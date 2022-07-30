Chances Of Thunderstorms & Heavy Rain Showers This Weekend

paininthepass.info
Warm, mostly clear conditions expected in SoCal Wednesday
Southern California on Wednesday will see a break from the humidity, with mostly warm temperatures and clear skies.
More Wild Weather In The 5 Day Forecast
Southern California, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> This weeks weather forecast for Monday August 1st through Friday August 5th for Southern California. Check out the 5-day forecast below in your area. Cajon Pass/Inland Empire Valley Area Weather:. Monday will be hot, partly cloudy with a small chance of thunderstorms,...
Car swallowed in Death Valley mud as flash floods batter California desert
"Turn around, don't drown."
Flash floods close roads into Death Valley National Park
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Some roads in and out of Death Valley National Park have been closed after they were inundated over the weekend with mud and debris from flash floods that also hit western Nevada and northern Arizona hard. Officials on Sunday provided no estimate...
An Early Monday Morning Round of Storms Packed Damaging Winds
A line of showers and storms moved through Central Illinois early Monday morning, causing widespread wind damage to many communities. Gusts exceeded 60 mph within a few of the storms. Showers and storms came out of the Quad Cities and continued to spread out as it moved to the southeast. This was a somewhat interesting […]
Twin Cities at risk of severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon
The sky could get a bit unruly Sunday afternoon as a threat of severe thunderstorms exists in central and eastern Minnesota, including in the Twin Cities metro area. "Thunderstorms are expected to develop along a cold front later today over east-central Minnesota, and move eastward into west-central Wisconsin this evening. Some of the storms could become severe with large hail and damaging winds the main hazard," says the National Weather Service.
Here are the rainfall totals around the Valley from Saturday’s strong monsoon storm
PHOENIX — A strong monsoon storm blew through the Valley on Saturday night, bringing rain to much of metro Phoenix. Most of the heavier rainfall was documented in north Phoenix, according to Maricopa County Flood Control District rain gauges, as just over two inches was recorded in some parts.
Southern California Could See Heavy Rain and Flooding This Weekend
Forecasters are predicting a chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend, especially in the mountains of LA and Ventura counties and the Antelope, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys, where a flood watch was in effect until 11 p.m. Saturday. Some heavy downpours are possible, according to the National Weather...
Areas in southern Utah impacted by flooding
Over the weekend, parts of southern Utah in and around Cedar City and Moab have been experiencing minor flooding that could continue for an uncertain amount of time. The National Weather Service put out Official Flood Advisories in Iron County at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday night, warning residents about “minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas” as well as “urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall.”
Strong to severe storms possible in Central, Southwest Ohio Monday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A cold front moving through the area brings a potential for strong to severe storms Monday afternoon and evening in the Central and Southwest areas of Ohio. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Storm Prediction Center puts the area under a slight risk for strong...
First Alert Weather: Arizona braces for another weekend of active monsoon storms
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A majority of northern Arizona continues to be under a Flood Watch through Sunday morning. The watch includes the Flagstaff area, where we have seen a lot of flooding, especially near the burn scar areas. Thunderstorm chances continue throughout the weekend, with the biggest threat being...
Rain chances return for some in Central Texas to kick off the weekend
Triple digit heat holds on as we head into the last weekend of July. On Friday, Waco recorded a high temperature above 100° yet again. This now makes 45 days of 100° temperatures so far this year and puts us at a streak of 28 days in a row. This marks a milestone as we are now officially halfway to the most 100° days ever recorded in a single year.
Tornado packing 115 mph winds hits northwestern New York
JAVA, N.Y. (AP) — A tornado packing winds of about 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour) touched down in upstate New York on Thursday, leaving downed trees and power lines and a destroyed barn in its wake. The National Weather Service said it struck the town of Java, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Buffalo, at about 10:40 a.m. and moved about 10 miles eastward on the ground for 15 minutes before petering out. The funnel’s maximum width reached 200 yards (meters), according to the weather service. The tornado hurled some trees onto residences and a barn suffered extensive damage, with a portion displaced by about 30 yards. Photos posted online showed a barn with most of its upper portion gone and the rest barely standing. Its owner, Sam Marlett, said cows and horses were in the barn at the time but weren’t harmed as the wind and rain passed through.
Making it rain in Las Vegas! Flash floods flow down iconic Strip leaving multiple casinos including Circa Resort and Linq Hotel deluged with water and gamblers soaked as storms batter Sin City
Casinos and hotels are semi-underwater in flash flooding in Las Vegas while children are feared dead in Kentucky after the state was hit with its worst deluge in history. Chaotic weather systems are battering states across the US, including torrential flooding and danger-to-life thunderstorms in Kentucky, Missouri, and intense downpours in Nevada.
Wildfire Burning in Western Montana Forces Evacuations
ELMO, Montana (AP) — A wildfire burning in western Montana spread to 2,000 acres on Friday night, forcing evacuations and road closures. The fire broke out Friday near the town of Elmo near Flathead Lake, Montana Right Now reported. CSKT Fire Officer C.T. Camel told the station that three...
McKinney Fire continues to spread through Northern California, burning through more than 52,000 acres
The McKinney Fire in the Klamath National Forest in Siskiyou County had burned through 52,498 acres as of Sunday night and remained 0% contained, according to Cal Fire. The wildfire, now California's largest this year, began Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest near the California-Oregon border and led to the shut down of a portion of Highway 96, Cal Fire officials said.
Southwest rains flood deserts, cascade into Vegas casinos
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Intense summer thunderstorms that drenched parts of Las Vegas — causing water to cascade from casino ceilings and pool on the carpet of a stadium-sized sports betting area — were part of a broad regional monsoon pattern that may repeat through the weekend, a National Weather Service official said Friday.
