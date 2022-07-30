Burglary and Prison Contraband Arrests in Attala and Leake

www.kicks96news.com
Rape and Armed Robbery Arrests in Neshoba County
RAAD ABDORABAA ALI, 19, of Meridian, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, NCSO. Bond $0. DAWANA RENEE BUDD, 54, of Meridian, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $800, $800, $600. ROSEMARY CARTER, 46, of Philadelphia, Armed Robbery, Indictment. Bond $50,000, $0. ALEYANDRO CLEMONS, 18,...
Grand Larceny, Aggravated Assault, and Armed Robbery in Attala and Leake
JACKIE BEECHAMP, 31, of Kosciusko, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, ACSO. Bond $10,000. TALINA G BOYD, 18, of Carthage, False ID, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, No Insurance, No Tag, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500. KENDRICK R CARTER, 39, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, KPD....
Charge upgraded to capital murder for Winston County suspect
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The charge against Winston County suspect Darius Johnson has been updated to capital murder. He appeared before a judge on Tuesday, Aug. 2 and was denied bond. He’s accused of shooting and killing Lee Harris, 20, on Sunday, July 31. The charge was upgraded because...
Attempted Break-In by a Billy Goat
12:42 am officers responded to someone needing assistance at the fire department. 12:49 am Caller reporting drug activity on Mars Hill Road. 4:56 am Officers were called to Red Dog Road where someone was attempting to kick in a door. 5:28 am Officers were called back to the same residence...
WLBT
Ridgeland teen charged with manslaughter after ‘road rage’ incident
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Eighteen-year-old Cortland Miekel Phlegm was charged Tuesday with manslaughter after allegedly shooting and killing 40-year-old William Nicholas Cardin during a road rage incident on Highway 25 last week. According to Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Paul Holley, Phlegm was denied bond the day after the...
A Prowler in Kosciusko and a BOLO from Winston County
At 12:03am Monday morning, KPD responded to call for a prowler on Peachtree Street. Caller says an unidentified person opened their back door and then left in a hurry with their dogs in pursuit. After a short area search, a person of interest was detained. At 1:00am, officers responded to...
Pelahatchie woman sentenced for murder-for-hire plot
PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Pelahatchie woman was sentenced to 120 months in prison for her role in a murder-for-hire plot. Jessica Leeann Sledge, 40, was sentenced by United States District Judge Carlton W. Reeves on Monday. The sentence included a fine of $1,000 and a term of three years of supervised release following her […]
Winston County suspect in custody for weekend murder
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A murder suspect wanted in Winston County is in custody. Darius Johnson is accused of shooting and killing Lee Harris, 20. The incident happened Sunday night, July 31 during a home invasion at the Hillcrest Circle subdivision, according to Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness. The police...
Child Neglect and a Serial Burglar in Neshoba County
TRISTEN FORTENBERRY, 18, of Philadelphia, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond $600. OSCAR CARMANA GARRIDO, 38, of Brandon, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500. KIM GENTRY, 45, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $0. LARRY GRIFFIN, 25, of DeKalb, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, MHP. Bond $1,500, $800.
One victim of Madison Co. explosion discharged from hospital Saturday, fire coordinator says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One of the six victims of Friday’s explosion in Madison County was discharged from the University of Mississippi Medical Center on Saturday, according to Fire Coordinator Minor Norman. Meanwhile, three others are expected to be discharged this week. The explosion occurred Friday on Virlilia road...
Grenada Man Arrested After Allegedly Videoing Himself Killing Kittens on Molly Barr Road in Oxford
On July 25, 2022, the Oxford Police Department took a report related to a video of a male recording himself killing kittens near an apartment complex on Molly Barr Road. After investigation, Carl Travis Jr., 18, of Grenada, Mississippi was issued a warrant on the charge of felony Aggravated Animal Cruelty.
Carthage, MS – Nine-Year-Old Killed in N. Jordan St Four-Wheeler Crash
Deputies from the Leake County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an accident involving a child at about 7:30 p.m. on North Jordon Street in Carthage. Officials think that the crash happened when the four-wheeler jumped a tiny hill, causing it to flip. The nine-year-old victim died at the...
Starkville, MS – Two Cyclists Hospitalized After Being Hit by Driver at Hwy 12 and Aspen Rd
The incident took place at about 9:00 p.m. in the area of Aspen Road and Highway 12. Officers from the Starkville Police Department on the scene said that one patient was med-flighted to a hospital outside of the area. The other was admitted to Oktibbeha County Hospital Regional Medical Center. The current conditions of both riders are unknown.
Officials: One man dead, teen arrested after apparent road rage incident on rural Mississippi highway
One person is dead in what appears to be a road rage incident on a rural Mississippi highway. At approximately 9:30 a.m., witnesses say that shots were fired from a pickup truck traveling north on Highway 25 near the Rankin County/Scott County line. The shots were reportedly fired at another vehicle also traveling north on the same highway.
Man wanted for robbing Sallis Dollar General
SALLIS, Miss. (WJTV) – Attala County deputies are working to find the suspect who robbed a Dollar General store. Breezy News reported the armed robbery happened after 10:00 p.m. on Monday, July 25 at the Dollar General in Sallis. Investigators said they received a call from employees that the business had been robbed. They said […]
Canton residents clean up after widespread flooding
CANTON, Miss. — Canton residents were cleaning up Tuesdayafter widespread flooding. Tuesday's storms dumped 8 inches of rain in some areas of Madison County, causing flooding. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able...
Candlelight vigil to be held in honor of 15 and 17-year-old killed in Madison Co. car crash
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A candlelight vigil will be held on Tuesday for two teens who were killed Monday morning in a single-vehicle car crash on Gus Green Road. The vigil will occur at Germantown High School from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. “It is with great sadness that...
Lexington uncertain of future now that it’s rid of racist police chief
Lexington, Mississippi has some important things in common with Ferguson, Missouri, the St. Louis suburb that was exposed nationally for its discriminatory police practices in 2014. Lexington has a 79-17 percent Black to white population base, while Ferguson has a 67-29 Black/white ratio. White mayors and white police chiefs ruled Ferguson, as was the case in Lexington until recently. Black people just went about their lives as second-class citizens in both places, paying the recurring traffic fines and misdemeanor court penalties that never seemed to stop coming but were the lifeblood of the city finances.
Grand Larceny and a Multitude of Dope Charges in Neshoba County
JOSHUA ANDREWS, 29, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0. TERRY ATWOOD, 33, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Felony Pursuit, NCSO. Bond $0, $10,000. TANNER BOLER, 20, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $15,000. CHARLES ELI BOND, 19, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, MHP....
Man suspected of murdering missing Mississippi college student makes first court appearance
Outside the white, two-story county Lafayette County Courthouse demonstrators chanted, “No justice, no peace,” or “Justice for Jay Lee,” as a bond hearing for Sheldon Herrington, Jr., 22, of Grenada took place inside on Wednesday. This was Herrington’s first appearance since his arrest for the first-degree...
