexplicable primeval land. Plus: unflinching healthcare in Super Surgeons: A Chance at Life. Here’s what to watch this evening
Netflix sues creators behind The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical following sold-out show
Netflix is suing Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, the duo behind The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical over copyright infringement, as first reported by Deadline. The streaming giant filed the complaint in a Washington, DC district court just days after Barlow and Bear held a live, sold-out show dedicated to their Bridgerton-inspired album.
Watch Katy Perry make it rain pizza at Las Vegas nightclub
Let them eat pizza! Katy Perry slings slices of pizza to a nightclub crowd in Las Vegas. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.
Barbara Mandrell has surprise appearance at Grand Ole Opry 25 years after retirement
Barbara Mandrell returned to the Grand Ole Opry House stage, alongside Carrie Underwood, for the first time since her retirement 35 years ago.
