Greenwood, MS

Burglary and Prison Contraband Arrests in Attala and Leake

By Staff Report
kicks96news.com
 3 days ago
www.kicks96news.com

kicks96news.com

Rape and Armed Robbery Arrests in Neshoba County

RAAD ABDORABAA ALI, 19, of Meridian, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, NCSO. Bond $0. DAWANA RENEE BUDD, 54, of Meridian, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $800, $800, $600. ROSEMARY CARTER, 46, of Philadelphia, Armed Robbery, Indictment. Bond $50,000, $0. ALEYANDRO CLEMONS, 18,...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Charge upgraded to capital murder for Winston County suspect

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The charge against Winston County suspect Darius Johnson has been updated to capital murder. He appeared before a judge on Tuesday, Aug. 2 and was denied bond. He’s accused of shooting and killing Lee Harris, 20, on Sunday, July 31. The charge was upgraded because...
WINSTON COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Attempted Break-In by a Billy Goat

12:42 am officers responded to someone needing assistance at the fire department. 12:49 am Caller reporting drug activity on Mars Hill Road. 4:56 am Officers were called to Red Dog Road where someone was attempting to kick in a door. 5:28 am Officers were called back to the same residence...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
Greenwood, MS
Philadelphia, MS
Sallis, MS
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Walnut Grove, MS
Attala County, MS
Attala County, MS
Greenwood, MS
Carthage, MS
WLBT

Ridgeland teen charged with manslaughter after ‘road rage’ incident

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Eighteen-year-old Cortland Miekel Phlegm was charged Tuesday with manslaughter after allegedly shooting and killing 40-year-old William Nicholas Cardin during a road rage incident on Highway 25 last week. According to Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Paul Holley, Phlegm was denied bond the day after the...
RIDGELAND, MS
breezynews.com

A Prowler in Kosciusko and a BOLO from Winston County

At 12:03am Monday morning, KPD responded to call for a prowler on Peachtree Street. Caller says an unidentified person opened their back door and then left in a hurry with their dogs in pursuit. After a short area search, a person of interest was detained. At 1:00am, officers responded to...
WINSTON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Pelahatchie woman sentenced for murder-for-hire plot

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Pelahatchie woman was sentenced to 120 months in prison for her role in a murder-for-hire plot. Jessica Leeann Sledge, 40, was sentenced by United States District Judge Carlton W. Reeves on Monday. The sentence included a fine of $1,000 and a term of three years of supervised release following her […]
PELAHATCHIE, MS
wtva.com

Winston County suspect in custody for weekend murder

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A murder suspect wanted in Winston County is in custody. Darius Johnson is accused of shooting and killing Lee Harris, 20. The incident happened Sunday night, July 31 during a home invasion at the Hillcrest Circle subdivision, according to Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness. The police...
WINSTON COUNTY, MS
Kyle Townsend
kicks96news.com

Child Neglect and a Serial Burglar in Neshoba County

TRISTEN FORTENBERRY, 18, of Philadelphia, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond $600. OSCAR CARMANA GARRIDO, 38, of Brandon, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500. KIM GENTRY, 45, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $0. LARRY GRIFFIN, 25, of DeKalb, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, MHP. Bond $1,500, $800.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Carthage, MS – Nine-Year-Old Killed in N. Jordan St Four-Wheeler Crash

Deputies from the Leake County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an accident involving a child at about 7:30 p.m. on North Jordon Street in Carthage. Officials think that the crash happened when the four-wheeler jumped a tiny hill, causing it to flip. The nine-year-old victim died at the...
CARTHAGE, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for robbing Sallis Dollar General

SALLIS, Miss. (WJTV) – Attala County deputies are working to find the suspect who robbed a Dollar General store. Breezy News reported the armed robbery happened after 10:00 p.m. on Monday, July 25 at the Dollar General in Sallis. Investigators said they received a call from employees that the business had been robbed. They said […]
SALLIS, MS
WAPT

Canton residents clean up after widespread flooding

CANTON, Miss. — Canton residents were cleaning up Tuesdayafter widespread flooding. Tuesday's storms dumped 8 inches of rain in some areas of Madison County, causing flooding. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able...
CANTON, MS
jacksonadvocateonline.com

Lexington uncertain of future now that it’s rid of racist police chief

Lexington, Mississippi has some important things in common with Ferguson, Missouri, the St. Louis suburb that was exposed nationally for its discriminatory police practices in 2014. Lexington has a 79-17 percent Black to white population base, while Ferguson has a 67-29 Black/white ratio. White mayors and white police chiefs ruled Ferguson, as was the case in Lexington until recently. Black people just went about their lives as second-class citizens in both places, paying the recurring traffic fines and misdemeanor court penalties that never seemed to stop coming but were the lifeblood of the city finances.
LEXINGTON, MS
kicks96news.com

Grand Larceny and a Multitude of Dope Charges in Neshoba County

JOSHUA ANDREWS, 29, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0. TERRY ATWOOD, 33, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Felony Pursuit, NCSO. Bond $0, $10,000. TANNER BOLER, 20, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $15,000. CHARLES ELI BOND, 19, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, MHP....
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS

